Menu
Search
Subscribe
Transportation Infrastructure
industry
3 min.Read

Hermes Angulo: Engineering the Future of Florida’s Transportation Infrastructure

Adam Torkildson
By Adam Torkildson

In an era where data-driven decision-making is transforming industries, Florida’s Department of Transportation (FDOT) is leveraging advanced engineering and meticulous data collection to modernize its infrastructure. At the forefront of this effort is Hermes Angulo, a skilled Information Engineer and Engineering Technician at CTS Engineering, who plays a pivotal role in optimizing road safety, efficiency, and public transit performance through projects like the Highway Performance Monitoring System (HPMS) and Roadway Characteristics Inventory (RCI).

As the Information Engineer and Field Technician at CTS Engineering, specializing in transportation data analysis, logistics optimization, and infrastructure planning, Angulo has over 15 years of experience across multiple industries. He combines technical expertise with strategic problem-solving to enhance public infrastructure and safety.

Since joining CTS Engineering in 2022, Angulo has contributed to critical transportation data initiatives that help shape infrastructure funding, maintenance, and accident prevention strategies. His work exemplifies how technology and engineering expertise can elevate public safety and urban mobility.

How Data Drives Infrastructure Decisions

One of Angulo’s key responsibilities involves assisting with FDOT’s Highway Performance Monitoring System (HPMS), a federal program that collects roadway data to inform construction, maintenance, and funding allocations.

“Since 2022, I have been working as a field technician at CTS Engineering, participating in HPMS by gathering and analyzing roadway data that enables state agencies to make critical decisions,” Angulo explains. “This work helps optimize infrastructure planning, improve road safety, and ensure the efficient use of public funds.”

The HPMS provides a broad overview of traffic volume, pavement conditions, and accident trends, but critics, including Forbes, argue that its methodology is outdated. Angulo acknowledges this limitation, which is why CTS Engineering supplements HPMS with the more detailed Roadway Characteristics Inventory (RCI).

“The HPMS is valuable, but it’s general in scope,” he says. “Through RCI, we collect granular data on pavement quality, signage, transmission equipment, and structural conditions, allowing transportation agencies to make far more precise decisions.”

From Data Collection to Real-World Impact

The data Angulo helps gather plays a crucial role in improving driver safety and traffic management. By analyzing road density, accident-prone areas, and deteriorating infrastructure, transportation planners can prioritize repairs and upgrades where they’re needed most, like:

Accident Reduction; by identifying high-risk intersections, FDOT can implement better signage, lighting, or lane adjustments, Traffic Flow Optimization; real-time data on congestion helps adjust signal timings and road expansions, and Pavement Maintenance: detailed RCI assessments allow for proactive repairs before potholes or cracks become hazards.

“My work ensures that models used for funding decisions accurately reflect real-world conditions,” Angulo says. “This not only enhances safety but also maximizes the impact of every taxpayer dollar spent.”

Expanding the Role of Data in Public Transit

Beyond roads, Angulo has contributed to public transit efficiency by conducting passenger counts for Miami-Dade’s transit systems. Accurate ridership data helps agencies optimize bus routes, adjust schedules, and allocate resources effectively.

“We integrate analytics platforms that help transit authorities improve service capacity and rider experience,” he explains. “Data-driven decisions lead to more reliable, efficient, and safer public transportation.”

From CTS Engineering to Industry Leadership

Angulo’s work is part of CTS Engineering’s broader mission to become one of Florida’s leading infrastructure consulting firms. By implementing systems like HPMS and RCI, CTS has helped government agencies make evidence-based decisions on everything from highway expansions to disaster resilience planning.

“CTS Engineering has established itself as a trusted partner due to our technical excellence and strategic leadership,” Angulo notes. “We bridge the gap between data collection and real-world infrastructure solutions.”

The Future of Smart Transportation in Florida

As FDOT continues investing in smart infrastructure, professionals like Angulo will remain essential. Emerging technologies—such as AI-driven traffic analysis and connected vehicle systems—could further revolutionize how data enhances road safety and efficiency.

For now, Angulo’s work stands as proof that applied engineering, meticulous data collection, and strategic planning can lead to safer roads, better transit, and smarter cities.

“Every piece of data we collect translates into real improvements for drivers, riders, and taxpayers,” he says. “That’s the power of engineering—it doesn’t just build roads; it builds better communities.”

Hot this week

Legal

Did David Wineland and Serge Haroche Steal Idea For The Nobel Physics Prize?

0
Dr. Omerbashich says the Royal Swedish Academy is a Crime Scene and he has the proof that Nobel laureates stole his discovery.
Environment

New Approaches to Disaster Relief Challenges

0
Disaster relief has always been a challenge. NASA, Google,...
Personal Finance

3 Legitimate Money Making Methods to Supplement Your Income

0
In a perfect world, when your landlord raises your...
Features

2016 Predictions by World Renowned Medium and Psychic Lindy Baker

0
World renowned medium and psychic Lindy Baker is interviewed by The Hollywood Sentinel, discussing psychic power, the spirit world, life after death, areas of concern in 2016, and much more.
Latest Business

Digital Coupon Customers Spending More Than Double At Stores

0
A new study shows that customers who use digital coupons go shopping more for groceries and other household goods more often and spend more on their shopping trips.

Topics

Latest Business

Why a Workers’ Compensation Settlement May Not Be Enough

0
When you’re injured on the job, workers’ compensation benefits...
Legal

Emergency TRO Filed in Manor Election Case; Appellant Seeks 45-Day Freeze on Historic Sites

0
Emergency TRO motion in Manor election case seeks 45-day freeze at seven sites, plus quick ruling on election-contest issues and judge continuity.
Legal

Manor Public Information Act Dispute: Resident Says Two Criminal Complaints Are Coming Over PIR-264-2025

0
Resident says two complaints are coming over a Manor PIA request on cemetery GPR records. NewsBlaze will request the full PIR-264-2025 file today.
Finance

DealHub Named #1 Salesforce CPQ Alternative by Digital Journal, Leading the Next Wave of Revenue Agility

0
In the fast-evolving world of B2B sales, companies are...
Legal

Manor Election Lawsuit Docketed as 15-25-00142-CV; Brief Seeks Oral Argument and Specific Relief

0
Manor election lawsuit is docketed as 15-25-00142-CV. Brief seeks oral argument and targeted relief. NewsBlaze will request the docket today.
AI

Impala AI Raises $11 Million to Transform Enterprise AI Efficiency

0
As artificial intelligence becomes central to enterprise innovation, the...
Lifestyle

How Simple Tools Help People Stay Connected With the World Around Them

0
Have you ever thought about how people stay updated...
Latest Business

Employment Laws All New Business Owners Need to Know

0
On the surface, employment laws seem fairly easy to...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

OpinionsSouth AsiaMovie ReviewsCartoonsHealthPoliticsLatest Business
Previous article
Emergency TRO Filed in Manor Election Case; Appellant Seeks 45-Day Freeze on Historic Sites
Next article
Why a Workers’ Compensation Settlement May Not Be Enough

About us

Up to the minute news and content where it matters the most. Contact us today!

In the Press

NewsBlaze Pressroom

PR Newswire

The latest

Why a Workers’ Compensation Settlement May Not Be Enough

Latest Business 0
When you’re injured on the job, workers’ compensation benefits...

Emergency TRO Filed in Manor Election Case; Appellant Seeks 45-Day Freeze on Historic Sites

Legal 0
Emergency TRO motion in Manor election case seeks 45-day freeze at seven sites, plus quick ruling on election-contest issues and judge continuity.

Manor Public Information Act Dispute: Resident Says Two Criminal Complaints Are Coming Over PIR-264-2025

Legal 0
Resident says two complaints are coming over a Manor PIA request on cemetery GPR records. NewsBlaze will request the full PIR-264-2025 file today.

Subscribe

© 2025 NewsBlaze.com | All Rights Reserved.