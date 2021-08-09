Houston Real Estate Sales Booming Faster than Texas Oil

By
Clarence Walker
-

Texas oil is big in the “good old” lone star state. But the real estate market in Texas is just as big as oil these days. Or perhaps bigger than oil. Houston real estate sales are booming.

That assessment depends on who you talk with.

Houston Real Estate Sales on Fire

Real estate sales in Houston are on fire, burning up the city and the greater Houston area with steady sales as buyers continue to take advantage of lower interest rates following the nation’s coronavirus pandemic.

It’s the wild, wild, west out here in Houston’s Bayou’s city housing market. Houses are selling quick as an eye blink. The voluminous real estate sales are driven in part by record low mortgage rates.

How long the cheaper mortgage rates last is anyone’s guess. Investors, including consumers purchasing a second house and with super-rich Wall Street firms in on the action of buying more homes, intensifies the competition.

richard miranda houston association of realtors.
Richard Miranda, Houston Association of Realtors.

“The Houston market is not just hot. It’s on fire; we have too many buyers chasing too few listings,” said Richard Miranda, Chairman of the Houston Association of Realtors, in an interview with local KPRC Channel 2 reporter Bill Spencer.

According to Houston Association of Realtors (HAR) the latest market update of single-family home sales were up 3.6 percent compared to last June, whereby, 10,638 units sold versus 9,362. These figures represent the market’s thirteenth consecutive positive month of sales.

Sales Volume and Speed

During May alone, Houston-area homes spent approximately 29 days on the market, a 28 day decrease from June 2020.

“The good news from Houston, the negative impact from the energy decline was made up for in the strong surge in demand mainly from the pandemic effect,” said Jim Gaines, in a Houston Chronicle article. Gaines is a research economist with the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University.

This past May netted almost a 50 percent increase in sales volume compared to the same month last year when the coronavirus rocked the real estate industry. Homes priced up to and above $750,000 led the sales volume with a 136.5 percent year-over-year increase. On National average, sales of new single-family homes as of June 2021 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 676,000, according to estimates released jointly by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“We’re seeing a big uptick in single-family rental homes,” Gaines stated.

“You don’t find too many people buying $2 million homes and converting them to rent.” But, Gaines added, “You find a lot of people buying $200,000 homes to rent them out.”

Since the coronavirus lockdown, people find solace within the confines of their homes because the coronovarius forced more Americans to spend more time at home.

Extra high-dollar luxury homes dominated the Houston market in June. These homes priced at or above $750,000, saw a 136.5 percent increase in sales.

Homes priced $500,000 – $749,999, saw an 87 percent increase, and homes priced $250,000-$499,999, saw a 25 percent increase in sales.

Total property sales in May 2020 reached 7,781. Comparatively, this year in May 2021, 12, 100 properties sold.

new home for sale. Image by Paul Brennan from Pixabay
new home for sale. Image by Paul Brennan from Pixabay

Greater Houston Area Home Sales in 2021

Market Area # Transactions Av. Sales Price
Humble Area South 8 $155,719
Northeast Houston 199 $167,948
Medical Center South 451 $198,471
Hempstead 52 $205,229
Five Corners 214 $206,495
Humble Area West 168 $207,034
1960/Cypress Creek South 302 $213,702
Spring East 473 $214,477
Willowbrook South 132 $216,301
Pasadena 404 $217,392
Cleveland Area 274 $217,826
Baytown/Harris County 596 $218,198
Alief 251 $223,556
Stafford Area 101 $226,051
Baytown/Chambers County 79 $227,453
Southbelt/Ellington 316 $228,363
Humble Area East 245 $231,852
Bear Creek South 721 $235,621
Northside 266 $235,956
Willis Area 147 $236,797
Northwest Houston 654 $238,250
La Porte/Shoreacres 196 $238,630
Denver Harbor 143 $243,491
Lomax Area 24 $246,550
Brookshire 67 $247,315
Crosby Area 280 $248,541
Deer Park 192 $250,168
Katy – North 774 $251,094
Sharpstown Area 98 $252,265
University Area 166 $253,624
Mission Bend Area 350 $257,170
Downtown – Houston 1 $257,710
1960/Cypress 141 $257,810
Conroe Northeast 182 $258,280
Conroe Southeast 469 $262,838
Dayton 163 $265,037
Missouri City Area 704 $267,379
Kingwood NW/Oakhurst 194 $269,466
Huffman Area 123 $270,899
Brays Oaks 342 $274,538
Porter/New Caney East 387 $276,036
Porter/New Caney West 258 $282,095
Hockley 256 $283,219
Shoreacres/La Porte 31 $283,370
Kingwood West 390 $283,583
Atascocita South 429 $285,853
1960/Cypress Creek North 160 $286,523
Copperfield Area 403 $287,634
Fort Bend South/Richmond 833 $294,501
Atascocita North 122 $296,814
Jersey Village 86 $297,108
East End Revitalized 249 $313,956
Champions Area 646 $324,077
Gulfton 2 $324,500
Pearland 892 $324,643
Spring/Klein/Tomball 661 $326,392
Alvin North 724 $334,617
Tomball South/Lakewood 362 $337,417
Medical Center Area 80 $340,812
Spring/Klein 699 $341,494
Waller 70 $342,153
Summerwood/Lakeshore 512 $343,841
League City 945 $350,564
Clear Lake Area 561 $352,286
Oak Forest West Area 140 $354,656
Sugar Land East 97 $354,726
Fort Bend County North/Richmond 1036 $355,215
Briarmeadow/Tanglewilde 62 $357,824
Sugar Land North 219 $358,928
Webster 1 $359,824
Cypress North 909 $362,534
Lake Conroe Area 1214 $362,984
Katy – Old Towne 631 $363,003
Montgomery County Northwest 59 $366,235
Willow Meadows Area 83 $371,680
Eldridge North 172 $373,429
Tomball 362 $374,202
Kingwood East 289 $380,405
Fall Creek Area 101 $381,427
Spring Northeast 1073 $383,578
Kingwood South 50 $392,736
Cypress South 883 $393,964
Katy – Southeast 671 $394,122
Friendswood 373 $403,430
Fulshear/South Brookshire/Simonton 340 $403,767
Shepherd Park Plaza Area 99 $404,285
Magnolia/1488 West 329 $405,950
Sienna Area 547 $406,497
Fort Bend Southeast 30 $419,167
Magnolia/1488 East 408 $426,719
Sugar Land West 574 $427,086
Cottage Grove 143 $427,926
Conroe Southwest 642 $432,006
Spring Branch 749 $436,522
Meyerland Area 169 $440,002
Energy Corridor 358 $442,677
Katy – Southwest 1468 $443,899
Riverside 32 $469,268
Tomball Southwest 143 $471,440
Washington East/Sabine 67 $491,718
Knollwood/Woodside Area 73 $492,084
Midtown – Houston 45 $494,671
Briargrove Park/Walnutbend 115 $520,943
Rice Military/Washington Corridor 208 $521,344
Timbergrove/Lazybrook 141 $538,442
Sugar Land South 368 $551,148
Oak Forest East Area 244 $586,662
The Woodlands 1281 $613,130
Heights/Greater Heights 784 $643,337
Garden Oaks 66 $670,248
Galleria 95 $701,248
Montrose 130 $734,830
Westchase Area 61 $778,694
River Oaks Shopping Area 54 $802,804
Charnwood/Briarbend 5 $805,050
Memorial West 267 $959,006
Bellaire Area 158 $986,635
Upper Kirby 23 $1,005,793
Rice/Museum District 123 $1,037,229
Briargrove 39 $1,076,857
Braeswood Place 59 $1,079,905
Highland Village/Midlane 17 $1,194,759
Greenway Plaza 7 $1,401,643
Royden Oaks/Afton Oaks 28 $1,467,277
Briar Hollow 9 $1,467,308
West University/Southside Area 187 $1,469,215
Memorial Park 21 $1,613,888
Memorial Close In 17 $1,703,719
Memorial Villages 163 $1,759,053
Tanglewood Area 68 $1,802,235
River Oaks Area 79 $3,141,883
Rivercrest 2 $5,175,000
TOTAL 39880
Source: Houston Association of Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service (MLS)

Market Views

As expected there are slightly different takes on what’s really fueling this real estate boom in the Bayou city of Houston and what we can expect before this year ends.

Speaking as an expert in Houston’s Outsmartmagazine.com, realtor Becky Wheeler said the Coronavirus pandemic was definitely challenging but that her business gradually increased.

“Technology has made things easy for me to market my listings online. The hottest selling homes right now are those with a great patio or outdoor space.” Home-office space is in demand as well, Wheeler explains.

Realtor Brooks Ballard, also speaking in Outsmart, said, “that sales are up in different markets and price points, and a lot of it is attributed to people seeing the stability in owning a home.” Ballard said the lower interest rates allow for the purchase of a larger home with a home office or more green space.

Realtor David Batagower told Outsmart, “Record low interest rates increased the purchasing power for many home buyers and a surge of buyers relocating to Houston from both the east and west coasts where $1million is ‘entry level’ in some of those(limited)markets.”

Batagower, explaining the differences in real estate markets in different states, says the same $1 million “gets you into the luxury market in many parts of Houston.”

Real estate agent Johnna Little says, “We’ve got people flocking here from California and other areas just because our housing is so affordable.” Little proudly recalls she sold a California woman a 3-bedroom, two-bath, renovated house with a pool for $191,500. “She was very happy.”

Here are the top 20 Houston real estate agents, according to Homelight.

houston real estate sales booming. Image by F. Muhammad from Pixabay
Houston real estate sales booming. Image by F. Muhammad from Pixabay

Buying a Home in Houston

Nick and Aly O’ Neal, sired a child while paying top dollars to rent an apartment. The couple’s big dream besides having a child was to own their home.

The O’Neals are one couple out of thousands in a nationwide real estate boom that’s making Houston a perfect spot to find a luxury home for less interest rates, homes that sell for more than the asking price.

Then, suddenly, the O’Neals received an email alert about a new home that fit their budget and was listed on Sugarland on Har.com.

According to a Houston Chronicle article published on April 19, 2021 the O’Neal couple toured the home on Thursday and decided they liked the place. So, their offer for the home surpassed the original price of $255,000. Once the bidding war settled the O’Neals moved into the luxury Sugar Land home.

“To be in the game, you have to play in the game,” said Nick O’ Neal, in the Chronicle.

Here is a link which guides consumers step-by-step to buying a home in the Houston area: https://www.houstonproperties.com/home-guide/home-buying-process

Inner-Loop Exclusives

According to Houston Properties.Com, Houston’s most exclusive places in the inner-loop of Houston to find a home and live are the following spots:

  • Afton Oaks / Royden Oaks
  • Bellaire
  • Braeswood Place
  • Briar Hollow
  • Cottage Grove
  • Downtown Houston
  • Houston Heights
  • Greenway Plaza
  • Timbergrove / Lazybrook
  • Medical Center
  • Memorial Center
  • Memorial Park
  • Midtown
  • Montrose
  • Rice Military
  • Rice / Museum District
  • River Oaks
  • River Oaks Shopping Area
  • Upper Kirby
  • West University
  • East Downtown Houston

Real estate agent Thurayah McBride of the McBride Home Group shares valuable advice on Houston real estate sales with potential homebuyers.

“If you want to greatly improve your chances of getting the house you want; ‘tip number one would be to write a pretty strong offer to the seller, assuring the seller, that you the client, can close on time, and that you can close faster than any other interested clients,” Thurayah told KPRC TV reporter Bill Spencer.

“The Houston housing market is in overdrive right now, and we know anecdotally that out-of-town investors have contributed to the frenzy,” said Chairman Richard Miranda.

Miranda continued. “We saw similar investment activity following Hurricane Harvey, and within a few months, the market stabilized. We expect stability to return this time around, so anyone in the market for a home who is frustrated by current market conditions needs to be patient.”

Newsblaze Finance & Business Writer Clarence Walker can be reached at: [email protected]

Clarence Walker

As an analyst and researcher for the PI industry and a business consultant, Clarence Walker is a veteran writer, crime reporter and investigative journalist. He began his writing career with New York-based True Crime Magazines in Houston Texas in 1983, publishing more than 300 feature stories. He wrote for the Houston Chronicle (This Week Neighborhood News and Op-Eds) including freelancing for Houston Forward Times.

Working as a paralegal for a reputable law firm, he wrote for National Law Journal, a publication devoted to legal issues and major court decisions. As a journalist writing for internet publishers, Walker’s work can be found at American Mafia.com, Gangster Inc., Drug War Chronicle, Drug War101 and Alternet.

Six of Walker’s crime articles were re-published into a paperback series published by Pinnacle Books. One book titled: Crimes Of The Rich And Famous, edited by Rose Mandelsburg, garnered considerable favorable ratings. Gale Publisher also re-published a story into its paperback series that he wrote about the Mob: Is the Mafia Still a Force in America?

Meanwhile this dedicated journalist wrote criminal justice issues and crime pieces for John Walsh’s America’s Most Wanted Crime Magazine, a companion to Walsh blockbuster AMW show. If not working PI cases and providing business intelligence to business owners, Walker operates a writing service for clients, then serves as a crime historian guest for the Houston-based Channel 11TV show called the “Cold Case Murder Series” hosted by reporter Jeff McShan.

At NewsBlaze, Clarence Walker expands his writing abilities to include politics, human interest and world events.

Clarence Walker can be reached at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR