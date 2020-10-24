Boris Loves The Power Of Lockdown

Boris Johnson appears to be under the control of something or someone other than himself. Governments are still enforcing the tyranny of lockdown, even though it harms more people and has not proved to work as a long-term strategy.

Lockdown Tyranny

Real Science

In an interview with talkRADIO, Michael Yeadon, the former Pfizer chief scientific advisor said “There’s no science that says a second wave will happen.” He challenged the British Government to prove otherwise.

During his interview with Julia Hartley-Brewer, Dr Mike Yeadon said he will “challenge the Government to cite the research literature that underscores their belief in a second wave.”

NewsBlaze will continue our COVID series in the next week.

We are requesting an interview with Dr. Yeadon.