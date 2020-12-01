Sopranos Cast Reunite for ‘Sarah Q’

Random Media is releasing the comedy-drama Sarah Q, which reunites five members of HBO’s ‘The Sopranos’ cast, including Tony Sirico, Vincent Pastore, Academy Award-nominee Burt Young, and Golden Globe winner Sally Kirkland. The film, releasing on December 8 on all digital platforms, also stars Emmy James, Ashlee Macropoulos, Sarah Seeds, and Dominick LaRuffa.

The story, which was written and directed by the late John Gallagher, along with writing partner Joe Benedetto, follows 18-year-old Sarah Quintana (Emmy James) who leaves small-town life where she has been raised by loving grandparents (Burt Young). Moving to Manhattan to train at an acting conservatory, she becomes friends with fellow students Luna (Ashlee Macropoulos), Josie (Sarah Seeds), and Dom (Dominick LaRuffa). She also finds an apartment in Greenwich Village owned by the ex-hippie former lover of her grandpa (Sally Kirkland). Sarah struggles with a creepy neighbor, a shady agent, psychotic acting teachers, and ill-behaved high school girls before going to work making illicit deliveries for two crooked ex-cops (Tony Sirico and Vincent Pastore). When she meets a shady indie director (William DeMeo) she starts working with NYPD Detective Belson (Garry Pastore) to bring him down and find some meaning in her young life.

Filmed in New York, Sarah Q has picked up multiple film festival awards including, Best Actress Golden Door Film Festival, Best Actress Northeast Film Festival, Best Actress Hells Kitchen Film Festival Nominated for Emmy James and the Festival Award for Best Director for John Gallagher.

