BUSINESS
US NEWS
More
Trump Picks Supreme Court Nominee, Readies for Far Left Reaction No...
President Trump on Tuesday selected Neil Gorsuch to replace the late Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court. As the president introduced the nominee and...
Why Do People Abuse Alcohol?
You may know someone who has a severe drinking problem and may wonder how someone can drink excessively on a regular basis. Many celebrities...
WORLD
- Africa
- Camp Liberty
- Israel
- Middle East
- South Asia
- Asia
- Asia Pacific
- Canada
- Caribbean
- Eurasia
- Europe
- South America
- United Nations
More
Truant Iran May Face Arab Gulf Sanctions
That Iran figures in the list of seven countries whose citizens will not be issued visas for America under an order issued by US...
Women Political Prisoners in Iran Including Nazanin Ratcliff Honor Fallen Firefighters
Women political prisoners in Tehran's notorious Evin Prison honored and paid tribute to firefighters who died battling the blaze that brought down a 17-story...
THOUGHTS
President Trump and the Wall
Everyone who does not understand national sovereignty is up in arms about Trump's going ahead to seal the United States' border with Mexico. People are...
The Eco-Friendly Evolution of 3 Essential Products
In business, there are basically two ways to operate. You can be the person who follows all the trends, hoping to achieve a small...
ISSUES
Parrotfish Help Coral Reefs Grow Faster and Healthier
Parrotfish Are Savers of Coral Reefs A new study revealed the compelling role of parrotfish in saving Caribbean coral reefs from total degradation. The study headed...
The Dog Foods You Need to Avoid Giving Your Pet
Even though your dog will eat pretty much anything; that doesn't mean that they should. There are some things, such as chocolate, that a...
3 Legitimate Money Making Methods to Supplement Your Income
In a perfect world, when your landlord raises your rent your boss should raise your salary. Unfortunately, that doesn't always happen, and you're on...
Disasters Keep American Red Cross Busy Around the Globe
American Red Cross helps those bombarded by weather and other crises When Superstorm Sandy hit the U.S. Eastern seaboard in October, 2012, the American Red...
Deadly Tornadoes Hammer South; At Least 18 Dead in Georgia and Missisippi
Spawning Tornadoes Strike South Severe weather that kicked up tornadoes left a trail of destruction in south-eastern USA, killing at least 18 people in Georgia...
CARTOONS
Blood Stains The American Flag Again
America may have been the land of the free, but recently, it seems more like the land of the freedom to kill. Blood stains...
Happy 4th July 2016: A Political Holiday
Happy 4th July 2016 It is the 4th of July, the special day each year that patriotic Americans celebrate Independence Day. The Fourth of July is...