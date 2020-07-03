Joe Biden and The Black Vote

By
Alan Gray
-

Joe Biden should apologize for abusing the black vote. It was a clever trick, promising black voters the world and then ignoring them once they got into power.

Even America’s first black president ignored them, leaving them to rot in jails around the country.

But Joe just needs one more vote from the monolithic black community so he can promise to do what he has not done over the past 50 years he’s been in Congress.

Promise is the key word here, because congressional democrats are very good at promising, but not so good at delivering.

joe biden black vote
Joe Biden and the black vote. Cartoon by NewsBlaze.

Democrats Abusing The Black Vote

Even now, the slogan Black Lives Matter has quickly become Black Trans Lives Matter.

In 2016, Donald Trump asked American blacks “What do you have to lose.” Black Republicans were ready to vote for Trump, but surprisingly to many, especially the media and Democrats, enough black people gave Trump that chance. The rest is history and Donald Trump has delivered jobs, pay rises, tax cuts, The First Step Act and funding for black colleges.

Uncle Joe, however, still has the bussing scandal around his neck, thanks to Kamala Harris in the recent debates.

Joe says things will be different this time. Even though he poured disrespect on black people by saying “You Ain’t Black,” if you can’t tell the difference between him and Trump.

Now that democrats are working on mail-in-voting and ballot harvesting, if they beat trump this time, they will never need to abuse the black community again. That’s because they won’t need them at all. They can hold onto power by abusing the hispanic vote, and opening the borders to flood the country with poor people from south of the border.

Many black Americans are now wise to the tricks of the democrats, and will not be tricked.

So people should be careful of what they wish for this time around.

Alan Gray

Alan Gray is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of NewsBlaze Daily News and other online newspapers. He prefers to edit, rather than write, but sometimes an issue rears it’s head and makes him start hammering away on the keyboard.

Content Expertise

Alan has been on the internet since it first started. He loves to use his expertise in content and digital marketing to help businesses grow, through managed content services. After living in the United States for 15 years, he is now in South Australia. To learn more about how Alan can help you with content marketing and managed content services, contact him by email.

Technical Expertise

Alan is also a techie. His father was a British solder in the 4th Indian Division in WWII, with Sikhs and Gurkhas. He was a sergeant in signals and after that, he was a printer who typeset magazines and books on his linotype machine. Those skills were passed on to Alan and his brothers, who all worked for Telecom Australia, on more advanced signals (communications). After studying electronics, communications, and computing at college, and building and repairing all kinds of electronics, Alan switched to programming and team building and management.

He has a fascination with shooting video footage and video editing, so watch out if he points his Canon 7d in your direction.

