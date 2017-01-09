BUSINESS
Florida Airport Attack: Suspect Charged, Could Face Death Penalty
Bloodshed in Florida's Fort Lauderdale Airport The suspect in the Florida airport attack was charged Saturday and could face the death penalty if convicted. Esteban Santiago,...
Possible Friction Between Two Trump Nominees for National Security Team?
President-elect Donald Trump may be about to find out what it is like to couple a Marine general with an Army general on his...
When Will Iran Give Up Interfering in Bahrain?
Just when it looked like the last vestiges of Bahrain troubles simmering since February 2011 had died down with Al Wefaq group's leader Ali...
Prison Riot Kills 56 Inmates in Brazil
"Biggest Massacre" Ever Committed At a Prison A bloody riot of rival inmates erupted at a prison in Brazil, killing at least 56 people. Media reports...
UNSC Resolution 2334 Takes Israel’s Shackles Off
Obama and Kerry are the new Nazi regime, calling the entire world to go against the Jewish nation. Its epicenter is the State of...
Tuzi Municipality in Montenegro Is Not Bosnian Sarajevo!
Tuzi Municipality in Montenegro is not Bosnian Sarajevo, therefore, comrade Nedzad Dresevic (Council member of Bosnian Party in Montenegro) can not seek the rights...
Suburban Development Hampers Songbird Reproduction
Urbanization Makes Life 'Hard' For Songbirds New research reveals the downsides of suburban development and its impact on the lives of songbirds. According to the research,...
Flood Threats Growing in Northern Part of US
Flood Risks Are Higher in Norther Portion of United States of America A new study revealed that the risk of flooding is projected to be...
Sanctuary Cities For Illegal Aliens Will Be A Top Domestic Issue On Trump Agenda
President-elect Donald Trump began his campaign for the presidency in June, 2015. At that time, his single biggest issue was illegal immigration. That raised...
China Announces Ban on Ivory Trade by 2017
China's Announcement A Game Changer for Elephant Conservation China has announced a ban on ivory trade and all processing activities by the end of 2017....
Scientific Triumph: New Ebola Vaccine Offers 100% Protection
New Vaccine Ready to Eradicate Ebola Virus The world will finally say goodbye to Ebola as new experimental vaccine is proven to provide 100% protection...
Blood Stains The American Flag Again
America may have been the land of the free, but recently, it seems more like the land of the freedom to kill. Blood stains...
Happy 4th July 2016: A Political Holiday
Happy 4th July 2016 It is the 4th of July, the special day each year that patriotic Americans celebrate Independence Day. The Fourth of July is...