Crime Comedy ‘Inner City Rats’ Out Now

By
Liz Rodriguez
-

Random Media is releasing the dark comedy crime film, ‘Inner City Rats’, starring rapper Radamiz, Cameron “Madwiz” Pierre, Sean Stolzen, Luis Patino, Connor Dylan, and Louis Rocky Bacigalupo. The feature film will release on-demand and on all digital platforms on April 7, 2020.

Written by Sam Garcia Southern in his directorial debut at age 19, ‘Inner City Rats’ follows Brooklyn hoodlums Andre and Pippin who, when plans to burglarize their next-door neighbors fall through, they hatch a new scheme to stick up their local convenience store. The robbery goes awry and lights the fuse for the beginning of a crime-filled journey through New York. We follow Terrence as he navigates the dark side of Chinatown, Kookie and Vince as they scam unsuspecting tourists for a quick buck, and Francisco and Kelly as they do business with schizophrenic drug dealer Stevie, a creator of a popular batch of synthetic marijuana.

Featuring an ensemble cast, Inner City Rats paints a gritty and humorous portrait of young misfits, petty thieves, and low-level criminals in the boroughs of New York, a place where anything can happen, and everything can go wrong.

‘Inner City Rats’ was filmed in New York City and stars several popular rappers. The film premiered at the 2019 Phoenix Film Festival and has picked up multiple awards on the festival circuit including “Best Director.”

Liz Rodriguez
http://www.emrmedia.com/

BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Association) professional member and award-winning, British born and fluent in Spanish, Liz Rodriguez has worked in the entertainment industry most of her life. Predominantly based between Los Angeles and London, with contacts globally, Liz Rodriguez has a portfolio of clients for personal or corporate marketing, branding and PR, as well as full service event management and production. As a feature film publicist, she boasts over 35 film credits to date. She enjoys working with today’s rising stars, and tomorrow’s future faces of entertainment.

Internationally Liz has supervised, and orchestrated, events and press placements all over the world including the Middle East (Dubai, Qatar, Abu Dhabi), Europe, Egypt, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia. Aside from her working career, Liz is an active supporter of many LA-based charities including Dogs for the Deaf, St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and volunteers her time to Make A Film Foundation, an organization that grants film wishes to children with serious or life-threatening medical conditions.

Follow Liz on: EMR Media (est. 2004) www.emrmedia.com – Instagram @LizRodriguezemr – Facebook: www.facebook.com/emrmedia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR