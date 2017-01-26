Trending Now
Trump Approves Dakota Access Pipe Line
Trump approves the Dakota Access Pipe Line, another Trump team player is threatened, more Trumps are bullied, and more entertainment and world news is...
Trump Signs Two Executive Orders Approving Keystone, Dakota Pipelines
A new day has arrived at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and Tuesday made it crystal clear. In a move that President Donald Trump had promised...
Women Political Prisoners in Iran Including Nazanin Ratcliff Honor Fallen Firefighters
Women political prisoners in Tehran's notorious Evin Prison honored and paid tribute to firefighters who died battling the blaze that brought down a 17-story...
Iran: Boyer Ahmad Governor Too Busy To Care About The People
Iran is spending billions of dollars a year to prop up the Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, according to the U.N.'s envoy to Syria and...
Impossible for Trump to Harm America More Than Pulpit Orators, Their...
Mr. Trump, could I meet and talk with you and / or your staff? Years of research, commentaries, reports, articles, and blogs have called attention...
No Shelter for an African-American Muslim Under Hurricane Trump
There's a storm brewing. We all knew this from the time he threw his hat into the ring. We could feel it. We felt...
Deadly Tornadoes Hammer South; At Least 18 Dead in Georgia and Missisippi
Spawning Tornadoes Strike South Severe weather that kicked up tornadoes left a trail of destruction in south-eastern USA, killing at least 18 people in Georgia...
Controlling Credit Card Debt After the Holidays
Credit cards and other forms of personal debt were designed to help you make it through the holidays and other high-spending situations without having...
A Wormhole In Your Backyard
Diagram of A Wormhole The diagram sketched below is a highly simplified version of what scientists call a "wormhole." A wormhole is a passage through...
Ifa Foundation Releases Spiritual Reading of the Year: 2017
The following is the official annual reading of the year, by the Ifa Foundation, as taught by the African Traditional Religion (ATR) known as...
Fall in Love With a Manatee For Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day is a wonderful day in our calendar, a time of the year to do something special for someone you love. This year,...
Blood Stains The American Flag Again
America may have been the land of the free, but recently, it seems more like the land of the freedom to kill. Blood stains...
Happy 4th July 2016: A Political Holiday
Happy 4th July 2016 It is the 4th of July, the special day each year that patriotic Americans celebrate Independence Day. The Fourth of July is...