Alexander James Rodriguez Drops Second Single ‘Your Smile’

Teen sensation, Alexander James (AJ) Rodriguez has dropped his second single ‘Your Smile’ produced by hitmaker Laney Stewart, and singer-songwriters Tiana Kocher, Liz Rodriguez, and Alex Jacke who has written for various artist’s including Jason Derulo, Madison Beer, Kehlani and Kanye West.

The new single, which in its first 24 hours reached over 5000 streams on Spotify and 5000 views on YouTube, was recorded in North Hollywood, California just ahead of the tweens thirteenth birthday.

‘Your Smile’, which released on all digital platforms on August 8, was written with a Southern California summer vibe. The song is centered around a young girl’s amazing smile that is suddenly noticed by one of her friends, who is looking at her with a different appreciation for the first time. He dreams of whisking her away for sandy toes and snow cones on the beach. “Although ‘Your Smile’ has an element of a boy crushing on a girl, we were really going for more of how you can be friends with someone for the longest time, and all of a sudden realize how wonderful they are. The lyrics are about how she shouldn’t change a thing as she is fly just the way she is,” said Rodriguez. “I am really excited to film the music video for this one, it’s set to be in and around Malibu with my friends.”

Recording his three songs at age twelve during the Los Angeles lock-down, AJ is releasing one song consecutively each month, ‘My Crew’, which released on 07.07, ‘Your Smile’ on 08.08 and next in line is ‘Up To You’ on 09.09. He has a further three records penned for later in the year as well as a special Holiday song.

The recording artist and SAG-AFTRA actor is best known for his British voice-over work on the popular animated series Bee and Puppycat on Cartoon Hangover, where he plays Bee’s loveable landlord, Cardamon. Other acting and voice-over credits include the 2020 Golden-Globe winner and Academy-nominee Missing Link, Lance Kinsey’s feature-film All-Stars, and Flock of Four, set in 1959 Los Angeles, directed by Greg Caruso.

‘Your Smile’ from Alexander James Rodriguez is currently out and available for download on iTunes and all digital streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, TikTok, Pandora, DEEZER and more!

