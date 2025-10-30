Hermes Angulo: Engineering the Future of Florida’s Transportation Infrastructure

In an era where data-driven decision-making is transforming industries, Florida’s Department of Transportation (FDOT) is leveraging advanced engineering and meticulous data collection to modernize its infrastructure. At the forefront of this effort is Hermes Angulo, a skilled Information Engineer and Engineering Technician at CTS Engineering, who plays a pivotal role in optimizing road safety, efficiency, and public transit performance through projects like the Highway Performance Monitoring System (HPMS) and Roadway Characteristics Inventory (RCI).

As the Information Engineer and Field Technician at CTS Engineering, specializing in transportation data analysis, logistics optimization, and infrastructure planning, Angulo has over 15 years of experience across multiple industries. He combines technical expertise with strategic problem-solving to enhance public infrastructure and safety.

Since joining CTS Engineering in 2022, Angulo has contributed to critical transportation data initiatives that help shape infrastructure funding, maintenance, and accident prevention strategies. His work exemplifies how technology and engineering expertise can elevate public safety and urban mobility.

How Data Drives Infrastructure Decisions

One of Angulo’s key responsibilities involves assisting with FDOT’s Highway Performance Monitoring System (HPMS), a federal program that collects roadway data to inform construction, maintenance, and funding allocations.

“Since 2022, I have been working as a field technician at CTS Engineering, participating in HPMS by gathering and analyzing roadway data that enables state agencies to make critical decisions,” Angulo explains. “This work helps optimize infrastructure planning, improve road safety, and ensure the efficient use of public funds.”

The HPMS provides a broad overview of traffic volume, pavement conditions, and accident trends, but critics, including Forbes, argue that its methodology is outdated. Angulo acknowledges this limitation, which is why CTS Engineering supplements HPMS with the more detailed Roadway Characteristics Inventory (RCI).

“The HPMS is valuable, but it’s general in scope,” he says. “Through RCI, we collect granular data on pavement quality, signage, transmission equipment, and structural conditions, allowing transportation agencies to make far more precise decisions.”

From Data Collection to Real-World Impact

The data Angulo helps gather plays a crucial role in improving driver safety and traffic management. By analyzing road density, accident-prone areas, and deteriorating infrastructure, transportation planners can prioritize repairs and upgrades where they’re needed most, like:

Accident Reduction; by identifying high-risk intersections, FDOT can implement better signage, lighting, or lane adjustments, Traffic Flow Optimization; real-time data on congestion helps adjust signal timings and road expansions, and Pavement Maintenance: detailed RCI assessments allow for proactive repairs before potholes or cracks become hazards.

“My work ensures that models used for funding decisions accurately reflect real-world conditions,” Angulo says. “This not only enhances safety but also maximizes the impact of every taxpayer dollar spent.”

Expanding the Role of Data in Public Transit

Beyond roads, Angulo has contributed to public transit efficiency by conducting passenger counts for Miami-Dade’s transit systems. Accurate ridership data helps agencies optimize bus routes, adjust schedules, and allocate resources effectively.

“We integrate analytics platforms that help transit authorities improve service capacity and rider experience,” he explains. “Data-driven decisions lead to more reliable, efficient, and safer public transportation.”

From CTS Engineering to Industry Leadership

Angulo’s work is part of CTS Engineering’s broader mission to become one of Florida’s leading infrastructure consulting firms. By implementing systems like HPMS and RCI, CTS has helped government agencies make evidence-based decisions on everything from highway expansions to disaster resilience planning.

“CTS Engineering has established itself as a trusted partner due to our technical excellence and strategic leadership,” Angulo notes. “We bridge the gap between data collection and real-world infrastructure solutions.”

The Future of Smart Transportation in Florida

As FDOT continues investing in smart infrastructure, professionals like Angulo will remain essential. Emerging technologies—such as AI-driven traffic analysis and connected vehicle systems—could further revolutionize how data enhances road safety and efficiency.

For now, Angulo’s work stands as proof that applied engineering, meticulous data collection, and strategic planning can lead to safer roads, better transit, and smarter cities.

“Every piece of data we collect translates into real improvements for drivers, riders, and taxpayers,” he says. “That’s the power of engineering—it doesn’t just build roads; it builds better communities.”