What Is a Genetic Test?

Genetics influences different aspects of the health and well-being of any individual. What type of diet suits a person best, what hereditary diseases a person is more likely to suffer from, or even different aspects of a personality are some of the data that can be discovered from genetics. And how does one learn all this? By performing a genetic test.

What is the purpose of a genetic test?

A genetic test consists of analyzing the DNA through a saliva sample, applying complex algorithms based on thousands of studies validated internationally by the scientific community. There are many options available, among which the genetic tests of 24Genetics. They use a proprietary algorithm to identify the genetic data, showing the genetic predispositions. This results in very comprehensive results reports on different aspects: health, sport, nutrition, skin care…

A genetic test can be done for several reasons, either for health care, as it can provide extensive information about possible diseases or even genetic predisposition to addictions, or know a little more about oneself and one’s origins.

The result of a genetic test should not be seen as conclusive, it is always recommended to go to a doctor or geneticist to receive specialized and complete advice with additional user information.

What information can a genetic test provide?

Genetic tests can be performed for different areas of health and origins. Among 24Genetics’ options, are genetic tests for:

Ancestors may come from different parts of the world, maybe some previously unknown. Through an autosomal DNA analysis, users can determine their origins going back hundreds of years or even thousands in some cases. Health. Numerous diseases are hereditary, so knowing what a person’s genes say about them can teach them to some extent if they are more or less prone to suffer from them or simply be a carrier.

When creating an optimal menu for each person, genes are a factor to be considered. By knowing what our DNA says about our diet, with data such as which nutrients are not assimilated effectively or which vitamins and minerals are not metabolized well, one can give their body an adapted diet. Pharmacogenetics . Not all people get the same effect from a drug. Knowing which ones will receive a better response from our body brings us closer to personalized medicine.

. Aspects such as performance in different types of sport, predisposition to suffer injuries, or muscle resistance are data that a genetic test can offer, which can be useful both for an elite athlete and for someone who goes jogging occasionally. Skin care . Up to 60% of the variation in aging is due to genetic factors. Replace “one-size-fits-all” skincare routines and create a personalized one.

Personality and talent. A multitude of factors, including genes shape personality traits. Certain predispositions to different ways of being (impulsiveness, night owls, etc.) and to different talents (spelling, reading comprehension, etc.) can be found in the DNA.

And who can benefit from the information provided by a genetic test? Anyone seeking to learn more about their genetics or to improve their health and well-being can take this test and thus begin to make decisions based on a better knowledge of their organism.