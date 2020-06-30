American Jews: Your Defining Moment Has Come

Yes, elections in the United States are just around the corner and the soul searching clock starts now, up until November 2020. American Jews must make a life-affecting decision.

The United States Safe Haven for Jews

For decades, Jews in the United States have enjoyed the freedom and liberty the country offers. The kind of freedom and liberty Jews have never enjoyed in any other host country where they lived.

For over a century Jews arrived in the United States from all corners of the world. They left countries where they were persecuted or no longer felt safe. Till today this phenomenon takes place. In the 1980s’ Jews fled Iran, many to the United States’ safe shores, after the Islamic revolution ended their centuries-long safe sanctuary in Persia. The latest exodus of Jews is from France. From this country Jews are leaving in droves, many chose to emigrate to the United States. In France, Jew-hating Islamists have been threatening the Jews’ lives, murdering them, and Jewish children go to Jewish learning institutes under police protection.

Jews and the Democrat Party

Since the Second World War, the majority of American Jews have been voting for the Democrat Party. Reason: the Party gave them a sense of security. In some way, the Jewish vote for the Democrat Party has become a cult-like vote. Jews are Liberals, they are Democrats, no matter what the Democrat Party stands for. It is as if they were born with some Democrat Party gene.

After the Holocaust. Jews who survived the Nazi atrocities and arrived to settle in America had two issues in mind: their safety and the state of Israel’s safety.

For years the Jews in the United States stood staunchly behind the State of Israel. For decades the Democrat Party was routinely in Israel’s corner. But no more.

Today, some of the Democrat Party’s members are openly anti-Semitic while the Democrat Party’s dogma is very anti-Israel.

Why Jews Should Not Vote for the Democrat Party in 2020

It is becoming clear that the Democrat Party no longer has the back of America in general and American Jews in particular. Some of the Party’s members have been spewing anti-Semitic slurs and tropes.

In the upcoming 2020 election, Joe Biden is the Democrat Party’s frontrunner. It has become apparent that Joe Biden will not have Israel’s back. He already declared that he will undo some of President Trump’s acts of support for Israel, i.e. reconsider undoing the move of the US Embassy to Jerusalem, return to the Iran Nuclear Deal and in all honesty, who knows what else politically vacillating Biden will do that does not bode well for Jews and Israel.

Joe Biden as 2021 president is Neville Chamberlain of 1938.

It is becoming rather obvious that if Joe Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States, he will maintain and prolong his flawed judgment and wrong decisions that will almost certainly lead to catastrophic circumstances for Israel and for the American Jews who support Israel. More so, Antisemitism spewed out of congress will be normalized.

On the other hand, Donald Trump who is running for reelection has been a gift to the Jewish State. The first gift given to Israel was by President Harry Truman who voted for the recognition of Israel as a sovereign state. Marching behind him as the greatest supporter of Israel is President Trump.

It is not because Donald Trump made Israel’s capital Jerusalem the home of the US embassy, an act that was supposed to take place years ago. It is not because President Trump has recognized the Golan Heights as Israel’s sovereign land, or that the Jews living in Judea and Samaria are no longer in statehood limbo, rather, are now recognized as living in Israel. It is because Donald Trump has Israel’s back going against Iran that is threatening Israel with annihilation.

President Trump exited the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or Iran Nuclear Deal, and sanctioned Iran to diminish its capacity to breathe down Israel’s neck from Syria, to perpetrate terror acts around the world as well as threaten the United States.

Hoping to take President Trump’s job, whether we are willing to acknowledge that or not, as president, Joe Biden will be the Democrat Party’s puppet. This party includes anti-Semitic and anti-Israel bullies.

With Biden in the White House, the two issues American Jews have been concerned with – American Jewry and Israel’s safety – will enter a dark zone of a very uncertain rough times from which who knows if Israel could emerge.

I am well aware that many American Jews have lost interest in the Jewish State. Three generations down the road from the Holocaust survivors who settled in America, the Jewish state no longer represents to the young American Jews the safe haven it may still be in a time of home court crisis. Carrying the Democrat Party’s gene, some of these new generation of Jews are somewhat hostile to the state of Israel. But they are wrong, as nothing has changed. Antisemitism in America is on the rise and Jews are not as safe as they think they were. Nothing should be taken for granted.

It has gone past the point of “handwriting on the wall.” In preparation for the day after the 2020 election, when the Democrats’ hopeful Joe Biden will move to the White House, we are watching actual plans for anti-Israel legislation and actions being formulated right now.

If you are not seeking to nurture the growth of government accepted overt Judenhass – German for “Jew hatred” – if you do wish to see the start of the Jewish National Homeland ruination, you cannot, you must not allow the Democrats to enter the Oval Office, nor to control either branch of Congress.

A Democrat presidency and majority government will be a major tragedy for the Jewish Nation, one we may not live long enough to regret.

This Is My Own Campaign

I am writing this opinion piece as an appeal to my fellow American Jews, hopefully some will read it. Many will not want to read it because the resistance of Jews to walk away from the Democrat Party borders on self-destructive behavior.

However, hiding from the truth that the modern Democrat Party is increasingly becoming the home for Jew-haters of all stripes, a trend that is growing as every day passes, is a very dishonest act. Also the Party has become a home for some Islamists who resound vile anti-Israel affronts in the halls of Congress.

Your Democrat Party vote increases the likelihood of more Representatives voting for policies aimed at destroying Israel.

In spite of these obvious trends, all too many of my brethren Jews still have their collective heads buried in the past when the Democrat Party was concerned with their safety and the safety of the state of Israel.

It is not wise for American Jewish Democrats to react with anger and rage to any fact that threatens their distorted Liberal-Leftist world view. Sadly, it reminds me of the time, in the 1930s, when so many European Jews simply could not get it through their thick heads that the Nazis were coming to kill them. As the adage goes, those who ignore history, are doomed to repeat it.

Present State of Affairs in The US

The current riots in the United State have painted a clear picture. Life in America is no longer safe for any citizen. For Jews, this factor triples. We already see the guards in front of every Jewish institute and worship venue. Note that Democrats are in charge of all of the rioting cities.

https://www.c-span.org/video/?418167-101/trump-presidential-campaign-ad

Donald Trump’s persona is not perfect. Whose is? Nevertheless, he already proved to care for the safety of all American citizens. He also has Israel’s back like no other former US president. More so, the Republican Party is more pro-America and in all likelihood will do a better governing job while the cultural earthquake the country is experiencing is ongoing.

Important Decision for American Jews

The Democrat Party certainly attempts to convince pro-Israel Jews to vote for Joe Biden, but his campaign has already sold us out.

We have already established that if the Democrats move into the White House in 2021, the two factors that have made American Jews’ living nest protected – theirs and Israel’s safety – will be in jeopardy.

If Jews vote for the Democrat Party, it means they are voting for their abuser, the obvious Stockholm syndrome. So the question is, do Jews love their abuser more than they love themselves and other Americans?

American Jews, I call on you to reconcile your thoughts, keep President Trump in the White House. Also, vote for a Republican representative; his or her vote in the House may protect you better than any Democrat’s vote.