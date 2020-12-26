Are Televised COVID Vaccination Campaigns Faked?

In an attempt to convince skeptical people that vaccines developed in the shortest time ever are safe and effective, many televised COVID vaccination campaigns are being used.

In the USA, one of those prominently featured was Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In the promotional video featuring Dr. Fauci, a man in a white coat is seen administering a what appears to be a vaccination to Dr. Fauci – in his left arm.

When asked about how he was doing the next day, Dr. Fauci said “I felt a little bit achy, but nothing to be bothered about. … Went to bed last night, had a good night’s sleep. Woke up this morning, the only thing I have a just a little soreness in the arm.”

As he talked about the soreness, he patted his arm near the shoulder.

Very convincing. Dr. Fauci is a good actor. He has a great tone of voice, accompanied by a wincing facial expression.

The only problem was that he patted his right arm, not the left where he supposedly got the vaccination. So it seems unlikely that his arm was hurting at all, because only someone with no pain, or no feeling, or a very weird sense of pain could point to the wrong arm.

Dr. Fauci wasn’t the only big name faker. In Queensland Australia, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk also featured in a short video and still photo-op. The person administering her vaccination was careful to cover up the needle, except when pulling away, it was clearly obvious that the syringe still had its plastic cover over the needle.

It definitely looks like a #COVIDscam.

If this “emergency” COVID-19 vaccine was any other medication, it would now be removed from the market because it has terrible side effects on just under 3% of all people to have taken it.

The U.S. CDC just issued a V-safe Active Surveillance report, so these are their own figures:

On December 18 2020, CDC reports that 112,807 people had their first dose of the vaccine, and this is a two-dose medication. so far, 3,150 people were recorded as having a “High Impact Event.”

This is serious.

A “High Impact” event according to the CDC means the person was unable to perform their normal daily activities, was unable to work, and required the care of a doctor.

3,150 out of 112,807 is 2.79% of people – that is 10 times the death rate from the virus it is supposed to protect against.

If close to 3% had a high impact event, how many people had a serious lower grade reaction to it?