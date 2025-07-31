Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron – replaced by the epithet Maxron – has served as president of France and Co-Prince of Andorra since 2017.

The entitled, hubristic, and incompetent president of France, announced that France will recognize a “Palestinian” state at the UN General Assembly in September, 2025. That means he wants to see another hostile Arab state established, this time in Israel’s heartland. It is a parable to an Arab terror state in every Israeli’s bedroom.

History has been “kind” to Israel. It has a database of each and every dead Israeli who was murdered by those to whom Macron wants to give a state.

Macron’s announcement on July 24th, 2025, concerns the recognition of a “Palestinian” state in the context of achieving the ‘two-state solution’ – one Arab state where Jews are prohibited from living and one Jewish state flooded with as of today, 2.1 million Arabs – to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Maxron and his Muslim chummies seek to establish their announced “Palestine” as a contiguous independent state, with fully equipped army, on the land of the older part of Jerusalem, Israel’s capital, – which they adhere to address as “east Jerusalem,” Judea and Samaria, which they insist on denigrating by addressing the territory with the prior to 1967 Six Day War name “West Bank,” and the terror enclave Gaza Strip, now much in ruins.

It is worth noting here that after the Hamas October 7th, 2023 invasion into southern Israel and their massacre of hundreds of Jews, no Israeli will allow an Israeli government, which they elect democratically, to establish any Arab-Muslim state along any existing or a new border line.

Currently Israel is working to create a wide buffer zone along its border lines in order to help prevent any and all possible attacks from its bordering enemy neighbors.

Why Maxron’s “Palestine” Announcement?

Was it the false claim that Israel is starving the Gaza population what caused Maxron to drop the “Palestine” political bombshell?

Here is what Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has to say to this fabricated lie in order to demonize Israel:

Israel’s PM Netanyahu: “There Is No Policy of Starvation or Starvation in Gaza.”

“We have allowed humanitarian aid into Gaza throughout the war otherwise there would be no Gazans.”

“What has interdicted the supply of humanitarian aid is one force: HAMAS! Again, the reversal of truth.”

Hamas robs and steals this humanitarian aid and then accuses Israel of not supplying it (and the world buys Hamas’s lie).

Go ahead, deliver the humanitarian aid, says Israel to the UN. And the UN says, “We cannot, because combat is going on.”

PM: “but there are safe corridors, you can bring the food to anyone you want. That is not a problem, so the UN has no excuses left.”

PM: “Stop lying, stop finding excuses. Do what you have to do and stop accusing Israel deliberately of this egregious falsehood.”

And if Maxron based his “Palestine” announcement on hunger, or shortage in humanitarian aid supply in Gaza, that is all Hamas disinformation.

The Evangelical Consultant Johnnie Moore, former religious freedom commissioner and President Trump’s faith advisor and the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) chair accuses the UN of ‘playing politics’ with Gazans’ lives. Moore defends the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and denies claims of mass casualties near the aid distribution sites. Additionally, he claims that more people are harmed in 24 hours of UN efforts to distribute food and aid than during weeks of GHF aid distribution operations.

So Far Hamas Wins the Propaganda Orbit

And so, yes, if there is hunger in Gaza, if there is a food supply shortage, it is caused by Hamas and impeded by the UN preventing the humanitarian aid from reaching the population.

Hamas, a violent ideology of death and destruction, would rather see the Gazans starve and die than release the remaining Israeli hostages it is holding as a bargaining chip, while starving them to death, and end the war with Israel. These are the people to whom Maxron wants to give a state; their entire existence is lethal to humanity.

Israel to Defend French Interference in its Sovereignty

Israel’s response to Maxron “Palestine” announcement.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

“We strongly condemn President Macron’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state next to Tel Aviv in the wake of the October 7 massacre.”

“Such a move rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became. A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel — not to live in peace beside it.”

“Let’s be clear: the Palestinians do not seek a state alongside Israel; they seek a state instead of Israel.”

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in response to Hamas congratulating Macron’s “Palestine” decision: “When these are the ones who applaud you – better get yourself checked out.”

Mr. Sa’ar in Foreign Media Press Conference:

“We are aware that today there are countries in Europe with large Muslim populations, and sometimes this affects the policies of their governments. But this cannot and will not lead Israel to committing suicide.”

“We will not allow the establishment of a jihadist terror state in the heart of our historical homeland.”

“We will not allow a Hamas terror state to arise [again] just a few kilometers from our population centers.”

“Israel will not be the Sudetenland, Czechoslovakia, of the 21st century. We will not sacrifice our very existence for appeasement. We will not give up our basic interests for internal political considerations of countries that have lost control of their streets. But those countries still arrogantly presume to tell us what is good for our security.”

Israel’s Defense Minister Yisrael Katz

“Macron’s announcement of his intention to recognize a Palestinian state is a disgrace and a surrender to terrorism, granting a reward and encouragement to the murderers and rapists of Hamas, who carried out the most horrific massacre of the Jewish people since the Holocaust.”

“Instead of standing with Israel in this time of trial, the French president is acting to weaken it.”

“We will not allow the establishment of a Palestinian entity that would harm our security, endanger our existence, and undermine our historical right to the Land of Israel.”

“We are all united to prevent this grave danger.”

Israel’s Diaspora Minister Amichai Shikli immediate response: “Our response to your declaration – the slap you received from your wife Brigitte Marie.”

U.S. Rejects Macron’s Announcement

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio publicly condemned and strongly rejected French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement that France intends to recognize the State of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

Rubio called the announcement “reckless” and stated that it “only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace,” and described it as a “slap in the face to the victims of October 7th,” referring to the brutal October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.

Mike Huckabee, the U.S. ambassador to Israel tweeted: “Macron’s unilateral declaration of a ‘Palestinian’ state did not specify where it would be. I can now exclusively disclose that France will offer the French Riviera & the new nation will be called ‘Franc-en-Stine.’”

Wrong Address

“Palestine” to be established on Gaza Strip, and wrongly addressed “east Jerusalem, “West Bank” land.

Are “West Bank,” “East Jerusalem” territories occupied by Israel?

First lie: according to the online AI overview and disinformation Judea and Samaria region is “occupied” by Israel and it wrongly calls it “West Bank.” I strongly suggest to those feeding the AI to learn history and international law before spreading such disinformation.

France’s Maxron, also wrongly addressed Judea and Samaria as “West Bank,” wrongly addressed part of the City of Jerusalem as “east Jerusalem” and claims they are territories occupied by Israel.

The old part of Jerusalem that was illegally occupied for 19 years by Jordan was liberated by Israel in the 1967 Six Day War. Ever since the city, the capital of the state of Israel, has been united – no sectioning – under Israel’s sovereignty.

After Jordan’s 19 years of illegal occupation, during this war 1967 Israel also liberated Judea and Samaria, formally named by Jordan as “West Bank.” This territory remains under Israel’s Civil Administration control with Israel’s Knesset-parliamentary current vote of approval to include the region under Israel’s sovereignty.

As for the Gaza Strip, an area ruled by transient people from many Arab lands as well as Britain mandatory rule. Here is the breakdown:

1917-1948: British Mandate of Palestine rule;

1948-1967: Egypt control rule but not under Egyptian sovereignty;

1967-1994: Israel’s control but not under Israel’s sovereignty, following the Six-Day War outcome;

1994-2005: Subsequent the Oslo Accords, the Fatah-Palestinian Authority (PA) rule;

2005-Present: In 2025 Israel unilaterally withdrew its forces and the Gush Katif communities from Gaza. The Islamist-Muslim Brotherhood backed militant Hamas won the Palestinian legislative elections in 2006, brutally ousted the Fatah-led PA and in 2007 took complete control of the Gaza Strip.

Is Maxron the Islamists’ Useful Idiot

The French president announced on his X account that France will recognize a “Palestinian” state a move stemming from “a historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.”

Is Maxron the Islamists’ useful idiot of the 21st century?

After the October 7th 2023, Hamas massacre in Israel it’s more likely that a ”Palestinian” state will be established in France where the Islamists have a say much more than the French people.

Macron has no business to carve a “Palestine” out of the land of Israel. His move appears to be pushing aside the fact that France is no longer French and the Islamists of ‘Francestan’ demand an appeasement.

Anyone surprised by Macron’s intention to recognize a “Palestinian” state should not be.

France was among the first countries in the world to recognize Iran’s mullahs’ regime. That regime is the patron of Hamas and has been terrorizing the Iranian people and have taken away their freedom and human rights.

Introducing Maxron To The Jewish Tribe

I, the writer, am a Jew and I support Israel. I belong to the Jewish tribe that makes up 0.2% of the world’s population.

And though there are too many in the world who think that the tribe to which I belong – the Jews – is responsible for the world’s woes, it is not.

We are also not responsible for Maxron-France’s failing attributes he is attempting to fix on Israel’s back. It will not work Mr. France.

My suggestion to Mr. Macron-Maxron, get a life and simply accept the fact that irks you so much: “AM ISRAEL CHAI” – “the Nation of Israel is Alive” and it will defend every square inch of its sovereign territory.