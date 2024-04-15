Silence Is Deadly, The Power Of Not Speaking Out

On the George Floyd protests – 2020 – 2023 – President Jimmy Carter said “Silence is as deadly as violence.” Carter also said: “We are responsible for creating a world of peace and equality for ourselves and future generations.” However the US is far from acting upon such a task.

Political Correctness Impediment

There is that power in speaking out that has been lost and forgotten due to the adherence to political correctness, which means obfuscation of all sorts.

Silence Is Deadly and Islam

Now let us apply ‘silence is deadly’ to Islam.

Holocaust survivor Dr. Emanuel Tanay *allegedly penned an essay on the dangers of Islam.

*Dr. Emanuel Tanay, March 5, 1928 – August 5, 2014, born in Vilnius (Vilna), Lithuania, was a Polish-American physician, a forensic psychiatrist, and a Jewish Holocaust survivor.

After WWII ended, Dr. Tanay became a tireless defender for the rights of Holocaust survivors and was a consultant for the German government in its attempts to provide compensation to survivors of the concentration camps. He became a Visiting Scholar at the Department of Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Stockton College in New Jersey and was featured in the Oscar-nominated documentary, Courage to Care and also in the permanent exhibit, Testimonies on display at the National Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C.

“A German’s View On Islam” by Dr. Emanuel Tanya. Snopes website claims that this op-ed falls under ‘incorrectly attributed.’

Whether Dr. Emanuel Tanay wrote the op-ed or not is immaterial. What I would like to do here is to unveil the elephant in the room and expose my honest opinion about the subject of “silence is deadly.”

Allegedly, Dr. Tanay was once asked how many German people were true Nazis. His answer could be the guide to a civilized society’s attitude toward fanaticism or psychosis of all sorts.

“Very few people were true Nazis,” Dr. Tanay allegedly said, “but many enjoyed the return of German pride, and many more were too busy to pay attention or really care. Myself, I was one of those who just thought the Nazis were a bunch of fools. So, the majority just sat back and let it all happen. Then, before we knew it, they owned us, and we had lost control, and the end of the world had come.”

Obsessive Islam

Nowadays we are often told by those claiming to be ‘pundits’ and commentators that Islam is a religion of peace and that the vast majority of Muslims just want to live in peace with the rest of the non-Muslim world.

Many people have bought into that theory.

Whether the assertion is true or not is entirely irrelevant. It could well be that it is obfuscating fluff meant to make non-Muslims feel better. It could somehow diminish our fears of the Islamo-fanatic spectre raging across the globe in the name of Allah and Islam.

All seems well but in reality, the fanatics seem to rule Islam at this moment in history. It is the fanatics and their minions who march, protest, and riot. It is the fanatics who terrorize the non-Muslim civilian population and wage wars. They systematically slaughter Christians or tribal groups throughout Africa. Do your own research and look up the news about Christians in Nigeria.

Like it or not, in an Islamic wave is gradually taking over the entire African continent.

It is the fanatics who teach their young to kill and to become suicide bombers, who bomb, brutally murder; who carry out honor-killings; they zealously act in the cruelest manner. The civilized world has long forgotten this happened recently and still happens, while they remain silent.

The Peaceful Majority Cliché

The fact is that the ‘peaceful majority,’ the ‘silent majority,’ are intimidated and they are extraneous.

In Communist Russia most Russians just wanted to live in peace. Yet, the Russian obsessive Communists were responsible for the slaying of some 20 million of their fellow citizens. This is just one case of the irrelevant “peaceful majority.”

China’s huge population was peaceful as well. However, obsessive Chinese Communists managed to kill an astounding 70 million people.

Prior to World War II the average Japanese citizen was not a warmongering evil doer. Yet, Japan’s killing fields across Southeast Asia was an orgy of carnage that included the systematic murder of 12 million Chinese civilians. Most were killed by sword, shovel, and bayonet.

And who can forget Rwanda in central Africa, which collapsed into human bloodshed. Could it not be said that the majority of Rwandans were “peace loving”?

Muslims Take Control of Times Square

Muslims are taking control of the public square, as this video in Times Square, Manhattan, New York shows.

History Lessons About Peace-Loving People

Through history, lessons that should be clear for us to understand are often ignored. We so very often miss the most basic issue: by their silence, supposedly peace-loving Muslims have been made irrelevant.

If they don’t speak up, peace-loving but irrelevant Muslims will become the enemy. Because, like the uninvolved Germans, they will one day awaken to find out that the fanatics [Muslim] own them, and the end of their world has begun.

Peace-loving Germans, Japanese, Chinese, Russians, Rwandans, Serbs, Afghans, Iraqis, Gazans, Somalis, Nigerians, Algerians, and the list goes on have died because the peaceful majority did not speak up until it was too late.

Peace-loving Americans, Canadians, Britons, Australians, New Zealanders, and Europeans stood silently by while their governments took part in the destruction of Serbia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen and other countries. Now they fund the Russian-Ukraine war.

Islam Takeover

What do Muslim statistics tell us, the non-Muslims? Not later than the year 2051, France will have more Muslims than Christians.

The Netherlands will follow just a couple of years later; Belgium probably by the year 2060, and Germany already has over 8 million Muslims which is to say, 10% of its population and every week new ones are coming from either war-torn countries or just arriving for a better life.

It is now 2024. What will be done about those well-known catastrophic demographic changes? Anything? Probably nothing, because the silent majority are silent.

The Mosque, as the Symbol of Conquest

As churches disappear, mosques mushroom all over the European continent.

Islamic prayers are conducted in the city streets of Europe, Canada and the United States.

Muslim get-in-your-face attire is prevalent in what once were homogenized societies, mainly Christian.

In many European countries, Muslim immigrants have established “no-go” zones where the local police force dare not intrude upon the locals.

Islamic sharia law is practiced in parallel with the local law or supersedes it. This is because the Muslim communities in Europe refuse to abide by the law of their host countries.

This silence is deadly.

We Have Been Warned

The non-Muslim population is watching all that is unfolding. The call is to watch out for the only group that counts – the fanatic Muslims who threaten our way of life, and they do so in the name of “Allahu Akbar.”

As for Jews, what have they done to have been brought into the position of having to constantly defend themselves against Muslims? It is part of the fanatic agenda which is to bulldoze to oblivion anyone who is not a Muslim. Is it that Jews are just their first target?

Our silence contributes to the passiveness that allows these problems to metastasize.

Give it all a deep thought before it is too late and we are permanently silenced because we were silent when we should not have been. Silence is deadly.