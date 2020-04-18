A Leaderless and Leadershipless World

When inspiration is needed and it is not to be found. We are leaderless and leadershipless.

In time of crisis all the wrongs we, the people, do not know exist or pay attention to, float to the surface and become so very clear.

From the get-go when the Coronavirus landed on the shores of so many countries, I noticed that our, the United States’, leaders were seeking answers to the virus pandemic just as, we, the people, did. We were all in the dark and were facing a phenomenon like never before.

On March 27, 2020 I assessed the situation in an article with the headline, ‘Biological Warfare: Failure to Do What Was Required Leads to Serious Consequences; failure to do what is required a cause to suffer serious consequences.

Like never before, world leaders shuttered their countries, and in unison shuttered the world, if for anything, because of panic and the novel virus’ unfamiliarity. Leaders and the unknown experts and heads of government departments faces all of a sudden appeared on our TV screen each day. They wanted to take responsibility for any mistake that could be made. So, they turned the country’s lights off and started to search for answers in the dark, not thinking of the outcome, or if anything, not letting us, the people, know what they really think.

Apart from President Trump, all I personally saw was doom and gloom around me or told to me. It reminded me of Winston Churchill, the flawed man who became a great leader. The man who, the Brits rather despised until they had no one to lead them and pilot the British nation through the WWII unending Nazi bombing of their country. Churchill went on to become the 20th century poster of leadership. President Trump, whom the Democrats and their media mouth-pieces seek, under every stone, the opportunity to falter, may turn into the Churchill of the 21st century. Ask Nick Adams the author of Trump and Churchill.

In his first presidential inauguration in 1933 Franklin D. Roosevelt said: “So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself – nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.” This statement fits the Coronavirus pandemic era.

We were told to retreat into self-imposed home imprisonment and as it is becoming clearer by the day, perhaps for no reason whatsoever. Ask the people of Sweden, who did not shut their country down. Rather, they took personal responsibility and the Coronavirus cases and the containment outcome in their country is no worse than any country that chose the shutdown path.

President Roosevelt was a Democrat. Today, his leadership approach belongs to the Republicans and the conservatives while the Democrats dwell on fear-mongering, disarray, hypocrisy, negativity, and weakness.

As of this writing, Congress is AWOL. Not that they have done much for the past almost four years but chase President Trump to try to unseat him, all based on false pretense and political ruse. But now when the nation needs them to show some leadership, they are all hunkering down in their homes and the House, majority Democrats, has furloughed itself on full salary. That is what I call leadershipless.

The United States is a federal republic. It is a federation of states with a republican form of government. At its core, the literal meaning of the word republic, when used to reference a form of government means: “a country that is governed by elected representatives and by an elected leader rather than by a king or queen.” Federalism is the mixed or compound mode of government, combining a general government with regional-state governments in a single political system. Many US states’ governors do not know or understand, perhaps forgot they work within this federalism and constitution governance system’s frame and have enacted rules and restrictions that do not adhere to federalism.

People do not know and/or understand their federalism rights. President Obama, right through his presidency undermined federalism. ObamaCare was one example of not adhering to federalism and no one beeped.

Presidents Clinton and Obama cozied up to China and no one tooted. The results, the naked king, China, appears to be who he is. The naked king delivered a Chinese made pandemic with rather catastrophic outcome to unfold.

Even before the pandemic began and also while it was unfolding, President Trump took several drastic measures as to how the United Stated should be dealing with China, an adversary, and the name-calling for his actions resonated.

From the get-go I noticed Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Brix gave careful use of words so noticeable as to not take a chance, not be responsible. Better to be a fear monger than a leader who thinks clearly. They vacillated with information, based on models, much of which turned out to be wrong.

Many times in life we encounter situations of injustice. We often give up the fight against such injustice because there is no choice. We often hear it’s “better to be smart than right,” and we raise our hands in surrender.

States’ governors without a vote, without a process imposed on the public authoritarian rule to ride the virus circumstances out. They turned the Coronavirus crisis into a totalitarian response opportunity.

Never a population let their liberty rights being taken away from them so easily but for the hysteria created by some of the pathetic Democrat governors – Gretchen Whitmer – Michigan governor, Phil Murphy, – New Jersey governor, Andrew Cuomo – New York governor and Gavin Newsom – California governor and even others – and their media megaphone that supported their governing aberration. And let us not for a moment forget the fear-mongering, lack of leadership and rather empty suit, which mayors like Bill de Blasio of New York and Eric Michael Garcetti of Los Angeles navigated their cities through the virus situation.

I do not like to be told what to do by people who do not come up to my intelligence grade. That is what I see in so many of those who we call civic leaders. They do not meet my grading of intelligence.

Paranoia and fear have put the entire country, and the world, into ‘sheltering-at-home’ in a semi-secure location wondering how long this nationwide wave of hysteria will last. All has been attributed to the new Coronavirus that China bequeathed to the world, perhaps courtesy of a biological research laboratory in the Chinese city Wuhan.

The Coronavirus pandemic has shown us, the people, how wrongly the government steers our lives. While California unemployment claims surged to 879,000 as of first week of April 2020, Governor panic button Newsom is giving $75 Million to illegals; California to give cash payments to illegal ‘immigrants’ for Coronavirus that will cost taxpayers $75 Million. Makes sense? Where is the Californians’ dissent like the one that took place in Michigan when thousands of Michiganders took to the streets to protest the governor’s draconian stay-at-home order?

Do you remember President Trump’s public speech which he delivered on July 6, 2017, in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument, at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw, the capital of Poland? During the speech, President Trump argued that the future of Western freedom is at stake and called to defend Western civilization against the threats of ‘terrorism and ‘extremism.’ Do we add to this argument ‘government – federal and local – overreach’?

We need to thank our lucky stars that Donald J. Trump is president of the United States in the era of the Coronavirus crisis. Though not perfect, President Trump has been positive, reassuring and calm and collected, even though he must have had many sleepless nights. After all, he has 330 million people to protect. But he stayed steadfast and navigated well in unknown novel virus territory, listening to experts, advisers, pundits, corporation CEOs, and his own sharp instincts. We all hope that the President who was well in his process to make ‘America Great Again’ will be able to direct the nation into calm waters of America is as great again.

Most Americans are responsible people. They can take responsibility to return to normal life without fear and do all it takes, using much creativity, to help avoid the spread of the virus.

We must remember that when leaders amass too much power that is how we lose our country.

Acquiescing to losing liberty means, nothing is more permanent than the temporary surrender of freedom.

Do we, the people, ask for something really unreasonable which is to return our freedom and liberty rights to where they belong, to each and every United States citizen?

There is a saying, sometimes God permits what He hates in order to get what He wants. Was the Coronavirus one such hate?