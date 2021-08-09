Houston Real Estate Sales Booming Faster than Texas Oil

Texas oil is big in the “good old” lone star state. But the real estate market in Texas is just as big as oil these days. Or perhaps bigger than oil. Houston real estate sales are booming.

That assessment depends on who you talk with.

Houston Real Estate Sales on Fire

Real estate sales in Houston are on fire, burning up the city and the greater Houston area with steady sales as buyers continue to take advantage of lower interest rates following the nation’s coronavirus pandemic.

It’s the wild, wild, west out here in Houston’s Bayou’s city housing market. Houses are selling quick as an eye blink. The voluminous real estate sales are driven in part by record low mortgage rates.

How long the cheaper mortgage rates last is anyone’s guess. Investors, including consumers purchasing a second house and with super-rich Wall Street firms in on the action of buying more homes, intensifies the competition.

“The Houston market is not just hot. It’s on fire; we have too many buyers chasing too few listings,” said Richard Miranda, Chairman of the Houston Association of Realtors, in an interview with local KPRC Channel 2 reporter Bill Spencer.

According to Houston Association of Realtors (HAR) the latest market update of single-family home sales were up 3.6 percent compared to last June, whereby, 10,638 units sold versus 9,362. These figures represent the market’s thirteenth consecutive positive month of sales.

Sales Volume and Speed

During May alone, Houston-area homes spent approximately 29 days on the market, a 28 day decrease from June 2020.

“The good news from Houston, the negative impact from the energy decline was made up for in the strong surge in demand mainly from the pandemic effect,” said Jim Gaines, in a Houston Chronicle article. Gaines is a research economist with the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University.

This past May netted almost a 50 percent increase in sales volume compared to the same month last year when the coronavirus rocked the real estate industry. Homes priced up to and above $750,000 led the sales volume with a 136.5 percent year-over-year increase. On National average, sales of new single-family homes as of June 2021 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 676,000, according to estimates released jointly by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“We’re seeing a big uptick in single-family rental homes,” Gaines stated.

“You don’t find too many people buying $2 million homes and converting them to rent.” But, Gaines added, “You find a lot of people buying $200,000 homes to rent them out.”

Since the coronavirus lockdown, people find solace within the confines of their homes because the coronovarius forced more Americans to spend more time at home.

Extra high-dollar luxury homes dominated the Houston market in June. These homes priced at or above $750,000, saw a 136.5 percent increase in sales.

Homes priced $500,000 – $749,999, saw an 87 percent increase, and homes priced $250,000-$499,999, saw a 25 percent increase in sales.

Total property sales in May 2020 reached 7,781. Comparatively, this year in May 2021, 12, 100 properties sold.

Greater Houston Area Home Sales in 2021

Market Area # Transactions Av. Sales Price Humble Area South 8 $155,719 Northeast Houston 199 $167,948 Medical Center South 451 $198,471 Hempstead 52 $205,229 Five Corners 214 $206,495 Humble Area West 168 $207,034 1960/Cypress Creek South 302 $213,702 Spring East 473 $214,477 Willowbrook South 132 $216,301 Pasadena 404 $217,392 Cleveland Area 274 $217,826 Baytown/Harris County 596 $218,198 Alief 251 $223,556 Stafford Area 101 $226,051 Baytown/Chambers County 79 $227,453 Southbelt/Ellington 316 $228,363 Humble Area East 245 $231,852 Bear Creek South 721 $235,621 Northside 266 $235,956 Willis Area 147 $236,797 Northwest Houston 654 $238,250 La Porte/Shoreacres 196 $238,630 Denver Harbor 143 $243,491 Lomax Area 24 $246,550 Brookshire 67 $247,315 Crosby Area 280 $248,541 Deer Park 192 $250,168 Katy – North 774 $251,094 Sharpstown Area 98 $252,265 University Area 166 $253,624 Mission Bend Area 350 $257,170 Downtown – Houston 1 $257,710 1960/Cypress 141 $257,810 Conroe Northeast 182 $258,280 Conroe Southeast 469 $262,838 Dayton 163 $265,037 Missouri City Area 704 $267,379 Kingwood NW/Oakhurst 194 $269,466 Huffman Area 123 $270,899 Brays Oaks 342 $274,538 Porter/New Caney East 387 $276,036 Porter/New Caney West 258 $282,095 Hockley 256 $283,219 Shoreacres/La Porte 31 $283,370 Kingwood West 390 $283,583 Atascocita South 429 $285,853 1960/Cypress Creek North 160 $286,523 Copperfield Area 403 $287,634 Fort Bend South/Richmond 833 $294,501 Atascocita North 122 $296,814 Jersey Village 86 $297,108 East End Revitalized 249 $313,956 Champions Area 646 $324,077 Gulfton 2 $324,500 Pearland 892 $324,643 Spring/Klein/Tomball 661 $326,392 Alvin North 724 $334,617 Tomball South/Lakewood 362 $337,417 Medical Center Area 80 $340,812 Spring/Klein 699 $341,494 Waller 70 $342,153 Summerwood/Lakeshore 512 $343,841 League City 945 $350,564 Clear Lake Area 561 $352,286 Oak Forest West Area 140 $354,656 Sugar Land East 97 $354,726 Fort Bend County North/Richmond 1036 $355,215 Briarmeadow/Tanglewilde 62 $357,824 Sugar Land North 219 $358,928 Webster 1 $359,824 Cypress North 909 $362,534 Lake Conroe Area 1214 $362,984 Katy – Old Towne 631 $363,003 Montgomery County Northwest 59 $366,235 Willow Meadows Area 83 $371,680 Eldridge North 172 $373,429 Tomball 362 $374,202 Kingwood East 289 $380,405 Fall Creek Area 101 $381,427 Spring Northeast 1073 $383,578 Kingwood South 50 $392,736 Cypress South 883 $393,964 Katy – Southeast 671 $394,122 Friendswood 373 $403,430 Fulshear/South Brookshire/Simonton 340 $403,767 Shepherd Park Plaza Area 99 $404,285 Magnolia/1488 West 329 $405,950 Sienna Area 547 $406,497 Fort Bend Southeast 30 $419,167 Magnolia/1488 East 408 $426,719 Sugar Land West 574 $427,086 Cottage Grove 143 $427,926 Conroe Southwest 642 $432,006 Spring Branch 749 $436,522 Meyerland Area 169 $440,002 Energy Corridor 358 $442,677 Katy – Southwest 1468 $443,899 Riverside 32 $469,268 Tomball Southwest 143 $471,440 Washington East/Sabine 67 $491,718 Knollwood/Woodside Area 73 $492,084 Midtown – Houston 45 $494,671 Briargrove Park/Walnutbend 115 $520,943 Rice Military/Washington Corridor 208 $521,344 Timbergrove/Lazybrook 141 $538,442 Sugar Land South 368 $551,148 Oak Forest East Area 244 $586,662 The Woodlands 1281 $613,130 Heights/Greater Heights 784 $643,337 Garden Oaks 66 $670,248 Galleria 95 $701,248 Montrose 130 $734,830 Westchase Area 61 $778,694 River Oaks Shopping Area 54 $802,804 Charnwood/Briarbend 5 $805,050 Memorial West 267 $959,006 Bellaire Area 158 $986,635 Upper Kirby 23 $1,005,793 Rice/Museum District 123 $1,037,229 Briargrove 39 $1,076,857 Braeswood Place 59 $1,079,905 Highland Village/Midlane 17 $1,194,759 Greenway Plaza 7 $1,401,643 Royden Oaks/Afton Oaks 28 $1,467,277 Briar Hollow 9 $1,467,308 West University/Southside Area 187 $1,469,215 Memorial Park 21 $1,613,888 Memorial Close In 17 $1,703,719 Memorial Villages 163 $1,759,053 Tanglewood Area 68 $1,802,235 River Oaks Area 79 $3,141,883 Rivercrest 2 $5,175,000 TOTAL 39880 Source: Houston Association of Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service (MLS)

Market Views

As expected there are slightly different takes on what’s really fueling this real estate boom in the Bayou city of Houston and what we can expect before this year ends.

Speaking as an expert in Houston’s Outsmartmagazine.com, realtor Becky Wheeler said the Coronavirus pandemic was definitely challenging but that her business gradually increased.

“Technology has made things easy for me to market my listings online. The hottest selling homes right now are those with a great patio or outdoor space.” Home-office space is in demand as well, Wheeler explains.

Realtor Brooks Ballard, also speaking in Outsmart, said, “that sales are up in different markets and price points, and a lot of it is attributed to people seeing the stability in owning a home.” Ballard said the lower interest rates allow for the purchase of a larger home with a home office or more green space.

Realtor David Batagower told Outsmart, “Record low interest rates increased the purchasing power for many home buyers and a surge of buyers relocating to Houston from both the east and west coasts where $1million is ‘entry level’ in some of those(limited)markets.”

Batagower, explaining the differences in real estate markets in different states, says the same $1 million “gets you into the luxury market in many parts of Houston.”

Real estate agent Johnna Little says, “We’ve got people flocking here from California and other areas just because our housing is so affordable.” Little proudly recalls she sold a California woman a 3-bedroom, two-bath, renovated house with a pool for $191,500. “She was very happy.”

Here are the top 20 Houston real estate agents, according to Homelight.

Buying a Home in Houston

Nick and Aly O’ Neal, sired a child while paying top dollars to rent an apartment. The couple’s big dream besides having a child was to own their home.

The O’Neals are one couple out of thousands in a nationwide real estate boom that’s making Houston a perfect spot to find a luxury home for less interest rates, homes that sell for more than the asking price.

Then, suddenly, the O’Neals received an email alert about a new home that fit their budget and was listed on Sugarland on Har.com.

According to a Houston Chronicle article published on April 19, 2021 the O’Neal couple toured the home on Thursday and decided they liked the place. So, their offer for the home surpassed the original price of $255,000. Once the bidding war settled the O’Neals moved into the luxury Sugar Land home.

“To be in the game, you have to play in the game,” said Nick O’ Neal, in the Chronicle.

Here is a link which guides consumers step-by-step to buying a home in the Houston area: https://www.houstonproperties.com/home-guide/home-buying-process

Inner-Loop Exclusives

According to Houston Properties.Com, Houston’s most exclusive places in the inner-loop of Houston to find a home and live are the following spots:

Afton Oaks / Royden Oaks

Bellaire

Braeswood Place

Briar Hollow

Cottage Grove

Downtown Houston

Houston Heights

Greenway Plaza

Timbergrove / Lazybrook

Medical Center

Memorial Center

Memorial Park

Midtown

Montrose

Rice Military

Rice / Museum District

River Oaks

River Oaks Shopping Area

Upper Kirby

West University

East Downtown Houston

Real estate agent Thurayah McBride of the McBride Home Group shares valuable advice on Houston real estate sales with potential homebuyers.

“If you want to greatly improve your chances of getting the house you want; ‘tip number one would be to write a pretty strong offer to the seller, assuring the seller, that you the client, can close on time, and that you can close faster than any other interested clients,” Thurayah told KPRC TV reporter Bill Spencer.

“The Houston housing market is in overdrive right now, and we know anecdotally that out-of-town investors have contributed to the frenzy,” said Chairman Richard Miranda.

Miranda continued. “We saw similar investment activity following Hurricane Harvey, and within a few months, the market stabilized. We expect stability to return this time around, so anyone in the market for a home who is frustrated by current market conditions needs to be patient.”

