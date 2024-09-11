Iconic Magic Shop Zucchini’s Tricks and Things Fights to Stay Open with Community Support

Zucchini’s Tricks and Things, California’s oldest magic shop and a staple of Cannery Row for over four decades, is on the brink of closure. Will Roberts, the owner and lifelong magician, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $20,000 and save the beloved magic shop. The funds will help cover moving costs as the shop relocates to a smaller, more affordable space nearby.

Roberts, who began his magic career at the shop as a teenager, has been the proud owner of Zucchini’s Tricks and Things for years. “This shop isn’t just a business, it’s a piece of magic history,” Roberts said. “It’s where I got my start, and it’s been a treasure trove of magic for the community for 45 years. But times have changed, and we need help to keep the magic alive.”

The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, competition from online retail giants, and the rising cost of living in California have drastically reduced foot traffic in the Cannery Row area, making it increasingly difficult for the shop to stay afloat. Despite these setbacks, Roberts has managed to negotiate a new lease at a nearby location, which he hopes will secure the shop’s future. However, moving costs, new signage, and labor expenses have added financial strain.

First Magic Shop GoFundme

Roberts hopes that the community will rally behind the shop through the GoFundMe campaign. In return for their support, he’s offering several incentives, including discounts, ghost tour tickets, private magic lessons, and even VIP passes to the world-famous Hollywood Magic Castle.

A Piece of Magic Shop History

Zucchini’s Tricks and Things has been a destination for magicians and enthusiasts since it opened its doors 45 years ago. The shop is filled with vintage magic tricks, memorabilia, and unique items that attract visitors from around the world. For many, it’s more than just a shop; it’s a cultural landmark of magic history.

Roberts noted that even with the move to a smaller location, he is committed to maintaining the same magical atmosphere that has made Zucchini’s Tricks and Things a beloved part of Cannery Row.

Community Support

The GoFundMe campaign offers incentives to encourage donations, including 10% discounts on all purchases in the shop and tickets to the Cannery Row Ghost Tour for donations of $20 or more. Roberts is also offering private virtual magic lessons for donations of $500 and up, as well as VIP passes to the exclusive Hollywood Magic Castle for contributions over $1,000.

“The support so far has been heartwarming,” Roberts said. “But we still have a long way to go. Every donation counts in keeping this piece of magic history alive.”

A Magical Future

Roberts is hopeful that with the community’s support, Zucchini’s Tricks and Things will continue to be a cornerstone of magic and wonder for generations to come. “This shop is part of Cannery Row’s fabric. We just need a little help to ensure it stays here for many more years,” he added.

The GoFundMe campaign remains open, and Roberts encourages anyone who has experienced the magic of Zucchini’s Tricks and Things – or those who believe in preserving a unique piece of California history – to donate and share the campaign.

For more information and to donate, visit the GoFundMe campaign.