Can Britain, EU-Member-States, Canada Domesticate Jihadists

British Prime Minister, the progressive Sir Keir Rodney Starmer, is being cheeky, threatening to recognize a “Palestinian state” run by jihadists, at the United Nations General Assembly in September, 2025.

As of August 1, 2025, Canada has announced that it will be recognizing the newly invented, non-existing “Palestine” as well.

If Israel does not change its policy in the Gaza Strip, agrees to a full ceasefire, and commits not to annex territories, France, Britain, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Finland, Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal and San Marino are all in for recognizing, again, the non-existing “Palestine.”

If any of these countries wanted well for the Gazans, wanted to see the war come to an end through negotiations, this “recognition” move is the burial of any possible negotiations or ending the war their way.

Hamas Has Walked Away From the “Negotiations”

Now that the political wind is blowing in Hamas’ favor, the terror group has no interest in releasing the Israeli hostages it holds as a bargaining chip. On the contrary, it is about to receive a free gift from Britain, France, Canada and other mentioned countries for its murderous spree in Israel on October 7, 2023. It will become a member of the United Nations Organization (UN).







US Reaction To The Madness

President Donald Trump reacted to Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney’s announcement that he will recognize a “Palestinian” state: “Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine. That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on those planning to recognize a “Palestinian” state: “It’s irrelevant; it doesn’t mean anything.”

“For one, none of these countries have the ability to create a ‘Palestinian’ state. There can be no ‘Palestinian’ state unless Israel agrees to it; and two, they can’t even tell you where this ‘Palestinian’ state is; they can’t tell you who will govern it and I think, number three, it’s counterproductive.”

How Low Humanity Can Go! We Shall See

Even thinking that Israel should accept a “Palestine” on its border or a “Palestine” carved out of its land is attestation token to the world’s moral corruption, especially when it comes to Israel and Jews.

From the perspective of Hamas and the Arabs who branded themselves “Palestinians,” the invasion into Israel and the murder, rape, torture and other heinous crimes inflicted on innocent civilians is going to pay off! Not to mention that it is going to pay off so well, they will even dare repeating the October 7 event again and again.

From the British perspective, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy:

“If Israel does not bring an end to the current situation in Gaza and accept a long-term peace, we will recognize a ‘Palestinian’ state at the UN General Assembly in September.”

“We hope that our decision to recognize a ‘Palestinian’ state will, in practice, lead to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.”

“The Netanyahu government’s opposition to the two-state solution is a strategic and moral mistake.”

“We have resumed funding UNRWA in order to ensure aid reaches the Strip.”

Could the British government be more senseless than this?

Israel Rejection of British Jihadist Statement

Israel rejects the statement of the British Prime Minister.

Does Sir Keir Starmer forget that the British Mandate for Palestine ended 77 years ago and Britain no longer gets to dictate terms to the Jews of Israel?

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

“Starmer rewards the monstrous terror of Hamas and punishes its victims [Israel].”

“A jihadist state on Israel’s border today will threaten Britain tomorrow. Reconciliation towards jihadist terrorists always fails. It will disappoint you too. It will not happen.”

History Lesson

History lesson remarks from Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar:

“I wish to highlight several facts and background information in order to provide perspective and understanding regarding our current diplomatic struggle.”

“To date, the majority of the world’s countries—145—have recognized a fictional ’Palestinian’ state, with 136 doing so before October 7, 2023 and 9 afterward.”

“The first wave came in 1988, following the outbreak of the First Intifada, when Yasser Arafat, while he was still based in Tunis, declared ‘independence’—years before the Oslo Accords.”

“Among the countries that previously recognized a Palestinian state are some of Israel’s greatest allies, including Hungary, Argentina, and Paraguay.”

“The current French-Saudi initiative began in September 2024, during the 79th UN General Assembly (the current one), with a resolution adopted at a UN emergency session. It called for an international conference under its auspices to implement UN resolutions addressing the ‘Palestinian’ issue and the ‘two-state solution.’”

“In December 2024, another UN resolution reiterating this call was passed by the General Assembly, specifying a date – June 2025 – which was postponed due to the war with Iran.”

“The ‘two-state solution’, in addition to the infamous 1947 General Assembly Partition [of the Land of Israel] Resolution, has appeared in UN resolutions – both Security Council and General Assembly – since 2002.”

“I estimate that the General Assembly has passed over 100 resolutions referencing the ‘two-state solution.’ This occurred during the Second Intifada, the Roadmap for Peace, the Annapolis Conference, Operation Cast Lead in Gaza, and the current ‘Swords of Iron’ war.”

“Additionally, in 2012, the General Assembly granted the virtual ‘Palestine’ the status of a ‘UN non-member state.’”

“Yet, thankfully, a ‘Palestinian’ state has not been established.”

“It is shocking that, post-October 7, additional countries seek to pressure Israel into establishing a ‘Palestinian’ state, which would reward Hamas. At least for some, it’s clear this is a hasty, ill-considered decision driven by internal political considerations and pressures.”

“This, while Israel continues to fight in Gaza and Israeli hostages remain there under the cruelest conditions. These countries also know well that the Palestinian Authority continues to fund terrorism and incite against Israel, including in its education system.”

“However, this is not a new paradigm that has suddenly emerged.”

“For the State of Israel, this is a security and existential issue of the highest order. A ‘Palestinian’ state would be a Hamas state—a forward jihadist stronghold, mere kilometers from our population centers, that will continue its campaign against Israel.”

“The most significant barrier to a ‘Palestinian’ state, west of the Jordan is the broad opposition within the Israeli public. We will strengthen the spirit of our people and continue to fight in the diplomatic arena, even in difficult times, against the establishment of a ‘Palestinian’ terror state in the heart of our land.”

Late Israel Prime Minister Menachem Begin’s View

Israel’s late Prime Minister Menachem Begin understood well why no foreign sovereign or army, other than the people of Israel and the IDF (Israel Defense Forces), should exist west of the Jordan River:

October 7, 2023 vividly illustrated the security danger this would pose for Israel and about which Mr. Begin spoke loudly.

“Palestine” UN Vote Legally Meaningless

A UN resolution? Only a political recommendation, nothing more.

Ambassador/attorney Alan Baker who served as legal adviser and deputy director-general of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and as Israel’s ambassador to Canada and currently a senior researcher at the Jerusalem Center for Foreign and Security Affairs, is not impressed with the international recognition move toward a “Palestinian” state.

According to Mr. Baker, all the fuss about the recognition of “Palestine” at the UN General Assembly in September 2025 is devoid of legal value. It is a non-binding political decision that can simply be ignored.

Behind the scenes, the countries that announced and support this initiative “are just checking their box to please the Muslim audiences in their country.”

Furthermore, Mr. Baker also points out that the Pal-Arabs simply do not meet the basic requirements for establishing a state: “They have no defined territory and no capacity to govern – the basic conditions for a state according to international law. According to international law, the Oslo Accords are the recognized and valid agreement* between the Israelis and the “Pal-Arabs, according to which at some point talks on a permanent settlement should take place between the Palestinian Authority (PA) leadership and the Israeli leadership.”

*The Oslo Accords agreement was signed in the presence of the European Union (EU), the Russians, the Americans and the Norwegians – all of whom were signed witnesses on the Oslo Accords, and the agreements were also approved by the United Nations (UN) and was mentioned in various UN Security Council resolutions. This is the current political and legal situation.

“Therefore, what needs to happen now is for the parties to return to the negotiating table to discuss a permanent settlement. But it is clear that this is not possible at the moment, because the PA does not have a unified or apparent leadership that can represent all the Pal-Arabs.

“Hamas does not recognize the PA, and the PA for its part is in deep conflict with Hamas. In such a situation, there is no way that the Pal-Arabs can unite and negotiate a solution to the problem with any Israeli government.”

Contrary to the Legal Status, Hamas’ Pipedream Rhetoric

Hamas’ basic demand is for Israel to end its existence.

Against the backdrop of the recent recognition of a “Palestinian” state developments, Hamas, in an official, lengthy, and detailed statement outlined the following main points:

The Gaza Strip people’s steadfastness thwarted the [Israeli] aggression and strengthened our people’s right to life and to resistance.

Any international effort to recognize the rights of the “Palestinian” people [AKA Arabs] is welcome. This is a natural result of the “Palestine” people’s persistence since the [1948] Nakba.

Our people demand unconditional recognition of their independent state and their national rights, which are not subject to negotiation.

Demand the path to a solution is the cessation of [Israel’s] aggression against Gaza. The resistance is ready to resolve the “prisoners’ issue” as part of a ceasefire agreement, the complete withdrawal from the Strip, the opening of the border crossings, and the immediate start of reconstruction.

Ending the genocidal war is a humanitarian and moral obligation that cannot be postponed or compromised. It is not related to the state recognition or the prisoners’ [the Israeli abductees, the hostages] issue.

Pal-Arab resistance in all its forms is a legitimate and legal right. It will not cease until the occupation* [*they mean the occupation of the land of the state of Israel by the Jews] ends, the ‘right of return’** [**of now some 5 million Arabs, the descendants of the Arabs who fled Israel during the 1948 Israel war for independence] is fulfilled, and an independent “Palestinian” state is established with Jerusalem*** [***the capital of the state of Israel] as its capital. The weapons of the resistance are intrinsically linked to this.

The discourse about integrating the Zionist entity* [*the state of Israel] into the region is a reward to the enemy for its crimes. Its presence** [**its existence] is the source of instability and evil in the region and around the world.

First Time the Arab League Demands

While several countries are mulling a recognition of a “Palestine” on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, 22 Arab and Muslim states, Arab League member-countries, in a bid to end the war joined other countries in a UN conference and signed a UN declaration calling for Hamas to relinquish control in the Gaza Strip and get rid of its weapons.

The US and Israel did not sign the document. The US State Department spokesperson said: “This is a publicity stunt that comes in the middle of diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. Far from promoting peace, the conference will prolong the war, embolden Hamas, reward its obstruction and undermine real world efforts to achieve peace.”





Is There Any Moral Perspective?

From a moral perspective, all the countries that are on the recognizing “Palestine” bandwagon are giving the murderous Hamas a prize and are actually forcing the terror group to refuse any agreement, even the ceasefire one which it seeks.

All Hamas needs to do now is reject any negotiations until September and receive the “Palestine” prize.

However, we must not forget that a UN General Assembly resolution is only a political recommendation and nothing more. It holds no water but more words against Israel.

Hamas has hardened its position and the recognition of a “Palestine” club member-countries is helping the terror group to entrench deeper.

Moral compass has gone astray.





From Judaism Perspective

The alleged starvation in Gaza campaign, which prompted some countries to recognize a “Palestinian” state, which encouraged Hamas’ refusal to negotiate a deal with Israel, does not surprise many Jews.

This refusal, a move that may lead to Hamas’ total demise while endangering the lives of the remaining Israeli hostages—Hamas’ last bargaining chip—raises questions among those who pose critical thinking about the terror group’s strategy.

But why is this unsurprising?

The period from Sunday, July 13, 2025, to Sunday, August 3, 2025, known as “The Three Weeks” or in Hebrew “Bein ha-Meitzarim,” “Between the Straits,” commemorates the destruction of the First and Second Jewish Temples in Jerusalem.

In Jewish tradition, these days are characterized by great trials, both historical and spiritual. Many Jews view the contemporary challenges, such as Israel’s current conflict and its political ramifications, as part of this painful period with recurring themes of adversity, which explain their lack of surprise.

The October 7, 2023 Hamas invasion into Israel and the ensuing massacre of 1200 Jews did not take place because there was no “Palestine”; it occurred because there was a “Palestinian” State called Hamastan of the Gaza Strip.

Neither the UN, the countries that are not fighting a war of survival nor those who are suffering from the Antisemitism ailment will be responsible for Israel’s survival. Only Israel itself is responsible for the country’s survival.