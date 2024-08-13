COVID-19 Pandemic: Discrepancies in Mortality Rates Challenge the Pandemic Narrative

New research reveals stark differences in mortality rates across adjacent regions, questioning the classification of COVID-19 as a global pandemic

By
Alan Gray
-

Recent research by Denis G. Rancourt, Joseph Hickey, and Christian Linard has brought to light significant discrepancies in all-cause mortality rates across 125 countries during the COVID-19 pandemic period from 2020 to 2023. The study, published by Correlation Research in the Public Interest, suggests that the COVID-19 crisis might not fit the conventional definition of a pandemic due to the vast differences in mortality rates observed in adjacent regions.

Adjacent Regions, Divergent Outcomes

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020, anticipating widespread and consistent impact globally. However, the study reveals a different reality. Countries, states, and even cities located next to each other experienced vastly different mortality rates. This inconsistency undermines the idea of a uniform, highly infectious viral pandemic.

For instance, within North America, significant differences were noted between Canada, the USA, and Mexico. Similarly, Europe saw stark East-West disparities. These differences are attributed to variations in socio-economic conditions and public health policies rather than the spread of an infectious disease.

An Australian Case: South Australia vs. Victoria

A striking example of this phenomenon can be observed in Australia. South Australia and Victoria, neighboring states, experienced markedly different COVID-19 outcomes. South Australia reported low COVID-19 death counts and mortality rates, whereas Victoria had the highest death counts and one of the highest death rates in the country.

Victoria implemented severe lockdowns, enforced mask mandates, and conducted aggressive vaccination campaigns. Conversely, South Australia adopted a more relaxed approach. Despite Victoria’s stringent measures, the state saw higher mortality rates, raising questions about the effectiveness of such interventions.

Study Highlights Major Inconsistencies

The study points out several inconsistencies that challenge the viral pandemic narrative:

  • Near-Synchronicity of Mortality Surges: Mortality surges coincided with the WHO’s pandemic declaration across continents, yet were not observed prior to this announcement in any country.
  • Heterogeneity in Mortality Rates: Large differences in mortality rates were observed between adjacent countries and regions, even those sharing borders.
  • Temporal Variability: Significant fluctuations in mortality rates over time were noted within individual countries, with periods of high excess mortality followed by periods of zero excess mortality.
  • Lack of Correlation with Vaccination Campaigns: The study found no evidence that large-scale vaccination efforts led to reductions in excess mortality rates.

Socio-Economic Factors as Primary Drivers

The research correlates the observed excess mortality with socio-economic factors and public health interventions rather than the virus itself. The primary causes identified include:

  1. Biological and Psychological Stress: Resulting from lockdowns and socio-economic disruptions.
  2. Non-COVID-19 Medical Interventions: Such as the use of mechanical ventilators and denial of certain treatments.
  3. COVID-19 Vaccine Rollouts: Particularly repeated vaccinations of the same populations.

These findings suggest that the excess mortality was largely driven by the response to the pandemic rather than the disease itself. This hypothesis is further supported by the large discrepancies in mortality rates across different regions and over time.

Controversial Treatments and Banned Medications

In addition to the socio-economic and public health interventions, the banning of certain medications and treatments played a role in the COVID-19 narrative. Several potentially effective treatments were either restricted or banned by medical authorities and governments, contributing to the complexity of the COVID-19 pandemic response:

The banning and restriction of these treatments sparked considerable debate within the medical community and among the public. These decisions may have influenced the course of the pandemic by limiting access to potentially life-saving medications.

COVID-19 Pandemic Virus. Image by PIRO4D from Pixabay
COVID-19 Pandemic Virus. Image by PIRO4D from Pixabay

Implications for Public Health Policy

The study calls for a reassessment of the measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic period. It emphasizes the need to address socio-economic factors and to critically evaluate the impact of public health interventions.

Policymakers should consider these findings to develop more effective strategies that minimize unintended consequences in future health crises.

To review the complete 521-page Correlation Research in the Public Interest paper with all of its documented charts and comparisons, visit the website (PDF).

Alan Gray
Alan Gray
Alan Gray is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of NewsBlaze Daily News and other online newspapers. He prefers to edit, rather than write, but sometimes an issue rears it's head and makes him start hammering away on the keyboard.

Content Expertise

Alan has been on the internet since it first started. He loves to use his expertise in content and digital marketing to help businesses grow, through managed content services. After living in the United States for 15 years, he is now in South Australia. To learn more about how Alan can help you with content marketing and managed content services, contact him by email.

Technical Expertise

Alan is also a techie. His father was a British soldier in the 4th Indian Division in WWII, with Sikhs and Gurkhas. He was a sergeant in signals and after that, he was a printer who typeset magazines and books on his linotype machine. Those skills were passed on to Alan and his brothers, who all worked for Telecom Australia, on more advanced signals (communications). After studying electronics, communications, and computing at college, and building and repairing all kinds of electronics, Alan switched to programming and team building and management.He has a fascination with shooting video footage and video editing, so watch out if he points his Canon 7d in your direction.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR