Joe Biden’s UN Campaign Against Israel Revealed – Again

JOE BIDEN’S U.N. CAMPAIGN AGAINST ISRAEL REVEALED AGAIN

For Immediate Release

May 25, 2020 – Rabbi Aryeh Spero, the Conference of Jewish Affairs spokesperson, has released the following statement:

“What many in the diplomatic world have long suspected and what have become crystal clear in very recent reports is that Barack Obama and Joe Biden had secretly corralled Ukraine and other countries to totally isolate the state of Israel by arranging a 14-0 vote against Israel in a December 2016 U.N. Resolution. Additionally, each day it is being exposed further that Biden and his son Hunter had a special and favorable relationship with the Ukraine that profited the father and son and placed Biden in a unique position to strong-arm Ukraine, normally a country on good terms with Israel, to vote against Israel in the UN.”

“In light of recent disclosures, the Conference of Jewish Affairs strongly condemns former Vice President Joe Biden’s forceful phone call to Ukrainian’s President Petro Poroshenko asking him to vote for United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2334, which demands Israel renouncing her sovereignty over the Old City of Jerusalem and her cities in Judea and Samaria and retreating to the precarious armistice line of 1967 that induced attacks against Israel from the surrounding Arab states.”

The Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations Volodymyr Yelchenko compared Israel’s settlement of the ‘West Bank’ to the Russian occupation of Crimea. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that the Resolution’s text was balanced: Israel was to desist from settlements, and Palestinians were to adopt measures to counter terrorism.

“Biden’s ongoing pronouncements claiming to be pro-Israel are activated only in the breach. In fact, he has a long-standing antagonism against Israel on virtually all matters on what some label the ‘peace process,'” Rabbi Spero stated. “We take little comfort that Biden feels ‘Israel has a right to exist’ and we are more alarmed at his years of blaming Israel, creating politicized mountains out of molehills, working behind the scenes to shrink Israel, and bullying the Jewish state,” Rabbi Spero continues.

“Biden’s belligerence began decades ago with his public diatribe against Prime Minister Menachem Begin during a 1982 Senate hearing, what he repeated over the years against other Israeli officials, and now also against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Though not in the squad-camp of Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib,” Rabbi Spero added, “nonetheless, Biden is not a real friend of Israel. Therefore, supporters of Israel should be quite uneasy about the possibility of a Biden presidency and administration.”

