COVID Critical, Dangerous Unintended Consequences

COVID and Vaccines

It turns out that there really are a few people who experience serious complications and many who have minor reactions to the COVID vaccinations, but that is NOT the real Story.

YES, the COVID vaccines cause some bad problems but COVID causes many times more and worse, read on if you want the true numbers without the conspiracy fake news which leaves out the critical details about vaccinations.

NOTE the evidence worldwide shows you were 5 to 10 TIMES MORE likely to die from COVID than you were to experience any serious adverse reaction to the vaccine, even an easy to cure reaction.

(BTW, Chicago is currently experiencing a Measles outbreak, triggered by migrants but spreading because some parents who were vaccinated themselves for polio and other diseases) won’t vaccinate their kids. Note, I know the older anti-vaxxers were vaccinated against polio because the last person in an iron lung recently died. Writer and lawyer Paul Richard Alexander (January 30, 1946 – March 11, 2024 I bet he would tell you vaccines are wonderful!)

But, back to COVID

There are real problems caused by the vaccines which caused far too many people to refuse vaccination which only caused the pandemic to spread more and mutate faster.

Although as a scientist and reporter I detest government lies, in some cases they are fully justified such as when they hide some bad outcomes to prevent panic and far worse and more dangerous reactions, such as refusing vaccines.

That, and the way both some reporters (who often have no scientific training and know no better) and conspiracy theorists who want a big audience, just take the headline and ignore the analysis.

Governments made this much worse by denying there were any problems rather than addressing them and explaining why vaccines were far less dangerous than COVID.

COVID Reactions

In the U.S. the worst vaccine reactions included anaphylaxis (allergic reaction causing swelling of the throat and suffocation like peanut allergies) and myocarditis.

Anaphylaxis is usually very quick to appear and is why you are told to stay in the waiting room ten minutes after getting any vaccine (it can be treated easily with an injection. and myocarditis or pericarditis (irritation or infections of the sac containing the heart) can almost always be treated easily.

Reactions have eventually been shown to be slightly more likely after Moderna vaccinations and also more likely in adult males under the age of 40 but all vaccines have some risks.

But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get vaccinated!

There is a cost-benefit question to address. Is the risk from the vaccine greater than the risk of contracting the disease?

Which is More Dangerous, COVID or COVID Vaccines?

It turns out that COVID is MUCH more dangerous than any of the vaccines.

https://ncirs.org.au/how-common-are-severe-side-effects-covid-vaccines-and-how-are-they-detected

First, when something bad happens is a recent vaccine responsible? (Post hoc, ergo propter hoc – or after therefore caused by.)

” .. the condition occurring in a window of time after vaccination is an obvious criterion. But other factors are crucial when determining whether one thing caused another.

It’s important to consider these other factors because not everything that happens after a vaccine is due to the vaccine. Heart attacks, strokes, new autoimmune diseases, and death can all occur shortly after a vaccine.

But they also occur without vaccinations.

The key question is whether a vaccine caused or worsened the risk of a condition.”

In other words, some people get myocarditis after a COVID vaccination, but many people developed myocarditis BEFORE COVID.

While there were definitely some adverse reactions caused by taking any of the COVID vaccines, they were rare, at least in comparison to the much higher chance of dying from COVID itself or the much greater chance of the same adverse reactions also just from catching COVID.

You can get a reaction from COVID vaccines, but the same ones and many others from catching COVID.

Bad results are always more likely to be reported in the news and remembered by people than good outcomes.

You see very few news reports are about people who DON’T get sick and no conspiracy theories.

According to CDC data in 2022, COVID-19 was either the primary or major contributing cause in 244,986 deaths in the United States. During 2021-2022, the estimated age-adjusted COVID-19-associated death rate decreased 47%, from 115.6 to 61.3 per 100,000 persons the next year.

COVID Vaccine in Australia

“Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome is a serious but rare clotting disorder. It occurs in around one in 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, with 173 cases reported in Australia. This was rapidly reported, and its detection shaped the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.”

https://www.health.gov.au/our-work/covid-19-vaccines/advice-for-providers/clinical-guidance/tts

But was that a major mistake? It was scary news and may have prevented many from getting vaccinated but was that tiny percentage of risk a reason to avoid the vaccine?

4-5 times more people per 100 thousand died in Australia from car accidents than developed thrombosis.

Myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) has been seen more frequently, particularly in teenage boys and young men after mRNA vaccines (between two to ten cases for every 100,000 second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses).

Most people with myocarditis related to vaccines have mild symptoms and recover over days or weeks, a small number have more serious disease or prolonged symptoms.

Other rare conditions related to COVID-19 vaccines include … Guillain-Barré syndrome and immune thrombocytopenia. However, the risk for these events is lower than the serious risks from COVID-19 itself in the absence of vaccination.

There are many “signals” or suggestions that other conditions are linked to COVID-19 vaccines. A recent study https://www.nature.com/articles/s44161-022-00177-8, for example, suggests a common syndrome called postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) occurred after vaccination but was five times more common after developing COVID-19 itself. However, as the authors of the study pointed out, further studies are needed.”

https://www.health.gov.au/our-work/covid-19-vaccines/advice-for-providers/clinical-guidance/myocarditis-pericarditis

COVID vs COVID Vaccines Bottom Line

Thrombosis, not deaths from thrombosis which is much lower, but just those diagnosed with thrombosis occurred in 1 in 50,000 vaccinations.

Incidents of myocarditis (which is usually mild) after COVID vaccinations were between 5 and 10 per 100,000.

Other negative results were much less common.

So the bottom line is that almost 12 per 100,000 vaccinations resulted in some bad reaction in Australia.

Additional information

“Overall, rates of reported unsolicited adverse events were similar in the vaccine and placebo groups (13.1% vs 12.0%). Reports of embolic and thrombotic events had a slight numerical imbalance with 0.06% of vaccine recipients and 0.05% of placebo recipients reporting such events.”

https://www.tga.gov.au/news/covid-19-vaccine-safety-reports/covid-19-vaccine-safety-report-20-04-23#:~:text=The%20most%20frequently%20reported%20side,redness%20and%20an%20itchy%20rash.

“The proportions of participants who reported at least one serious adverse event, excluding those attributed to COVID-19, were 0.4% in the vaccine group and 0.4% in the placebo group” US CDC

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/info-by-product/janssen/reactogenicity.html#:~:text=Overall%2C%20rates%20of%20reported%20unsolicited,placebo%20recipients%20reporting%20such%20events.

While that is not good, worldwide people were between 5 and ten times MORE likely to die from catching COVID (deaths from 115.6 to 61.3 per 100,000 people infected vs those with SOME reaction to the vaccine) than they were to get a possibly serious side effect from the vaccine itself.

That’s right, you were 5 to 10 TIMES MORE likely to die from COVID than you were to experience any bad reaction to the vaccine, even an easy to cure reaction.

Also, some of those adverse reactions are actually far more likely if you actually caught COVID itself.

Note for Australians

Anyone can report a suspected side effect, either:

directly to the TGA

through a health professional

by calling 1300 Medicine (1300 633 424) or visiting www.1300medicine.com.au – external site .You can report anonymously. Learn more about how to report a suspected side effect to a COVID-19 vaccine .

Author note, in the U.S. both my partner and I got all the vaccinations. We didn’t catch COVID and one of us had a slight cold like symptom for a few hours. My doctor’s medical practice had no reports of serious adverse reactions in any of his elderly and other patients. My old high school girlfriend was a nurse during the COVID pandemic and is unaware of any serious adverse reactions in Denver.

This is not scientific evidence, it is anecdotal, but it is a fact to consider.

I have no personal knowledge of adverse reactions in Australia but responsible people have reported multiple serious adverse reactions to the vaccine given there.

This story is Copyright (c) Groundhog Press, Inc.