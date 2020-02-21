Donna Brazile Knows Cheating

Donna Brazile knows a lot about cheating. So when she said that she knew Donald Trump would cheat in the next election, everyone knew she was speaking from experience.
Only a few people will have forgotten that it was Donna Brazile who fed Hillary Clinton the questions to debate questions, stacking the deck against Bernie Sanders.
Brazile cheated, lied about cheating, blamed others for falsely accusing her of cheating, finally admitting to cheating, but not before admitting that’s how “the game” is played.