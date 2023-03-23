In Israel, Prosperity Turned Ungratefulness Demands Restructuring

The high standard of life in Israel has produced ingrates. Prosperity turned into ungratefulness and a restructure is needed.

The picture is clear: The Jewish-Israeli Left has lost its way. They constitute a greater existential threat to the existence of the State of Israel than any terrorist organization.

The State of Israel is about to celebrate 75 years of sovereignty. This picture of sovereignty is rather bleak, full of nepotism, social bazaar-type trade, and corruption. And who is helping to push to preserve this dismal picture in Israel if not the corrupt international Left that has grown deep roots and encompassing tentacles in Israel?

Seventy-five (75) years of the protection system’s reign; the “combina” system of collective tricks combines several factors to achieve a goal. A friend brings friend, nepotism, and extra privileges combos. One brings another; one promoted the other, and there is no Israeli who has not heard the same story in a thousand different variations when only the names, roles, and combinations changed.

“He owes me,” “his brother served with me in a military elite unit,” “I know his cousin from the air force squadron days,” “his son is interning with her, her daughter is interning with him,” “my friend from the army told me about this tender,” “I arranged a job for his brother,” “I opened the door for him,” etc.

A legal elite, a security elite, an economic elite, an academic elite, and a media elite, all are part of the same hegemony that has gotten used to keeping the key positions and centers of power of the State of Israel for its members and children.

An elite that once served the country and today it mainly serves itself.

Ungrateful Privileged

The first real attempt, since the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948, to open the window and let some air and sunlight of fairness and real democracy into the very dank room, full of corruption and social imbalance, was faced with excessively baseless social challenges, full of lies and destructive Leftist ideology talking points as well as fear-mongering that democracy will be pulled from under every Israeli citizen’s feet.

And this gang of ungrateful destroyers threatens to burn down the house on its occupants.

The question is, why do some citizens of the State of Israel not understand, or insist on not understanding, that they are in a trap and in the same trap is the Israeli governance system. Because everything must receive the approval of the government’s ombudsman of every governmental or municipal office and body. This is all because of the radical and illogical “human rights” agenda that Justice Aharon Barak imposed on all of Israel’s governing institutions.

The Anti-Israel High Court Ruling

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) must not forcibly prevent the theft of weapons and equipment from its bases by Bedouin and Arab thieves’ gangs, but can only complain about and report the crime to the police.

It is not possible to deal with the illegal Bedouin construction in the south of the country and this is one of the reasons for the lack of governance there.

It is impossible to fight Bedouin and Arab polygamy and therefore a huge proportion of the national insurance that all the citizens of Israel pay goes to Arab-“Palestinian” mothers living in the Negev, South Israel. This includes the sisters of the Hamasnik Ismail Haniyeh, the senior political leader of the terror organization Hamas and formerly one of two disputed Prime Ministers of the Palestinian National Authority, who are raising sons inside Israel.

And why? For the love of Israel or for its future destruction of the Jewish state which they will continue to work toward? It is impossible to deny them social security benefits even though they are not even citizens of Israel. This is all according to the anti-Israel ruling of the High Court of Justice.

Because of the High Court’s “human rights” excuses, it is impossible to get rid of the illegal infiltrators, even the criminals among them, who entered the country from the Sinai peninsula and have made themselves at home in the south of the city of Tel Aviv. They have turned that part of the city of Tel Aviv into hell on earth for the Israelis who live there. The question is who falls first under the “human rights” agenda? Is it the legal citizens of the country or illegal infiltrators?

And the blood of the soldiers of the State of Israel being split because of the High Court’s ban on the “neighbor procedure”* that even Yair Golan, a reserve major general in the IDF and a politician, served as the Deputy Minister of Economy in the 36th Israeli government, and as a Member of the Knesset representing the Meretz party in 2019-2022, followed.

The “Neighbor procedure,” which was later changed to the early warning procedure, is a practice that the IDF used to fight terrorism as part of the second intifada, between December 1987 and 1993. The procedure is intended for a situation where there is a suspicion that a wanted and armed Arab terrorist is barricaded inside a house.

As part of the procedure, a relative or neighbor of the wanted alleged terrorist was required by IDF soldiers to knock on the door and ask the terrorist to turn himself in. The IDF’s assumption was that the terrorist would not shoot his neighbor or relative.

In the hundreds of times the procedure was carried out, only one Arab citizen was killed by the terrorist’s fire. According to the IDF, this procedure is humane and results in a large saving in casualties on both the Israeli and Arab sides. However, Israel’s Supreme Court decided that sacrificing Israeli soldiers’ blood is fair game and thus struck the procedure down.

It is forbidden to establish Jewish new communities (The Kadan High Court ruling*) even though there are no Jews living in Arab settlements. *The Kadan High Court ruling stated that the policy of leasing land to Jews only constitutes prohibited discrimination that violates the principle of equality.

The High Court canceled the pension for military veterans because it claims it is unequal. Is the non-service of Arabs in the army egalitarian?

Contrary to the Basic Law, Knesset 7A law, which equals constitutional law and which the High Court of Justice overruled, allowing for parties that do not recognize Israel as a Jewish and democratic state (RA’AM, Balad Arab parties) to run for the Knesset and be part of the legislation process.

And so the High Court of Israel made life in the State of Israel intolerable for many Jews and this is one of the reasons for the great departure of Israelis to live abroad and the stagnation in increasing the Jewish population numbers. About one million Israelis currently live only in the USA and Canada. Some go to live in Germany where the Holocaust began!

You have to be a fool not to see and understand the depth of the problems caused in Israel due to the agenda of Justice Aharon Barak and his group of judges. To this day, even though Barak has been retired for many years, he works in his office in the Hall of Justice and from there he operates the legal-democratic empire – courts, attorneys’ offices and legal advisers – which he established and through which he controls the entire country.

And there are those who still think that the state of Israel is operating on the platform of democracy. Isn’t it time for the elected representatives of the citizens of Israel to run the country according to the platform of their parties that the people voted for and not according to the officials who are drunk on power, the self-recognized and promoted “enlightened” who were never elected?

Return To Prosperity Urgently Needed

Reforming the government and judicial systems to return to prosperity is now more necessary than ever.