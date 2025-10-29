Manor Election Lawsuit Docketed as 15-25-00142-CV; Brief Seeks Oral Argument and Specific Relief

Manor Election Lawsuit Appeal

A Manor election lawsuit appears on the Fifteenth Court of Appeals docket as Case No. 15-25-00142-CV. Materials from Robert Edward Battaile show an “Appellate Brief on the Merits — Oral Argument Requested” filed on October 12, 2025. This Manor election lawsuit challenges actions tied to the 2024 municipal contests.

The caption ties this appeal to underlying trial cause D-1-GN-25-000719 in the 459th District Court of Travis County, Texas. Appellees include state officers and local entities named in the filings.

Battaile asks for oral argument and targeted orders on records handling and short-term preservation measures for identified historic sites. These are his requests to the court.

The filing portrays Manor as a city where private actors exert outsized influence over public decisions; Battaile says residents were left with underfunded parks and lost historic sites. These are his allegations in support of appellate relief. “The brief asks for something simple and profound — ‘for law to mean something again in small-town Texas,’” Battaile writes.

Manor sits in Travis County, northeast of Austin along U.S. 290. It is a fast-growing suburb with a mayor-council form of government. The Fifteenth Court of Appeals, created in 2024, hears certain statewide civil matters involving state officers and constitutional questions.

Meanings

What “trial cause” means: the district-court case number for the matter before it reached the appeals court. Here, D-1-GN-25-000719 is the 459th District Court case the Fifteenth Court reviews.

What a “writ of mandamus” means: an extraordinary request asking an appellate court to order a lower court or official to perform a required duty or to stop an unauthorized act when ordinary appeal is not an adequate remedy.

Local context

Manor has a council–manager government. Voters elect the mayor and council; a professional city manager oversees day-to-day operations. City elections and council information are published on the city’s website.

Timmermann Park, which features in the legal documents, and other local facilities sit inside city limits. The park appears in community listings at 12616 Skimmer Run, Manor.

Prior Coverage

Earlier coverage appeared on HoustonNewsToday on December 1, 2024, in a story about the Manor mayoral runoff and Battaile’s claims that officials tried to coerce him and did not investigate.

NewsBlaze will request the public docket PDFs, current deadlines, and any orders from the Fifteenth Court today. We will update this Manor election lawsuit report when those arrive.