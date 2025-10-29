Menu
Search
Subscribe
manor election lawsuit, writ of mandamus screenshot via NewsBlaze
Manor election lawsuit, writ of mandamus screenshot via NewsBlaze
Legal
2 min.Read

Manor Election Lawsuit Docketed as 15-25-00142-CV; Brief Seeks Oral Argument and Specific Relief

Alan Gray
By Alan Gray

Manor Election Lawsuit Appeal

A Manor election lawsuit appears on the Fifteenth Court of Appeals docket as Case No. 15-25-00142-CV. Materials from Robert Edward Battaile show an “Appellate Brief on the Merits — Oral Argument Requested” filed on October 12, 2025. This Manor election lawsuit challenges actions tied to the 2024 municipal contests.

The caption ties this appeal to underlying trial cause D-1-GN-25-000719 in the 459th District Court of Travis County, Texas. Appellees include state officers and local entities named in the filings.

Battaile asks for oral argument and targeted orders on records handling and short-term preservation measures for identified historic sites. These are his requests to the court.

The filing portrays Manor as a city where private actors exert outsized influence over public decisions; Battaile says residents were left with underfunded parks and lost historic sites. These are his allegations in support of appellate relief. “The brief asks for something simple and profound — ‘for law to mean something again in small-town Texas,’” Battaile writes.

Manor sits in Travis County, northeast of Austin along U.S. 290. It is a fast-growing suburb with a mayor-council form of government. The Fifteenth Court of Appeals, created in 2024, hears certain statewide civil matters involving state officers and constitutional questions.

Meanings

What “trial cause” means: the district-court case number for the matter before it reached the appeals court. Here, D-1-GN-25-000719 is the 459th District Court case the Fifteenth Court reviews.

What a “writ of mandamus” means: an extraordinary request asking an appellate court to order a lower court or official to perform a required duty or to stop an unauthorized act when ordinary appeal is not an adequate remedy.

Local context

Manor has a council–manager government. Voters elect the mayor and council; a professional city manager oversees day-to-day operations. City elections and council information are published on the city’s website.
traviscountytx.gov

Timmermann Park, which features in the legal documents, and other local facilities sit inside city limits. The park appears in community listings at 12616 Skimmer Run, Manor.

Disc Golf Course in Manor parks, TX, NewsBlaze screenshot from Robert Battaile video
Disc Golf Course for Manor TX, NewsBlaze screenshot from Robert Battaile video

Prior Coverage

Earlier coverage appeared on HoustonNewsToday on December 1, 2024, in a story about the Manor mayoral runoff and Battaile’s claims that officials tried to coerce him and did not investigate.

NewsBlaze will request the public docket PDFs, current deadlines, and any orders from the Fifteenth Court today. We will update this Manor election lawsuit report when those arrive.

Hot this week

Legal

Did David Wineland and Serge Haroche Steal Idea For The Nobel Physics Prize?

0
Dr. Omerbashich says the Royal Swedish Academy is a Crime Scene and he has the proof that Nobel laureates stole his discovery.
Environment

New Approaches to Disaster Relief Challenges

0
Disaster relief has always been a challenge. NASA, Google,...
Personal Finance

3 Legitimate Money Making Methods to Supplement Your Income

0
In a perfect world, when your landlord raises your...
Features

2016 Predictions by World Renowned Medium and Psychic Lindy Baker

0
World renowned medium and psychic Lindy Baker is interviewed by The Hollywood Sentinel, discussing psychic power, the spirit world, life after death, areas of concern in 2016, and much more.
Latest Business

Digital Coupon Customers Spending More Than Double At Stores

0
A new study shows that customers who use digital coupons go shopping more for groceries and other household goods more often and spend more on their shopping trips.

Topics

AI

Impala AI Raises $11 Million to Transform Enterprise AI Efficiency

0
As artificial intelligence becomes central to enterprise innovation, the...
Lifestyle

How Simple Tools Help People Stay Connected With the World Around Them

0
Have you ever thought about how people stay updated...
Latest Business

Employment Laws All New Business Owners Need to Know

0
On the surface, employment laws seem fairly easy to...
AI

Onfire Raises $20 Million to Transform How Revenue Teams Use AI

0
Tel Aviv-based Onfire is gaining global attention as it...
industry

Business Automation: How to Streamline Operations for Maximum Efficiency

0
The business world requires time and efficiency are two...
Health

The Mechanic, The Sailor, The Journalist, and The New Definition of Self-Reliance

0
Journalist John McCormick reflects on a lifetime of self-reliance — and how accepting hospice care became his final act of independence.
Latest Business

How to Use Wan 2.5 Prompt to Create Stunning Wan AI Videos Free Online on WanVideo.co

0
As the demand for high-quality, engaging video content continues...
Press Release

The Big Five States, Bigger Consequences: Post-Pandemic Driving Habits

0
A new whitepaper tracking from Omega Law Group 2019–2023...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

OpinionsSouth AsiaMovie ReviewsCartoonsHealthPoliticsLatest Business
Previous article
Impala AI Raises $11 Million to Transform Enterprise AI Efficiency

About us

Up to the minute news and content where it matters the most. Contact us today!

In the Press

NewsBlaze Pressroom

PR Newswire

The latest

Impala AI Raises $11 Million to Transform Enterprise AI Efficiency

AI 0
As artificial intelligence becomes central to enterprise innovation, the...

How Simple Tools Help People Stay Connected With the World Around Them

Lifestyle 0
Have you ever thought about how people stay updated...

Employment Laws All New Business Owners Need to Know

Latest Business 0
On the surface, employment laws seem fairly easy to...

Subscribe

© 2025 NewsBlaze.com | All Rights Reserved.