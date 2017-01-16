Monday, January 16, 2017

Donald Trump calls out CNN fake news.
Trump Takes A Stand Against Media Bias With CNN Reporter

Dwight L. Schwab Jr. -
It appears the next President of the United States will have a war on his hands that doesn't involve a foreign country. President-elect Donald...
Predicting The Future – Part 3 – Strategic Foresight

Mark J. Chironna -
Some things about the future just cannot be anticipated. How does the discipline of future studies and futurology factor those in when creating possible...
Harry Reid, nuclear option.

Bitter Democrats, Media Allies Show America What Could Have Been

an asthma inhaler.

Asthma Mortality Rate Higher For Blacks Than White Americans

james clapper.

The Mainstream Media Will Do Anything to Discredit Trump and His...

foresee reality.

Predicting The Future – Part 2 – Foresee Reality

rally for a separate bodoland state.
Bodoland Movement Demands Separate State, Blockades National Highway

Shib Shankar Chatterjee -
Bodos Want Promised Separate State The long-standing demand of Bodos and Bodoland organizations for a separate Bodoland State and their political rights came to a...
navy exercise.
West Plans Show of Strength Off Bahrain With Unified Trident

Brij Sharma -
The navies of the western world are planning to come together to make a show of strength by holding exercises in the Arabian Gulf...
Iran leaders - Rouhani and Khamenei

Iran: Failed Legacy of Obama’s 8 Year Policy

burning tyres in bahrain.

When Will Iran Give Up Interfering in Bahrain?

chained hand of a prisoner.

Prison Riot Kills 56 Inmates in Brazil

Theresa May.

Bahrain Stands To Benefit From UK PM’s Promise Of Help To...

Only 8 Percent of People Keep Their New Year’s Resolutions; Will...

Melissa Thompson -
People have made their New Year's resolutions for 2017. However, only a very, very small percentage of goal makers will see their goals through...
Turkey: Erdogan talking about EU.
America and New President Trump Should Support Turkey’s Access to EU

Mehdi Hyseni Ph.D. -
Refusing Turkey's membership to the European Union (EU) would unbalance the state system of international relations because we know official Ankara has signaled its...
obama and kerry backstabbers.

UNSC Resolution 2334 Takes Israel’s Shackles Off

nedzad dresevic.

Tuzi Municipality in Montenegro Is Not Bosnian Sarajevo!

could obama beat trump.

Obama Says He Would Have Beaten Trump

drain the swamp.

A Patriots’ Bucket List for Terminating Failed Obama Presidency

snow blankets a street in europe.

Heavy Snow Makes Life Miserable for Europe’s Refugees

Weather Mina Fabulous -
Refugees Could Freeze to Death In Brutal Winter Life is even harder and more miserable for thousands of refugees across Europe as plummeting temperatures and...
An avoider songbird.

Suburban Development Hampers Songbird Reproduction

Animals Mina Fabulous -
Urbanization Makes Life 'Hard' For Songbirds New research reveals the downsides of suburban development and its impact on the lives of songbirds. According to the research,...
Powerful flood washes away houses.

Flood Threats Growing in Northern Part of US

Science Mina Fabulous -
Flood Risks Are Higher in Norther Portion of United States of America A new study revealed that the risk of flooding is projected to be...
sanctuary cities map.

Sanctuary Cities For Illegal Aliens Will Be A Top Domestic Issue On Trump Agenda

Immigration Dwight L. Schwab Jr. -
President-elect Donald Trump began his campaign for the presidency in June, 2015. At that time, his single biggest issue was illegal immigration. That raised...

China Announces Ban on Ivory Trade by 2017

Animals Mina Fabulous -
China's Announcement A Game Changer for Elephant Conservation China has announced a ban on ivory trade and all processing activities by the end of 2017....

Blood Stains The American Flag Again

Michael Pohrer -
Bloodstained Flag.
America may have been the land of the free, but recently, it seems more like the land of the freedom to kill. Blood stains...

Happy 4th July 2016: A Political Holiday

Michael Pohrer -
Happy July 4th 2016
Happy 4th July 2016 It is the 4th of July, the special day each year that patriotic Americans celebrate Independence Day. The Fourth of July is...

