Iconic Magic Shop Zucchini’s Tricks and Things Fights to Stay Open with Community Support

Will Roberts, owner of California’s oldest magic shop, launches GoFundMe campaign to save the 45-year-old store from closure.

By
Alan Gray
-

Zucchini’s Tricks and Things, California’s oldest magic shop and a staple of Cannery Row for over four decades, is on the brink of closure. Will Roberts, the owner and lifelong magician, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $20,000 and save the beloved magic shop. The funds will help cover moving costs as the shop relocates to a smaller, more affordable space nearby.

Roberts, who began his magic career at the shop as a teenager, has been the proud owner of Zucchini’s Tricks and Things for years. “This shop isn’t just a business, it’s a piece of magic history,” Roberts said. “It’s where I got my start, and it’s been a treasure trove of magic for the community for 45 years. But times have changed, and we need help to keep the magic alive.”

The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, competition from online retail giants, and the rising cost of living in California have drastically reduced foot traffic in the Cannery Row area, making it increasingly difficult for the shop to stay afloat. Despite these setbacks, Roberts has managed to negotiate a new lease at a nearby location, which he hopes will secure the shop’s future. However, moving costs, new signage, and labor expenses have added financial strain.

First Magic Shop GoFundme

Roberts hopes that the community will rally behind the shop through the GoFundMe campaign. In return for their support, he’s offering several incentives, including discounts, ghost tour tickets, private magic lessons, and even VIP passes to the world-famous Hollywood Magic Castle.

zucchinis magic shop
Zucchinis magic shop

A Piece of Magic Shop History

Zucchini’s Tricks and Things has been a destination for magicians and enthusiasts since it opened its doors 45 years ago. The shop is filled with vintage magic tricks, memorabilia, and unique items that attract visitors from around the world. For many, it’s more than just a shop; it’s a cultural landmark of magic history.

Roberts noted that even with the move to a smaller location, he is committed to maintaining the same magical atmosphere that has made Zucchini’s Tricks and Things a beloved part of Cannery Row.

Community Support

The GoFundMe campaign offers incentives to encourage donations, including 10% discounts on all purchases in the shop and tickets to the Cannery Row Ghost Tour for donations of $20 or more. Roberts is also offering private virtual magic lessons for donations of $500 and up, as well as VIP passes to the exclusive Hollywood Magic Castle for contributions over $1,000.

“The support so far has been heartwarming,” Roberts said. “But we still have a long way to go. Every donation counts in keeping this piece of magic history alive.”

A Magical Future

Roberts is hopeful that with the community’s support, Zucchini’s Tricks and Things will continue to be a cornerstone of magic and wonder for generations to come. “This shop is part of Cannery Row’s fabric. We just need a little help to ensure it stays here for many more years,” he added.

The GoFundMe campaign remains open, and Roberts encourages anyone who has experienced the magic of Zucchini’s Tricks and Things – or those who believe in preserving a unique piece of California history – to donate and share the campaign.

For more information and to donate, visit the GoFundMe campaign.

Alan Gray
Alan Gray
Alan Gray is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of NewsBlaze Daily News and other online newspapers. He prefers to edit, rather than write, but sometimes an issue rears it's head and makes him start hammering away on the keyboard.

Content Expertise

Alan has been on the internet since it first started. He loves to use his expertise in content and digital marketing to help businesses grow, through managed content services. After living in the United States for 15 years, he is now in South Australia. To learn more about how Alan can help you with content marketing and managed content services, contact him by email.

Technical Expertise

Alan is also a techie. His father was a British soldier in the 4th Indian Division in WWII, with Sikhs and Gurkhas. He was a sergeant in signals and after that, he was a printer who typeset magazines and books on his linotype machine. Those skills were passed on to Alan and his brothers, who all worked for Telecom Australia, on more advanced signals (communications). After studying electronics, communications, and computing at college, and building and repairing all kinds of electronics, Alan switched to programming and team building and management.He has a fascination with shooting video footage and video editing, so watch out if he points his Canon 7d in your direction.

