Pho Saigon Pearl Vietnamese Cuisine Embraces Orange County With Healthy Cuisine

Owning a restaurant chain, and serving quality cuisine is more than meets the eye. Quan Tran, and his wife Tiffiny Tran, both experienced in real estate development understand how to run multiple businesses, and control quality of service, cuisine, and atmosphere.

“Although we have been very successful in real estate and with my chiropractic practice, I have always endured to elevate the culture of Vietnamese cuisine,” Quan says.

A very congenial fellow, Quan handles all the financial details of the restaurant chain, while his wife Tiffiny handles the daily operations, making for a very successful business.

Located in the Spectrum Mall in Irvine, this area is one of the busiest malls, compared to their two other locations in Costa Mesa and Los Angeles.

History

The origin of Pho was first crested over 100 years ago in Nam Dinh Province, North Vietnam. The bowl became a national phenomena in Vietnam, and since then is enjoyed by millions of people around the world.

Pho is served in a bowl with a specific cut of white rice noodles (called Banh Pho) in clear beef broth, with slim cuts of boiled beef ( steak, fatty flank, lean flank, brisket). There are various variations with tripe, tendon, meatballs, which are served in southern Vietnam.

The soups are garnished with onions, chili peppers, lime, bean sprouts,and basil. Vietnamese dishes are served with lots of greens, herbs, vegetables, and various dipping sauces, hot and spicy pastes and a squeeze of lime or lemon juice.

Culinary Journey

Timmy Tang, the Corporate Executive Chef has thirty years experience in creating favorable dishes. He especially refrains from any type of frozen foods, with no GMO and no MSG, and Gluten free in all of the dishes served in all their locations.

I took Timmy Tang’s suggestions and partook of their Spring rolls with peanut sauce.

This was accompanied with a Combination soup, consisting of rare steak, well done brisket, flank, fatty flank, crunchy flank, soft tendon, tripe, and beef meat balls. There are many combinations to choose from, as well as rice dishes, and Vermicelli/Dry Noodle dishes, along with some curry dishes.

One dish I highly recommend is the Fried rice with carrots and peas with a choice of grilled pork, chicken, beef or shrimp. The Curry rice dish with sauteed chili paste and coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, taro and basil leaves is also delightful.

Desert

For a light desert, I recommend a fresh fruit smoothie consisting of Jackfruit, mango, durian, coconut, taro, avocado, or strawberry. I also recommend the Three Flavor Dessert with re bean, green bean, jelly, and coconut milk.

Location

Pho Saigon pearl is located inside the Spectrum Mall in Irvine at 704 Spectrum drive. Hours of operaration are 11am-11pm Monday-Sunday. For catering call (949) 789-5400. Partnerships enquiries are available by visiting www.phosaigonpearl.com

Celebrity Scene news awards 4 stars for creative dining and fresh cuisine to Pho Saigon Pearl.