4th U.P. Authors Day and Book Fair in Marquette, MI

More than a dozen Upper Michigan authors from all ends of the peninsula will gather on October 9th, 2021 for the 4th Upper Peninsula Authors Day Book Fair at the Campfire Co-Works in downtown Marquette.

Participating authors from Upper Michigan will gather to meet their current and future readers at the 4th U.P. Authors Day event and book fair at the Campfire CoWorks facility on October 9th 2021 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission to the event is free to the public.

Background and Organizers of U.P. Authors Day

U.P. Authors Day is an event intended to raise awareness of the rich tradition of writing about Upper Michigan and introduce readers to local authors. The original U.P. Authors Day was the brainchild of Lon Emerick, award-winning author of “The Superior Peninsula.” This year’s event has been organized by members of the Upper Peninsula Publishers and Authors Association (UPPAA) in coordination with Campfire CoWorks. The Campfire CoWorks facility is located in the U.P. Masonic Center at 132 W. Washington St. with convenient street parking and additional parking in the Bluff Street Ramp located behind the Masonic Center.

What Authors and Publishers Think of U.P. Authors Day

President of UPPAA, Victor R. Volkman, publisher of the popular U.P. Reader anthology, said that he believes the event will be the largest single gathering of U.P. authors ever held. Gretchen Preston, author of the Valley Cats children’s book series and one of the organizers of the event, stated:

“I continue to be amazed by how many authors are writing about Upper Michigan and Upper Michigan subjects, as well as non-U.P. related subjects who live here. We will have everything from U.P. history books to romance novels, mysteries, children’s books, poetry, and a host of nonfiction titles.”

When asked why he thinks it’s important that U.P. residents learn about U.P. writers, Mikel Classen, award-winning author of Points North opined:

“It’s important because the U.P. has a wide array of talent when it comes to writing. I think that the writers of this region have always been under-credited. There are truly some amazing books out there from our region. They just don’t seem to get the notice that others do and that needs to change.”

Besides selling and signing books, several authors will be holding drawings for a chance to win one of their books. These authors, plus more to be announced will appear:

Larry Buege (Marquette), author of Chogan: Native American Series

Michael Carrier (Grand Rapids), author of Murder on Sugar Island / Jack Handler Series

Mikel Classen (Sault Ste. Marie), author of Points North: Discover Hidden Campgrounds, Natural Wonders, and Waterways of the Upper Peninsula

Brad Gischia (Ishpeming), author of Professor Cryptid’s Encyclopedia of Legendary Creatures

Carole Lynn Hare (Manistique), author of The Legend of Kitch-iti-kipi

Nikki Mitchell (Iron River), author of Eleanor Mason’s Literary Adventures

Eric Paad (Rapid River), Founder and President of The Caregiver Incentive Project

Dorothy Paad (Rapid River), Author of Dance Your Dance, Sing Your Song

Gretchen Preston (Marquette), author of The Valley Cats Series

The organizer and participating authors encourage everyone in the area to come out and meet the authors who write about the place where they live! Details of the event will be updated on www.UPPAA.org as they emerge in the coming weeks.

About the Upper Peninsula Publishers and Authors Association (UPPAA)

Established in 1998 to support authors and publishers who live in or write about Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, UPPAA is a Michigan nonprofit association with nearly 100 members, many of whose books are featured on the organization’s website at www.uppaa.org. UPPAA welcomes membership and participation from anyone with a UP connection who is interested in writing.