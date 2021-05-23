We the People Must Engage To Prevent The Destruction of Our Republic

Destructive forces are digging under our feet to destroy the American republic. We have reached a “strike a chord” moment, and We the People must raise our motivation and uphold it to fight back against those forces. If the silent majority remains silent, the Republic could be lost.

We the People, must reengage or we could lose the Republic!

“We, the People, Freedom Force Movement™”

“Don’t Destroy America” (DODA) Movement

We must be fearless, with substance and truth and hold the very same jeering attitude to fight the “cancel culture.” Cancel culture’s only goal is to have a less cohesive society. We must not allow this social pathogenic agent to metastasize.

Our “We the People” Proclamation & Manifesto

This necessary and necessitating the grassroots approach of ‘We, the People, Freedom Force Movement™’ is pressing on for Fearlessness, Happiness & Greatness Americanism – for a Fearless & Happy America.

We, the People, are calling for a full return of our Americanism vs the trap the Marxists/communists have set for the unwary. For us, this is an action of survival, or the choice of dying on the fascistic/Marxist altar.

The Democrat socialists/marxists call We, the People, “Trumplicans” because President Donald Trump has woken up the true Americans to see how our representatives in the government, lodging in Washington D.C. have cheated us for decades. We were super energized until January 6, 2021 and then they managed to push us back with their un-American tactics.

However, the MAGA (Make and Keep America Great) Trumpism is alive and well in some 75 million Americans. It only needs a spark to regain its past momentum.

It is not about Republicans versus Democrats or Left versus Right issues. It is about OUR America, our republic that is moving towards forfeiture as every day passes.

We must take the country back from the anti-American cabal before it is taken away from us permanently and it is rapidly moving in that direction.

Many of the people who are supposed to represent us have now clearly proven they do not care about We, the People. They simply do not represent us. Most of them are just self-serving and un-American. That is what we can at least blame them for. Rather than representing us, those people support their own destructive agenda.

Against our will and trust, the government has made us, We, the People, into their useful idiots. They promised to work for us, we voted for them, and then they pursued their own agenda and did little or nothing for the people.

We must end their reign of malfeasance by taking our country back from the control of those evil-doers.

The four years of President Donald Trump proved, beyond all doubt, that We, the People, CAN have a president who works for us and for our country. We knew our president was there to make our America safer and more secure and the world’s forces of power less threatening to our Republic.

That all ended when the evil-doers destroyed the integrity of our elections. The so-called Democrats and some so-called Republicans acted undemocratically and against the rule of the Constitution. By corrupting the election process, the Democrats gained immense power in the House, Senate and the White House. This power gave them the key to destroy our freedom, liberty and the pursuit of happiness across the North American continent.

The present Joseph Biden government, within the first few weeks in office, has proven, beyond all doubt, that they are DETERMINED to control our lives in every way possible. Once the government tells you how to think, it is no longer a democratically elected, constitutional republic, it is a dictatorship and We, the People are no longer citizens, but slaves.

It is clear that these people, cloaked as the ‘government’ never wanted us to know the truth about how the November 3, 2020 election outcome was achieved.

Therefore, We, the People, in accordance with our Constitution, given to us by our Founding Fathers and in accord with our Pledge of Allegiance to our Republic, must assume the responsibility to preserve, protect and defend our country from tyranny – domestic tyrants and foreign adversaries. Our duty to our liberty is to thoroughly examine the government and how it really represents We, the People.

President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) movement has not died in his absence; it must hold our patriotic passion, the “We, the People, Freedom Force Movement.” The fire of freedom must burn from underneath our feet.

Our Unity Format

Here are the initial proposed common denominator actions and demands that will propel us all to unite and act under the “We, the People, Freedom Force Movement™” banner.

1/ Demand a full and total ban on the pernicious, balkanizing, politically driven and deliberately divisive word ‘racism.’ America has no place for racism; We, the people, are all Americans, equal under the law; we are simply human beings.

2/ End the terms ‘minority’ and ‘minorities.’ There are no minorities in the Unites States only one nation, a people, equal under God that is the American nation, made of people of all skin colors and creeds.

The United States’ traditional social structure was created by the motto ‘E pluribus unum,’ Latin for “Out of many, one.” It appears on the nation’s Great Seal along with Annuit cœptis, literal translation “favors [our] undertakings,” and Novus ordo seclorum, a new succession of ages.

The inclusion of these phrases on the Seal was approved by a 1782 Act of Congress. That means that whoever you are and wherever you have immigrated to America from, when you become an American citizen you automatically belong to the country’s Americanism system and you have joined, as an American, into the family of the American people. All members of this family are equal under the law; all have the very same inalienable freedom and liberty rights and equal access to schooling, jobs and business opportunities.

There shall be NO categorizing of any kind made up to divide We, the People, and put us against one another with pernicious and preferential labels.

3/ Demand a full investigation of the November 3, 2020, election, free from any and all government intimidation. This means an investigation of possible dereliction of duty by State and Federal courts, including the Supreme Court, the management of states by governors, possible dereliction of duty by State legislatures, and any illegality by bureaucrats. Investigations must include the ballot counting and the use of election machines in every county, state and district. In future, elections should be held on one day – Election Day – and a receipt for voting must be issued to each IDed voter.

4/ Demand that all accusations, falsely made against President Donald Trump, from his first day in office, including falsely accusing him of inciting insurrection on January 6, 2021, must be dropped and will become null and void and legally binding. If not, there will never be a president who, We, the People, have constitutionally elected.

5/ Demand that all of Joseph Biden’s executive orders/executive actions must have our full approval, in a special national one-day, ballot. As it stands now, they are all null and void upon his ‘no standing’ signature.

6/ Demand a full non-negotiable investigation of Joseph Biden’s alleged family corruption that included Hunter and Jill Biden. We cannot have people who control our government who are known to have questionable background. They do not have the right to represent us when they are hiding behind the apron of corruption.

7/ Call to dismantle the entire ‘quid-pro-quo’ lobbying system in Washington D.C. This corrupt longstanding ‘one hand washes the other’ practice in Washington undermines We, the People’s, voting power. This practice ends on day one of the execution of this Proclamation/Manifesto.

8/ Demand that our capital city, Washington D.C., is freed of any and all National Guard members, high fences and barricades. The United States is not a dictatorial regime, though it appears to be as such under Joseph Biden and his cronies’ shady government. The National Guard must all be sent back to their states, at once, to never be called again to serve the government’s clear intimidation and power display, as we are witnessing now. Washington D.C is the people’s city, not any administration’s city. If these politicians and bureaucrats fear We, the People, then they do not represent us, nor have the power to govern over us.

9/ Demand a complete overhaul of the American Education system. The mental pollution fed to our children, rather than educating them well, must be wiped out.

10/ Demand an end to the war on religions.

11/Demand an end the call to defund, demoralize and end the effectiveness of the police force. The defunding and demoralizing is causing an increase in crime everywhere.

12/ Demand an end to the race bigotry, lies and its divisive course. All Americans, meaning ALL, are members of the Americanism ethos. If not, they have no place in the United States.

13/ The present government’s character is not impressed with the word ‘FREEDOM’. But some 80 Plus million Americans who partnered with President Donald J Trump in his call for “Make America Great Again” and the Americanism movement are all in for FREEDOM. These some 80 Plus million Americans demand to hold dear to all the FREEDOMs they previously held; because the FREEDOM the American people have enjoyed since the Republic was established and sadly far too many have taken for granted, is fast dissipating.

Hence, if you agree, with this proclamation/manifesto, please test yourself:

WE, the PEOPLE, Freedom Force Movement™ are now FILLED with the SPIRIT of SPARTACUS.

This urgent call for action is for you to do your part in defending the United States of America. Our goal is to reach the widest circle of freedom loving and seeking Americans – the 80 Plus millions strong Americans who support President Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ Agenda and way beyond.

DIVIDED WE FALL, UNITED WE STAND TO WIN AND SHALL WIN!

My Response to: <[email protected]>:

[] Please count on me to participate in the “We, the People, Freedom Force Movement™”;

[] Please count on me to participate in the “We, the People, Freedom Force Movement™”; I will share with and encourage many others to follow my footsteps;

[] Please allow me the time to consider;

[] I will join at a later date;

One last note about ‘Emergency Committee For America‘, the voice of the ‘Silent Majority’.

Together, we in the silent majority will finally have a voice. Together, we can make a difference.

Statement of Principles

We are Republicans and Democrats. We disagree on much BUT we love our country and are grateful for the privilege of American citizenship.

We abhor racism and police brutality. We reject the lie that America is a racist project. But we oppose the extremists trying to exploit this moment to radically change our country. They’ve not asked for our permission. They’ve not sought our vote. They shall not receive our consent.

We believe our leaders disgrace themselves when they permit individuals who are clearly ignorant of our history to dictate how we may commemorate it or teach it. The Republic asks far more from us.

We represent a majority of this country. We have been a silent majority, ready to listen, and learn. But our silence has been mistaken for license and consent that emboldened the radical and the violent. We will be silent no more.

‘We, the People, Freedom Force Movement™’ progress mode

These initial and detailed lawful actions to counter the un-American and undemocratic Biden government, aided and abetted by their foreign and domestic un-American allies, will be followed, in a short time, with more calls for action, as we exponentially expand and grow.