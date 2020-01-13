American Left Support Religious Fascism In Iran: TDS To The Max

Editor’s Note: I usually write a long story to go with cartoons, but I’m almost lost for words! Almost. Democrat voters have become so damaged by Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) that they’ve lost the ability to form any coherent thoughts.

Democrat politicians have their supporters so wound up that they would rather support the murderous Iranian regime than their own president. The Iranian people are standing up to the mullahs, without weapons, just as they did before, but this time, Obama won’t bail out the mullahs.

The American left, on the other hand are supporting the mullahs, who would kill them all in a heartbeat, if they had the opportunity.

After a 40-year wait, the people of Iran have another chance to take their country back. They are grateful to Donald Trump for his stance against the religious fascist mullahs.

Whether the loony left like it or not, Trump is their president, and probably will be for another five years.

#FreeIran