Aboriginal Voice Hands Power To Aboriginal Elites, Damages Constitution

Australian Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and a group of powerful Aboriginal leaders worked together for weeks discussing their version of “The Aboriginal Voice,” an Australian Aboriginal-only Parliament that can never be sacked.

No Democracy for Grassroots Aboriginals

The Prime Minister caved-in to the elite’s demands for no democracy for grassroots Aboriginal people, with the members of The Aboriginal Voice to be selected rather than elected.

Meanwhile, Warren Mundine, head of The Voice “No campaign” recognizes a better way but is excluded from the discussions. He shakes his head in disappointment.

Aboriginal Voice For Some, Not All

There is a stark contrast between the powerful Aboriginal leaders and the average Aboriginals living in remote and regional areas, who are left out of the decision-making process.

And it is more than the decision-making process they are left out of. They can’t even get a hearing. Some country aboriginals went to the parliament, from all over Australia including the outback.

The minister for indigenous Australians refused to meet them and the Prime Minister refused to meet them. That tells everyone how serious the government is about representing them and supporting all Australians.

Warren Mundine says there is a big problem between the provincial towns and the cities and the remote and Regional areas that lag behind.

Around Australia, aboriginals are starting to get their own taste of freedom. Freedom of democracy, freedom of free enterprise, and freedom of economic Prosperity. They are starting their own businesses and employing themselves and other Australians. They are doing this from their own endeavors, not lead by elites, and not lead by the government.

That’s the whole reason non-elite aboriginals are excluded from the PM’s Aboriginal Voice. And in the cartoon, they are looking in from the outside hoping for a better result.

The message here is that The Voice is a sellout and heading for a disaster. The same disaster that the Aboriginal elites have presided over for the past 50 years. In 2011, we reported that Australia’s human rights record was looked at for the first time and 145 recommendations for improvement were made. The Government rejected recommendations that Australia address the Aboriginal stolen generation.

Just as it never has in previous attempts, this Aboriginal Voice sellout will not improve the lives of everyday Aboriginal Australians, Mundine said. In a previous discussion, he said it is set up to fail.

As bad as that is, even worse is the fact this dangerous plan could be written into Australia’s Constitution where it will damage all Australians forever.

United Australia Party National Director, Craig Kelly commented “If a state government can introduce ‘a voice’ through legislation (South Australia) – Why does Albanese need to alter the Constitution ? Sorry Albo – I’m not going to vote to alter The Constitution to divide us by race.”

Sky News Interview: Andrew Bolt and Warren Mundine