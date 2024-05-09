Putting One More Nail In “Palestine” Coffin

State of Palestine

Any talk of the state of Palestine inside Israel should end now. On April 30, 2024, former US president Donald Trump held an interview for the TIME Magazine. One of the issues that was brought up was the ‘two state solution’ the Palestine state President Biden talks about to unilaterally announce.

Excerpts From ‘2-State Solution’ TIME Interview

Interviewer: “Do you think an outcome of that war between Israel and Hamas should be a two state solution between Israelis and Palestinians?”

Trump: “Most people thought it was going to be a two-state solution. I’m not sure a two-state solution anymore is gonna work. Everybody was talking about two states, even when I was there. I was saying, “What do you like here? Do you like two states?” Now people are going back to – it depends where you are. Every day it changes now. If Israel’s making progress, they don’t want two states. They want everything. And if Israel’s not making progress, sometimes they talk about a two-state solution. Two-state solution seemed to be the idea that people liked most, the policy or the idea that people liked above.”

Interviewer: “And do you like it?”

Trump: “It depends when. There was a time when I thought two states could work. Now I think the ‘two states’ is going to be very, very tough. I think it’s going to be much tougher to get. I also think you have fewer people that liked the idea. You had a lot of people that liked the idea four years ago. Today, you have far fewer people that like that idea.

Trump: “There may not be another idea. You know, there are people that say that that situation is one of the toughest, the toughest to settle.

Trump: “Because children grow up and they’re taught to hate Jewish people at a level that nobody thought was possible. And I had a friend, a very good friend, Sheldon Adelson, who felt that it was impossible to make a deal because the level of hatred was so great. And I think it was much more so on one side than the other, but the level of hatred of Jewish people was so great, and taught from the time they were in kindergarten and before. He felt that – and he was a great dealmaker. He was a very rich man. He was a rich man because of his ability to make deals. And he loved Israel more than anything else. He loved Israel, and he wanted to protect Israel. And he felt that it was impossible to make a deal because of the level of hatred.

Interviewer: “Do you feel that way now?”

Trump: “I disagreed with it. But so far, he hasn’t been wrong.”

My Thoughts On The ‘2-State-Solution’

The “two state solution” idea, the outcome of the 1993 Oslo Accords, was simply the dissolution of the state of Israel. Terrorist Yasser Arafat who pushed for it knew that. The Israeli leaders, Yitzchak Rabin, Shimon Peres and Yossi Beilin, who helped concoct this Accord and pushed for it under misguided pretenses, had poor or no foresight. They were myopic, deaf and blind to reality for the most part as well as weak to make the right decisions all the time. The same must be said about the Israeli people who were misguidedly for this ‘2-states‘ because they were simply anxious to have peace at any and all cost.

The Americans, headed by then president Bill Clinton, who so vigorously pushed this ‘2-states’ idea only thought about a Nobel Peace Prize or looked at it as a fast food type solution that has no good nutritional substance. A thoughtless quick fix, standing on chicken legs.

Now, since the Hamas heads and the Hamasniks, the people in Gaza revealed their real intention for Israel and have acted upon it, most Israelis are starting to realize that the ‘2-stste-soluton’ is a farce.

More so, the Palestinian Authority (PA), the area designated for this state, has turned into a second Hamastan-Gaza type terror enclave and it is getting worse. That calls for nothing else but dismantling it.

Where Reality Meets

What do the people who see the situation clearly think?

During a visit to Samaria and in a meeting with Yossi Dagan, the head of the Samaria Council, senior evangelicals in America who are close to Trump stated: “We strengthen Trump’s position.”

In their joint statement to the American media, on May 2, 2024, they reinforced the words of the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, who said that he opposes a Palestinian state.

Yossi Dagan: “I call on other leaders to join and throw this delusional and dangerous plan into the dustbin of history.”

The words of President Trump, in his interview with the Time are causing an uproar in the world.

Who Are These Evangelicals?

They are members of the Keep God’s Land organization, its website statement is: “Allowing a Palestinian terror state in the heart of Israel would destroy the Jewish State. ‘Keep God’s Land’ is dedicated to strengthening and defending Israel’s right to its biblical heartland, with the ultimate goal of Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.”

Pastor George Pearsons, senior pastor of Eagle Mountain International Church (EMIC) and the Chief Executive Officer of Kenneth Copeland Ministries in Texas and Pastor Larry Huch, Larry Huch Ministries, say, “We want to contain the entire State of Israel.”

Standing alongside the heads of these evangelical organizations are Jews, including former ambassador to Israel David Friedman. They are grateful that President Trump has (finally) expressed the opinion of the community of believers and has come out against the reckless pursuit of the two-state solution.

Mr. Dagan added: “Trump is a true friend, not only of the State of Israel but of justice. The historical justice is that the land of Israel belongs to the Jewish people since the days of the Bible. There is no nation that has such connection to its land, the land of Israel, like the Jewish people. The land delivers a historical justice against barbarians, cavemen who murder, rape and slaughter innocent people in Israel, as it happened 3000 years ago. People with Nazi ideology will not receive a state as a reward, and certainly not a state that endangers the very existence of the only state of the Jewish people, Israel.”

Mr. Dagan continues: “These words of the former President Trump, and I hope also of the future President Trump, constitute a correction of American administrations’ historical injustice that promoted this dangerous plan of establishing a terrorist state in the heart of Israel. The previous American administrations did not do this out of a desire to eliminate the State of Israel, God forbid, but simply out of a lack of understanding of the Middle East and the people of the State of Israel.

“The illusory and dangerous plan of establishing a terrorist state in the heart of the Land of Israel while risking its very existence, integrated well with the Obama administration’s ‘Arab Spring‘ involvement, which resulted in the Middle East becoming more radical Islamist and more violent. Just as the Obama doctrine of the ‘Arab Spring’ has already collapsed, so on October 7, 2023, with the lack of security possibilities, the establishment of a Palestinian state finally died.”

Dagan’s statement is significant in its importance. The Jewish people returned to their land after 2000 years of exile. They arrived in the land to rebuild their homeland; to fulfill the historical justice of the Jewish people’s return to their ancestral land and to ensure that Jewish life is safe there. They didn’t return to Palestine.

The only way to achieve this is having a Jewish grip on the heartland of the country, the Judea and Samaria regions that protect from a geographically elevated land, millions of citizens in the populated centers along the Mediterranean Sea shores.

The Entire Jewish people and especially those living in the State of Israel thank Donald Trump, the outgoing and (hopefully) future President of the United States of America, for his true and timely words.