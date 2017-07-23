Blacklisting IRGC: Essential Step In The Fight Against Terrorism

Nearly two decades of terrorism caused by Islamic fundamentalism has endangered world security.

In today’s societies and in the age of contemporary human consciousness and technology, instead of humanitarian movements and justice, why does an anti-humanist brutality in the name of Islam exist that has plunged the world into insecurity?

There is no doubt the continuous policy of various countries exist to support dictatorial regimes by suppressing and marginalizing national and advanced movements. Islamic fundamentalism emulates a wave of hatred and pessimism of colonialist policies that have led to economic, political and cultural backwardness in Muslim countries.

The Birth Of Fundamentalism

Iran is one of the countries and one of the first victims of policies that paved the way for a fundamentalist movement led by Khomeini. The current mullahs’ regime is the by-product of the 1953 military coup against the nationalist government of Dr. Mohammad Mossadegh and the policy of supporting Mohammad Reza Pahlavi’s dictatorship. It is an illegitimate regime that tries to justify its existence through the legitimate revolution.

The birth of fundamentalism came with the rise of Khomeini in Iran in 1979. Khomeini raised the flag of exporting the revolution to Muslim countries and sought to establish an Islamic caliphate.

To achieve this goal, Khomeini needed a military force that would consolidate its foundations in Iran and continue to expand it to the region. With the formation of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), a central military repression tool for maintaining the velayat-e faqih system and developing the “Islamic Revolution” was placed on the agenda of Khomeini’s regime.

According to its statute, the IRGC is “an institution under the command of the Supreme Leader” and “politically and ideologically subordinate to the rule of the Faqih.”

Two Faces of IRGC

The IRGC’s missions are divided into two parts and are composed of an internal and external task.

Internally, during Khomeini’s 38-year-rule, the IRGC has played a major role in domestic repression, including the bloody repression of the major uprisings of 1999 and 2009.

A cyber army including thousands of IRGC and Basijis are engaged in spying and daily control of the Internet and virtual communications. Hacking and destroying computer networks of state and regional companies in Europe and the United States, filtering and broadcasting parasites on satellite television networks are part of their activities.

Externally, along with the Ministry of Intelligence, which is targeting foreign dissidents abroad, the Revolutionary Guards launched an explosion at the American Marines Headquarters in Beirut. Furthermore it was responsible for the Bombing of a Jewish center in Argentina, and Khobar explosions in Saudi Arabia in 1996 which killed 19 American soldiers and wounded 372 others.

IRGC And Terrorist Attacks

In addition to the Middle East, in dozens of countries such as Germany, Kenya, Nigeria, Sudan, Thailand, Georgia, India, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, IRGC committed terrorist attacks. In many cases the terrorists were arrested and their links to the IRGC exposed.

The dynamism and the driving force behind the IRGC and its supreme spirit is the export of fundamentalism, terrorism and fighting, which is based on the theory of velayat-e-faqih.

In this regard, an overseas branch of the Revolutionary Guard called “Quds” an “International Islamic Army” was created in 1990 whose main mission was to recruit and educate and organize groups such as ‘Hezbollah’ in Lebanon. According to Hassan Nasrallah’s confession, the leader of this group, its ideology is a duplicate of Iran’s and its money and weapons come from the Iranian regime.

The relationship of the Revolutionary Guards with extreme Sunni religious groups have been very active in the 1990s. The commanders of many of these groups, including al-Qaeda, were transferred to Iraq and Syria after years of residence in Iran by the Qods Force.

In this regard, US Secretary of State John Kerry said on November 17, 2015 that “ISIL was assisted by Assad by releasing 1,500 jailers and Maliki by releasing 1,000 detainees as a terrorist force in order to help Assad.”

The invasion of Iraq in 2003 did not bring democracy, but gave birth to ISIS through sectarianism of the IRGC. It was an open-up major opportunity for the Iranian regime to get closer to achieving its goal to foster the growth and expansion of fundamentalism.

Also the appeasement policy of Obama paved the path for the Iranian regime to continue more intensified meddling across the Middle East.

Main Goal of the Iranian Regime

Creating crisis and instability is the main goal of the Iranian regime. This instability is pursued by the Quds branch of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and other sub-organs of the IRGC.

Now, the Quds Force headed by Ghassem Soleimani is controlling and directing dozens of militant groups in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Iraqi militant groups are one of the most important sources of support for the slaughter of Syrians.

Iraqi militant groups such as Badr, Asaeb Ahl al-Haq, Kata’ib Hezbollah, and the movement of al-Najaba, who form an arm of the Hashd al-Shaabi are very important forces which provide the Quds troops to Syria where they fight and kill the Syrian people.

According to the IRNA news agency, on July 10, the Commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Quds Force Ghassem Soleimani, said he believes that Iraq’s national army “is on its way to embracing ideology,” meaning the ideology of Iran.

He advocates for war and added: “Sometimes we are doing diplomacy that emphasizes the world, but some nodes and some problems, especially when there are significant problems, are not resolved with diplomacy.”

Soleimani also announced that Khamenei had ordered the regime ‘not to halt any assistance to Iraq,’ and accordingly ‘the Ministry of Defense has produced and deployed weapons to Iraq for three shifts.’

Money For War, None For Iranian People

While the spending of money for public services tends to zero, the Iranian regime is spending billions for Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, in a statement delivered to his critics within the government on Tuesday, July 10, said how under the international sanctions he has placed the country’s economy at the disposal of warmongering in Iraq and Syria, “Some people think that it is just a sacrifice,” he said. “But, they do not ask: Who pays the salaries and for the weapons?” Rouhani said.

At the G20 summit in Hamburg, a statement was issued against terrorism and financial support for terrorist groups.

Blacklisting IRGC Necessary To Fight Terrorism

An Iranian proverb says that when the number 100 comes in, it includes the 99 sub-numbers as well. Blacklisting IRGC, the main catalyst of terrorism, is an inevitable step in the fight against terrorism.