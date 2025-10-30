In the fast-evolving world of B2B sales, companies are racing to modernize their revenue operations. Traditional Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) systems are increasingly viewed as slow, rigid, and outdated in a business landscape that demands agility and speed. According to Digital Journal’s report, “The 7 Salesforce CPQ Alternatives Redefining Revenue Agility in 2025,” DealHub CPQ has emerged as the top-rated Salesforce alternative, redefining how organizations handle the quote-to-cash process.

Following this recognition, Business Insider highlighted DealHub’s achievement, confirming that Digital Journal selected the platform as the #1 Salesforce CPQ alternative for 2025. This accolade underscores a broader industry shift toward CPQ solutions that offer speed, flexibility, and intelligence. Qualities that legacy platforms have struggled to deliver.

The Rise of Revenue Agility

Legacy CPQ systems were built for static product catalogs and predictable pricing models. In contrast, today’s businesses operate within subscription economies, usage-based billing structures, and dynamic market conditions. As Digital Journal notes, these older platforms often fail to keep up with new revenue models and buyer expectations, creating inefficiencies and long deployment timelines.

DealHub’s approach stands out because it prioritizes agility. Organizations using DealHub report up to 70 percent faster quote generation times and implementation periods measured in weeks rather than months. This level of responsiveness is critical for sales teams managing complex deals or recurring revenue streams. Companies that rely on slow, manually configured systems risk falling behind in markets where time-to-value determines competitiveness.

Customer reviews also reflect this growing demand for agility. Gartner Peer Insights data shows DealHub holds a 4.6-star average rating, outperforming Salesforce’s 4.2-star average among enterprise CPQ users. For revenue operations leaders, this reinforces the platform’s reputation for usability, speed, and measurable business impact.

Unified, Intelligent, and Customer-Centric

DealHub’s success stems from its unified revenue platform. Unlike traditional CPQ systems that require separate tools for quoting, contracting, and renewals, DealHub integrates all these functions within a single environment. This consolidation eliminates data silos and reduces the reliance on middleware, allowing teams to operate more efficiently.

Another distinctive feature is DealRoom, DealHub’s interactive buyer engagement workspace. Instead of sending static quotes, sales representatives can collaborate directly with customers in real time. Buyers can review pricing options, provide feedback, and finalize contracts in a dynamic, digital experience that enhances engagement and transparency.

Artificial intelligence plays a central role in DealHub’s platform. Its embedded AI capabilities provide real-time pricing recommendations, optimize approvals, and guide sellers through complex configurations. These features not only minimize human error but also improve profitability through data-informed decisions. As The European Business Review observes, the most successful CPQ solutions today are those that embrace AI and no-code architecture to enable faster adaptation and scalability (The European Business Review).

In recognition of its innovation, Frost & Sullivan named DealHub the 2024 North America Company of the Year for Excellence in CPQ Innovation, citing its exceptional customer satisfaction and market leadership.

What This Means for Sales and Revenue Leaders

DealHub’s growing influence reflects a shift in how sales and revenue operations teams define success. The conversation has moved beyond automation. Today, leaders are prioritizing collaboration, integration, and adaptability across their revenue ecosystems.

Sales teams need tools that not only accelerate deal cycles but also enhance the buyer experience. A CPQ system that can adapt to changing products, pricing, and buyer behavior in real time becomes a strategic asset. DealHub’s ability to unify data and simplify complex workflows gives companies a foundation for predictable, scalable growth.

Moreover, implementation time has become a defining metric in the modern enterprise software market. Businesses no longer tolerate year-long rollouts or difficult customizations. DealHub’s rapid deployment model positions it as a practical solution for organizations seeking immediate results without sacrificing flexibility or control.

The Future of CPQ and Revenue Orchestration

DealHub’s recognition as the leading Salesforce CPQ alternative signals more than market competition. It represents a fundamental change in revenue operations. The future of CPQ lies in intelligent orchestration, where pricing, quoting, contracting, and renewals operate seamlessly under one intelligent platform.

However, technology alone cannot drive transformation. True revenue agility depends on strategy, data integrity, and alignment between sales and finance teams. As AI continues to shape pricing models and customer engagement, companies that integrate intelligence into their sales processes will gain a measurable advantage.

The CPQ landscape in 2025 is defined by speed, adaptability, and customer engagement. DealHub’s approach to unifying these elements positions it as not only an alternative to Salesforce but also as a catalyst for how modern enterprises will manage revenue going forward. For businesses striving to compete in an increasingly dynamic market, DealHub represents a new benchmark for what a CPQ platform can achieve.