Israel and Saudi Arabia, Real ‘Peace In-Our Time’

Tensions simmer as Israel and Saudi Arabia seek diplomatic ties, but it’s not just geopolitics clouding the waters. There’s a third party influencing the scene: the Palestinians, long-time beneficiaries of Saudi support. Yet, a notable voice from the Arab world pinpoints this very group as a potential hindrance to the Israel-Saudi normalization.

If it weren’t for the fanatical and ill intent Left that has taken over the western world’s institutions and many governments, the world would have arrived at peaceful existence faster than expected.

People must be well aware of the Left’s, chaos causation. One only has to look east, to Communist China, in order to realize how much the Left likes power, control and a disorderly world.

And Russia that has not shaken off its Soviet-Communist ethos, now under Communism minded Dictator Vladimir Putin, is one other example.

One case in point is the current Leftist regime of the United States that is pushing the “Palestinian issue” that clouds negotiations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Encouraging Israel and Saudi Arabia Story

“Be wise and trust in Allah” is the title of a very interesting article that appeared in Al-Seyassah, a Kuwaiti daily newspaper published by Dar Al-Seyassah Press Publishing Printing and Distribution Co. Its editor-in-chief is Ahmed Al-Jarallah.

The article is written by a Kuwaiti journalist, author, and editor-in-chief of the Kuwaiti newspapers Arab Times and Al-Seyassah and owner of the weekly magazine Al-Hadaf in context with the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

In his op-ed, Al-Jarallah addresses the Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. He appeals to the Prince’s clarity of thinking while requesting that he abandons the “Palestinian issue” in the process of the historic normalization relations effort with Israel.

Al-Jarallah reminds the Prince of some fresh history.

While Saudi Arabia was calling for the establishment of “Palestine” these Arabs who call themselves since 1964 “Palestinians” planned to kill Saudi nationals; while the Saudis were taking money out of their nation’s coffers for the sake of these “Palestinians” they, in return, spent it on the destruction of Arab states and said “Allahu Akbar,” as a sign of joy, each time Saddam Hussein fired his missiles at Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Prior to the Abraham Accords

One has to remember that prior to the signing of the Abraham Accords, the bilateral agreements on Arab–Israeli normalization signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on September 15, 2020, the Arab world was united against Israel and the “Palestinians” were the beneficiary of this animosity. This animosity aided them in their endless hostility toward Israel white benefiting financially from this enmity.

But now that several Arab countries are out of this antagonistic circle, the “Palestinian issue” is fading away and the Arabs who wear the “Palestinian” hat are feeling their advancing isolation. Their quasi importance is being pushed aside and is left there.

Be Wise and Trust in Allah

Al-Jarallah addressed the Saudi Prince in his op-ed: “Listen to the Friday religious sermons in Gaza and the ‘Palestinian Authority’ in the ‘West Bank.’ While gathering for prayer they rain down curses against the House of Saud, your father the King, and you personally, as well as against all the peoples of the Gulf States and Israel. Israel has not committed a tenth of the crimes that were committed by the ‘Palestinian’ organizations against us, the Gulf States. Therefore, on behalf of the peoples of the Arab Gulf states we say, ‘be wise and trust in Allah’.”

What Palestinians Do With Their Aid Money

Just as Yasser Arafat did, Al-Jarallah claims that the Palestinian top tier, Mahmoud Abbas and his cronies, use the financial aid from the Gulf States to build palaces and buy properties in European cities. They spend huge sums of money they receive on gambling. They are sure they can do whatever they want with their “uncle’s” easily earned money.

“The peoples of the Gulf States are no longer willing to put the interests of the ‘Palestinians’ before their own,” Al-Jarallah courageously writes. He reminds the Saudi Prince that the Gaza leaders kiss the hands of the Iranian from where they receive financial support and smuggled arms.

“Today’s Israel has become an existing fact with the support of the West – United States and Europe – while those ‘Palestinians’ living abroad are raising generations who do not know the ‘Palestinians’ except through propaganda, slogans and rather hostile or vapid songs.”

The rich “Palestinian” organizations, mostly were established to demonize and subvert Israel, “live in kings’ style; their children are professionals or businessmen, holding lavish weddings and spending millions on them. All the money they spend they receive from the Arab States, mostly from the Gulf States, and in return the ‘Palestinians’ only thank [us] the donors with curses and threats.”

Remember Arafat

Al-Jarallah reminds the Saudi Prince that in the 60s of the 20th century Kuwait supported Yasser Arafat and the PLO (Palestinian Liberation terror Organization) and Arafat, in return, supported the Iraqi dictator, Saddam Hussein, when he invaded Kuwait and sowed destruction in that country.

Al-Jarallah also points at the “Palestinian” organizations that hijacked planes and carried out terrorism in Arab countries such as Jordan and Lebanon in order to “remind the world of their ‘victimhood’ issue” and “killed tens of thousands of people while conducting their terrorism activities.”

The “Palestinian” organizations also sold “Liberation of Palestine” propaganda slogans for their own needs and personal benefit and totally forgot about their country in the process, claims Al-Jarallah.

“The world does not wait for the weak; the ‘Palestinian’ factions live on political blackmail and whoever does not submit to their demands they assassinate him, distort his image or curse him, while they live a life of affluent welfare,” states Al-Jarallah in his op-ed.

The Message And Its Echo

The diamond of Al-Jarallah’s op-ed is that he already visited Israel and he documented his visit in his newspaper. In 1997 he was tried for his curious visit to the Jewish state and paid a fine of 5,000 Kuwaiti dinars. Maybe he should get a refund now.

I think that as much as Israel would like to take Saudi Arabia off its enemies’ list, the Saudis are as excited. The benefits of this normalization could be unfathomable.

My message to Saudi Arabia is an echo of what Al-Jarallah said: do not take the Arabs who call themselves “Palestinians” into account when you are working to normalize your relations with the state of Israel. Because the only collective that murders in the land of Israel is the Arab-“Palestinians” and the only collective that is being murdered is the Jews in the state of Israel.

The ongoing terror in Judea and Samaria where the Palestinian Authority (PA) reigns, is the fruit of Iran.

Netanyahu and Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud

Good luck to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia for forging ahead with the normalization process. And thank you Ahmed Abel Aziz Al-Jarallah for pointing at the “Palestinians” as the new “Emperor’s New Clothes” all dressed up and naked.