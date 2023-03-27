OR, The BARD of Mountain View, with apologies to the Bard of Avon.

I was given access after two days on the waiting list and immediately (in the middle of the night) began running some initial tests.

First I queried Forrest Mims, the author of all those Radio Shack books and a respected researcher often under contract to NASA.

Unlike a report Forrest had generated on another AI, BARD was quite accurate.

I then checked out some stock investments and again the results were flawless.

But with a near-earth asteroid just missing Earth last night and heavy electromagnetic interference from sunspots the day before, generating auroras as far south as California, I asked BARD to generate short articles about those topics.

I append the results for your own evaluation but they were pretty good.

My direction to BARD: write a blog entry for near earth asteroid threats

BARD response: Sure, here is a blog entry for near earth asteroid threats:

Near Earth Asteroid Threats: What You Need to Know

Near Earth Asteroids (NEAs) are asteroids that orbit the Sun and come within 50 million kilometers of Earth. NEAs are a potential threat to Earth, as they could collide with our planet and cause significant damage.

To date, over 28,000 NEAs have been discovered. Of these, only a small number have been classified as potentially hazardous objects (PHAs). PHAs are NEAs that have a diameter of at least 140 meters and come within 7.5 million kilometers of Earth.

The risk of a PHA colliding with Earth is real, but it is important to remember that the chances of this happening are relatively small. The Earth is hit by a PHA about once every 200 years. However, the vast majority of these collisions are relatively small and do not cause any damage.

The last time a PHA caused significant damage to Earth was in 1908, when a NEA exploded over Tunguska, Russia. The explosion flattened an estimated 2,000 square kilometers of forest.

If a PHA were to collide with Earth, the damage would depend on the size of the asteroid and the angle of impact. A large asteroid could cause a global catastrophe, while a smaller asteroid could cause regional damage.

There are a number of things that can be done to mitigate the risk of a PHA colliding with Earth. One of the most important is to continue to discover and track NEAs. This will help us to better understand the threat posed by PHAs and to develop strategies to deflect or destroy them if necessary.

Another important step is to develop international cooperation on the NEA threat. This will help us to pool our resources and to develop a common approach to the problem.

Finally, we need to educate the public about the NEA threat. This will help to build public support for the measures that need to be taken to mitigate the risk.

The NEA threat is a real one, but it is important to remember that the chances of a PHA colliding with Earth are relatively small. There are a number of things that can be done to mitigate the risk, and we need to continue to work together to develop solutions.

Then I asked for an article on Coronal Mass Ejections (solar storms).

My direction to BARD: write a 500 word article on coronal mass ejections

BARD Response: Sure, here is a 500-word article on coronal mass ejections (CMEs):

What Are CMEs?

A coronal mass ejection (CME) is a significant ejection of magnetic field and accompanying plasma mass from the Sun’s corona into the heliosphere. CMEs are often associated with solar flares and other forms of solar activity, but a broadly accepted theoretical understanding of these relationships has not been established.

CMEs release large quantities of matter and magnetic flux from the Sun’s atmosphere into the solar wind and interplanetary space. The ejected matter is a plasma consisting primarily of electrons and protons embedded within the ejected magnetic field. This magnetic field is commonly in the form of a flux rope, a helical magnetic field with changing pitch angles. CMEs can typically be observed in white-light coronagraphs via Thomson scattering of sunlight off of free electrons within the CME plasma.

What Causes CMEs?

The exact cause of CMEs is not fully understood, but it is thought to be related to the Sun’s magnetic field. The Sun’s magnetic field is constantly changing, and these changes can sometimes lead to the formation of unstable magnetic structures. These unstable magnetic structures can then erupt, releasing a CME into space.

What Effects Do CMEs Have on Earth?

CMEs can have a number of effects on Earth. If a CME hits Earth, it can cause geomagnetic storms. Geomagnetic storms are caused by the interaction of the CME with Earth’s magnetic field. These storms can cause a number of problems, including power outages, disruptions to satellites, and damage to electronic equipment.

CMEs can also cause radiation storms. Radiation storms are caused by the release of high-energy particles from the CME. These particles can travel through space and reach Earth, where they can cause radiation damage to satellites and electronic equipment.

How Can We Protect Ourselves from the Effects of CMEs?

There are a number of things that can be done to protect ourselves from the effects of CMEs. One important thing is to monitor the Sun for CMEs. This allows us to predict when a CME will hit Earth and take steps to prepare.

Another important thing is to harden our infrastructure against the effects of geomagnetic storms. This includes things like burying power lines and making satellites more resistant to radiation damage.

Finally, we need to educate the public about the risks of CMEs. This will help people to understand what to do if a CME hits Earth.

Conclusion

CMEs are a significant threat to Earth, but there are a number of things that can be done to protect ourselves. By monitoring the Sun, hardening our infrastructure, and educating the public, we can reduce the risk of CMEs causing significant damage.

As you can see, BARD added a reference which is important for some articles.

Finally I tried to get information about CMEs just as I would in a Google Search

My query to BARD: has a cme struck earth and caused electrical problems?

BARD Reply:

Yes, there have been a few cases where a CME has struck Earth and caused electrical problems. In 1989, a CME caused a geomagnetic storm that knocked out power to millions of people in Quebec. In 2012, a CME caused a geomagnetic storm that caused disruptions to satellites and power grids.

CMEs can cause electrical problems by disrupting the Earth’s magnetic field. This can cause currents to flow in unexpected ways, which can damage power lines and electronics.

The risk of a CME causing electrical problems is relatively small, but it is important to be aware of the risk and to take steps to protect yourself. You can do this by:

Preparing for a power outage by having a backup generator or by storing food and water.

Protecting your electronics by surge protectors and power strips.

Unplugging your electronics when you are not using them.

Tuning in to local radio or television stations for updates on the weather and power outages.

— Edn of BARD response —

As you can see this is more like straightforward information but consider what I would have gotten from a mere Google search.

I’ll save you checking, there were 2.8 million results and I would have had to sift through the top 10 or so for as good an answer as BARD supplied.

Then I ran the responses through the basic version of Grammarly, a powerful and free grammar checker, and the copy was virtually perfect with only one real error and a bunch of nitpicking complaints which I always ignore myself.

NOTE, BARD responses are unedited except for formatting.

