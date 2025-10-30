Menu
Emergency TRO filed in Manor election lawsuit, NewsBlaze screenshot
Legal
2 min.Read

Emergency TRO Filed in Manor Election Case; Appellant Seeks 45-Day Freeze on Historic Sites

Alan Gray
By Alan Gray

Emergency TRO in Manor Case

An emergency motion for a temporary restraining order ( Emergency TRO ) landed in the Manor election lawsuit, according to a filing supplied to NewsBlaze on October 29, 2025. The motion cites the underlying trial cause D-1-GN-25-000719 in the 459th District Court of Travis County and references the related appeal 15-25-00142-CV before Texas’s Fifteenth Court of Appeals.

The case centers on former mayoral candidate Robert Edward Battaile’s challenge to aspects of the 2024 Manor municipal election. His appellate brief, filed Oct. 12, 2025, seeks oral argument and targeted relief. Today’s TRO filing asks for short-term measures while the appeal runs its course. These are his requests to the courts, not court rulings.

The emergency motion is titled “Emergency Motion for TRO — Complete,” dated Oct. 29, 2005, and lists trial cause D-1-GN-25-000719; it cross-references appellate No. 15-25-00142-CV. NewsBlaze has requested docket confirmations from the Fifteenth Court and the Travis County District Clerk.

Plaintiff/relator/appellant Robert Edward Battaile seeks a temporary restraining order to preserve “status quo” and prevent “irreparable” loss while the appeal proceeds. He also asks the court to rule on his pending motion for partial summary judgment in the election contest and to assign the case to one judge for continuity.

The filing lists seven sites it says face “imminent” risk:
• Martin McVey Cemetery / Legacy Performance Capital
• James B. Manor Homestead (Las Entradas; Manor MF)
• Manor Grocery / Maqil Inc. (Main Street)
• Manor Downs / DG Manor Downs – Dalfen Industrial
• Boyce Street / BuildBlock.io
• Clayton Vocational Institute / Manor Library
• Parsons School for Girls / Manor ISD Excel Campus

robert at James Manor obelisk. Photo c/o Robert Battaile
Robert at James Manor obelisk. Photo c/o Robert Battaile

The motion cites Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 680 and Texas Government Code §24.007 for injunctive authority, and references exhibits tied to each site. It asks to bar demolition, grading, tree removal, conveyance, or physical alterations during the TRO period, while allowing limited safety work that does not disturb structures or soils.

It also asks the court to decide the partial summary-judgment motion on the election contest “forthwith,” or set an evidentiary hearing within seven days, and to enter final judgment on those issues under TRCP 301.

The motion includes an unsworn declaration by Battaile dated October 29, 2025, and a certificate of service reflecting same-day e-service to counsel and agencies listed.

Background and Prior Coverage

Earlier reporting noted the appeal docket (15-25-00142-CV) and linked filings that ask for records handling orders and short-term preservation measures. HoustonNewsToday covered the 2024 mayoral runoff dispute and Battaile’s claims in December 2024.

What Is a TRO

A TRO is a short-term order a court can issue to preserve the status quo and prevent immediate harm until it can hold a fuller hearing. It does not decide the case’s merits.

Next Steps

On Oct. 30, 2025 (CT), NewsBlaze requested comment and records from the City of Manor, Knights Law Firm (City Attorney), the Texas Secretary of State (Elections Division), CapMetro, Dalfen Industrial, and the Fifteenth Court of Appeals. This report will update with any responses or orders.

Responses

The Fifteenth Court’s Clerk, Christopher A. Prine, confirmed on Oct. 31, 2025, that the related appeal is 15-25-00142-CV and a separate mandamus is 15-25-00153-CV. Filings and orders appear on the public portal, though the appeal’s clerk and reporter records are not available for download there.

