Harolds Chicken Hollywood Piques The Tastebuds

Resturants spring up and then disappear in Los Angeles. Not Harolds Chicken Hollywood, however. Harolds has a 70-year track record with 48 restaurants throughout the United States. One of my actor friends, Sy Richardson, texted me a flyer which piqued my interest.

That is when I met Chasity Clark, who bought into the franchise. She is not only a true chef but an entrepreneur. Chasity has several music companies one which is Supreme Music Group. It was natural for her to leave Chicago, her home, to settle in Hollywood.

Culinary Journey

At Harolds Chicken Hollywood, appetizers consist of Mozzarella sticks, Mac and cheese, fried okra, fried green tomatoes, and pizza buff. Everything is fresh and all the chicken is shipped fresh. Nothing is frozen here!

My favorite tasting was perch and catfish. Of course the chicken was juicy and came with hot sauce and a mild sauce prepared by Chasity herself. The sauce was unlike other sauces I have tasted. Just Absolutely delicious.

Desert

Chasity also prepares all the deserts. My favorites are peach cobbler, with fresh peaches not canned, or red velvet cake. That’s not all, though – there are many other sweet goodies.

Harolds Chicken Hollywood is located at 6523 Hollywood Blvd. For take-out and dining in call 323-366-9158.

Celebrity Scene News awards 4 stars to Harolds Chicken Hollywood for authentic chicken, perch and catfish. Tell them Pete sent ya!