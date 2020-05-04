The LEFT – the Current Blueprint of the ‘State of the Union’

May 1, 2020 – Our country’s current state of affairs is the blueprint of the ‘state of the union’: we have 2 camps, the America and Americans camp and the hate America and un-Americans camp.

This is a reply to a slew of e-mails I received from Leftists, all full of hate for President Trump and his supporters, full of dissonance, mocking the “other side,” lies and inexcusable name-calling.

Interesting how the Left cannot tolerate any reflection of who they are. They are just like China: you can call out others, say things to others but you do not want anything said back to you. You will not admit fault. Your perspective is everything. All you want is what you want, and you act undemocratically and unconstitutionally to do so. All you want is what you want the world to see and when we call you out you want to run away, to be taken off the mailing list.

So we are calling you out, we are getting under your skin, and you hate it.

So indeed, in the social democratic California over 4 million Californian voters voted for Trump! In the social democratic New York state, with Alexandra Ocasio Cortez at the helm, 3 million New York voters voted for Trump. Are they all of low IQ? According to you, Leftists, YES. According to Hilary Clinton, your idol, they are all deplorable. We do not forget what you call us!

You also look down on all other states that voted for Trump.

You are ego-maniacal and narcissistic. You hate anyone who is not in their camp. You hate our constitution, our country, our system, OUR GUTS, US, those who are not The Left-progressive-Left-Socialist-Left.

You, with your smug superiority is so un-American. It is the same suppressive smug superiority-elitist of the Mullahs in Iran, the leader of the Chinese CCP (China Communist Party), the North Korea leader Kin Jong Un.

What is it that you know that we don’t but the deep desire and need to control, to steal elections, to be in power just like in Iran, China, and North Korea? We read you, we smell you?

The Electoral College was in place as a safeguard. It is a body of electors established by the United States Constitution, its sole purpose is lawful election of the president and vice president of the United States. Why do you want to abolish it? So you can better manipulate elections? But you do not like our constitution and the law.

What happened to people like you to have gone off the deep end?

Hillary Clinton is the past, though, when she opens her mouth to lie and connive again, she is in the present. Joe Biden, well, I feel bad for all of those who [pretend to] support a man who is in advanced stage of Alzheimer’s whose handlers want to hide from the public arena, whose handlers know that President Trump will bury him under the carpet in the first debate. Biden is over, who is next, Stacey Abrams. Talking about IQ or lack thereof.

Leftists, I strongly suggest you finally stand in front of the mirror that does not always tell you, ‘you are the fairest of all’!