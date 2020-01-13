American Left Support Religious Fascism In Iran: TDS To The Max

By
Alan Gray
-
khamenei rouhani american left. Cartoon by NewsBlaze.com
Khamenei and Rouhani supported by the American left. Cartoon by NewsBlaze.com

Editor’s Note: I usually write a long story to go with cartoons, but I’m almost lost for words! Almost. Democrat voters have become so damaged by Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) that they’ve lost the ability to form any coherent thoughts.

Democrat politicians have their supporters so wound up that they would rather support the murderous Iranian regime than their own president. The Iranian people are standing up to the mullahs, without weapons, just as they did before, but this time, Obama won’t bail out the mullahs.

The American left, on the other hand are supporting the mullahs, who would kill them all in a heartbeat, if they had the opportunity.

After a 40-year wait, the people of Iran have another chance to take their country back. They are grateful to Donald Trump for his stance against the religious fascist mullahs.

Whether the loony left like it or not, Trump is their president, and probably will be for another five years.

#FreeIran

Alan Gray

Alan Gray is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of NewsBlaze Daily News and other online newspapers. He prefers to edit, rather than write, but sometimes an issue rears it’s head and makes him start hammering away on the keyboard.

Content Expertise

Alan has been on the internet since it first started. He loves to use his expertise in content and digital marketing to help businesses grow, through managed content services. After living in the United States for 15 years, he is now in South Australia. To learn more about how Alan can help you with content marketing and managed content services, contact him by email.

Technical Expertise

Alan is also a techie. His father was a British solder in the 4th Indian Division in WWII, with Sikhs and Gurkhas. He was a sergeant in signals and after that, he was a printer who typeset magazines and books on his linotype machine. Those skills were passed on to Alan and his brothers, who all worked for Telecom Australia, on more advanced signals (communications). After studying electronics, communications, and computing at college, and building and repairing all kinds of electronics, Alan switched to programming and team building and management.

He has a fascination with shooting video footage and video editing, so watch out if he points his Canon 7d in your direction.

