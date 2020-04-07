‘Don’t Trip’ from Tiana Kocher Out Now

New music is finding its way through the COVID-19 pandemic as people look for new ways of entertainment whilst staying at home. On April 3, for “New Music Friday,” recording artist Tiana Kocher dropped her latest single ‘Don’t Trip’ produced by Warren Kurtiss of Dawty Music. The song is now available on all digital platforms through Manila Music.

Written by Tiana Kocher, Sophia Sugarman and Preston Harris, the R&B song ‘Don’t Trip’ was recorded in San Diego, California and is predominantly about friendships and the trials and tribulations you can often face.

“I wanted to write a song that reflected something I was personally going through in my life that could resonate with others,” said Kocher. “We have all come across that one person who says that they are your friend or part of your team, but deep down their motives are not pure. ‘Don’t Trip’ is about someone who has revealed their true colors, and not in a good way. Off of my own experience, I wanted to create a song to help empower people to stand up for themselves when this sort of relationship comes to light.”

Aside from working with Warren Kurtiss and Tyler Reynolds of Dawty Music Group, who have recently earned writing credits with Estelle, Janelle Monae, and Ne-Yo, Tiana Kocher has collaborated with several GRAMMY award-winning recording artists including TLC, Faith Evans, Sage the Gemini and Latin reggaeton J. Alvarez amongst others, as well as multiple award-winning record producers including four-time GRAMMY-nominated record producer Leon “RoccStar” Youngblood and veteran record producer /songwriter Laney Stewart, who has sold over 50 million records producing, writing and publishing artists such as; Chris Brown, Usher, Charlie Wilson, Pink, The-Dream, Mya, B2K, and Madonna to name a few!

‘Don’t Trip’ is available for download on iTunes and all digital streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, SoundCloud, Pandora, DEEZER, iHeartRadio, Google Play, and Xbox Groove.

Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/0mKlRT5ysHMzAAV3U4aGGw

IG | Facebook | Twitter: @TianaKocher