Evictions Must Be Stopped: Cuomo

“Evictions Must Be Stopped,” New York governor Cuomo said, referring to himself, of course.

Dumped out of the same office his father held for three terms, Andrew Cuomo wasn’t wearing his happy face. He had been unable to stop his own eviction from office after harassing women.

The harassment was the final thing that tipped him out of office. His inept handling of the nursing home crisis didn’t do it. Being the cause of tens of thousands of deaths in his state didn’t do it.

He thought he was untouchable, and acted like it, but #MeToo got him, and he came down with a crashing THUD!

He had previously received praise for his storm recovery efforts, and he thought he could ride out this storm too. But it was not to be.