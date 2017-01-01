Sunday, January 1, 2017

Turn Your 2017 New Year’s Resolutions into “Monday Resolutions”!

Mina Fabulous -
Monday is the Best Time to Start Your Resolution There's no better way to start the New Year's resolution than to boost it with a...
soros manipulator.
Politics

George Soros The Manipulator of Freedom And Democracy

Dwight L. Schwab Jr. -
Most Americans are unfamiliar with the name George Soros. This multi-billionaire far-left globalist is a main financial driving force in the Democratic Party. He...
obama vacation.

The Obamas Take Their Eighth and Final Luxury Vacation in Hawaii

time for couple to seek counseling.

8 Ways to Know It’s Time for Your Couple to Seek...

elizabeth warren.

Ultra-Liberal Elizabeth Warren Spreads Her Wings For 2020 Presidential Bid

obama clinton.

Obama Weighs Options For a Hillary Clinton Presidential Pardon

Theresa May.
Middle East

Bahrain Stands To Benefit From UK PM’s Promise Of Help To...

Brij Sharma -
British Prime Minister Theresa May's strong words against Iran and the determination she expressed to safeguard the interests of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)...
South Asia

Pakistan: Five Dead by Vaccination as Officials Deny Responsibility

Ernest Dempsey -
Five children have been killed by the vaccination campaign in Pakistan's tribal area of Khyber Agency in the past 8 days. The authorities have...
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel Suspends Ties To Nations Who Voted For UN Settlement Resolution

christmas chanukka 2016.

Chanukkah – Christmas, 2016

Israel, You Are Certainly Not Alone

Bahrain national day.

New US Administration Will Do Well to Court Bahrain

obama and kerry backstabbers.
Opinions

UNSC Resolution 2334 Takes Israel’s Shackles Off

Nurit Greenger -
Obama and Kerry are the new Nazi regime, calling the entire world to go against the Jewish nation. Its epicenter is the State of...
nedzad dresevic.
Opinions

Tuzi Municipality in Montenegro Is Not Bosnian Sarajevo!

Mehdi Hyseni Ph.D. -
Tuzi Municipality in Montenegro is not Bosnian Sarajevo, therefore, comrade Nedzad Dresevic (Council member of Bosnian Party in Montenegro) can not seek the rights...
could obama beat trump.

Obama Says He Would Have Beaten Trump

drain the swamp.

A Patriots’ Bucket List for Terminating Failed Obama Presidency

iran hangs 16 prisoners

The Last Farewell: Iran Hangs More Young People

water cannon used on nodapl protestors.

A #NODAPL Thanksgiving Day 2016 Open Letter to President Barack Obama

A patient infected with Ebola virus.

Scientific Triumph: New Ebola Vaccine Offers 100% Protection

Science Mina Fabulous -
New Vaccine Ready to Eradicate Ebola Virus The world will finally say goodbye to Ebola as new experimental vaccine is proven to provide 100% protection...
Miguel Angel Villasenor Saucedo, illegal alien killed two women.

Tragedy of Illegal Aliens and Multiple Deportations Continues

Immigration Dwight L. Schwab Jr. -
President-elect Donald Trump promised to crack down on illegal immigration if he was elected. That became reality over a month ago in his stunning...
Two lions in Meru National Park.

Conservation Success: Survey Shows ‘Encouraging’ Lion Population in Kenya’s Meru National Park

Animals Mina Fabulous -
Born Free Foundation and Partners Conduct Lion Census in Meru National Park A new large carnivore census showed an encouraging lion population in Meru National...
The Amazon Rainforest.

New Roadmap Guides Conservation Efforts in Amazon River

Environment Mina Fabulous -
Safeguard Amazon Biodiversity, Monitor Infrastructure Development With a mission to preserve the rich biodiversity of the Amazon, a team of scientists from WCS (Wildlife Conservation...
Teenage boy suffering from depression.

Digestive Diseases Linked To Depression in Young People

Science Mina Fabulous -
Data Taken from 6,500 Teens A new study reveals temporal patterns in young people that point to the association of depression to diseases. It connects...

Blood Stains The American Flag Again

Michael Pohrer -
Bloodstained Flag.
Cartoons
America may have been the land of the free, but recently, it seems more like the land of the freedom to kill. Blood stains...

Happy 4th July 2016: A Political Holiday

Michael Pohrer -
Happy July 4th 2016
Cartoons
Happy 4th July 2016 It is the 4th of July, the special day each year that patriotic Americans celebrate Independence Day. The Fourth of July is...

