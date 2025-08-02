Award-Winning PR Firm Otter PR Wins Gold at the 2025 Stevie Awards for Public Relations Agencies

Since its establishment in 2020, award-winning PR firm Otter PR has been making waves in the public relations arena, enjoying a meteoric rise seldom seen in PR startups. In 2025, Otter reached new heights by winning Gold at the 2025 Stevie Awards. Recognized as one of the most prestigious business awards given, this Gold Stevie Award win for Otter PR solidifies its position as one of the top PR agencies in the United States.

This award win not only holds Otter PR up as a leader in the PR space but also shines a spotlight on its incredible founding story, rapid scaling, and ongoing, unwavering dedication to excellence in public relations.

A public relations agency’s vision, born from a challenge

The middle of an unprecedented pandemic is not what anyone would consider a prime time to start a new business, but partners Scott Bartnick and Jay Feldman are not your typical entrepreneurs. They understood the urgency of their vision. In the face of incredible odds and global challenges, Otter PR was launched in 2020 with a bare-bones employee roster and an ambitious plan: to disrupt the PR space with transparent, client-centered service and results-driven strategies.

Bartnick, an engineer-turned-entrepreneur, and Feldman, a lead generation expert and marketing innovator, saw an opportunity to do PR differently, modernizing an industry that was often criticized for its outdated approaches and lackluster results. The partners recognized that what PR clients really wanted were real media results and flexible, monthly terms with trustworthy, professional PR teams.

Explosive growth and results-driven PR

Since its founding, Otter PR has experienced explosive growth. Starting with a handful of employees working out of Bartnick’s living room, Otter PR now boasts brick-and-mortar locations in Orlando and St. Petersburg, as well as an employee roster of over 40 PR professionals, including publicists, strategists, and writers who bring a combined experience of over 300 years to the table.

The company has also enjoyed a host of accolades in the brief five years since its inception. Otter PR was listed as the #1 PR firm by Clutch, a top PR firm by G2, and one of the fastest-growing agencies named to the Inc. 5000 list in 2024 and 2025 due to its remarkable 131% two-year growth.

Since 2020, Otter PR has amassed an impressive list of clients. Among these are innovative entrepreneurs such as Gloria Kolb and Lee Romaire, respected thought leaders like Michael (“Law By Mike”) Mandell and Ed Watal, and notable brands like Alibaba, The Melting Pot, and Pocket FM. The firm’s results-focused team has landed these clients placements in top-tier outlets, including AP News, Forbes, Entrepreneur, USA Today, and Newsweek.

Additionally, Otter PR has secured TV placements for its clients on channels such as Fox News and MSNBC. The company’s modern public relations approach harnesses the power of not only print and television media but also podcasts and social media platforms.

Prior to their 2025 Gold Stevie Award win, Otter PR also won the 2023 People’s Choice Stevie Award in the category of “Advertising, Marketing & PR”, as well as a 2022 Manifest Global Award and the title “Company of the Year” from the 2022 BIG Awards for Business.

Throughout its efforts to scale and deliver results-oriented, strategic services to clients, Otter PR has remained focused on consistently improving processes and delivering even more value.

Award-winning PR firm business model

Otter PR is particularly award-worthy for a number of reasons. Its strategy and business ethos embrace transparency and results-driven value for clients. The firm offers guaranteed monthly media placements, allowing clients to see quick results, not just hear vague strategies month after month.

Eschewing the industry norm of long-term contracts, Otter offers month-to-month contracts, making it an ideal approach for clients seeking a short-term arrangement to highlight a special promotion or startups that just want to try PR on for size. This model requires the Otter PR team to earn client and consumer trust and work hard toward quick results.

Each campaign is a personalized strategy tailored to the individual client, based on their goals, business, personality, and media targets. By getting to know each client as an individual and tailoring the strategy to them, Otter publicists and their teams can gain efficient results.

Otter Public Relations offers meaningful media coverage and award-winning public relations

Otter PR’s Gold Stevie Award win marks a milestone achievement for the company that, in just five short years, has reached impressive heights with its client-centered approach. It is an honor that comes on the heels of year-after-year growth and innovation. The Stevie Award judges praised Otter PR’s momentum in a competitive public relations space and the company’s ability to deliver tangible results through a deep understanding of modern media.

The dedicated team at Otter PR has established a reputation for creative storytelling and effective crisis communications. Their methodology and measurable campaign outcomes have led to them being considered one of the top public relations firms in the US.

Looking ahead, Otter PR remains committed to continued innovation and exceptional client service, helping shape the future of public relations and creating success for clients from a variety of industries for years to come.