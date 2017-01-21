Trending Now
The Hour Struck Noon and No Pardon for Hillary Was Forthcoming
Maybe the pensive look on Hillary Clinton's face at yesterday's inauguration was more than her thoughts of not being the one sworn in. The...
Trump Rails Against the Washington Establishment in His Inauguration Address
President Donald J. Trump began his presidency in the familiar fashion of his campaign and transition period; defiant. He delivered a searing message during...
Iran: Boyer Ahmad Governor Too Busy To Care About The People
Iran is spending billions of dollars a year to prop up the Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, according to the U.N.'s envoy to Syria and...
Deadly Avalanche Buries Italian Spa Resort After Earthquake; At Least 30...
Titanic Avalanche Buries Luxury Spa Resort in Italy With the ongoing search and rescue operation for possible survivors in the Rigopiano hotel avalanche that made...
Impossible for Trump to Harm America More Than Pulpit Orators, Their...
Mr. Trump, could I meet and talk with you and / or your staff? Years of research, commentaries, reports, articles, and blogs have called attention...
No Shelter for an African-American Muslim Under Hurricane Trump
There's a storm brewing. We all knew this from the time he threw his hat into the ring. We could feel it. We felt...
A Wormhole In Your Backyard
Diagram of A Wormhole The diagram sketched below is a highly simplified version of what scientists call a "wormhole." A wormhole is a passage through...
Ifa Foundation Releases Spiritual Reading of the Year: 2017
The following is the official annual reading of the year, by the Ifa Foundation, as taught by the African Traditional Religion (ATR) known as...
Fall in Love With a Manatee For Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day is a wonderful day in our calendar, a time of the year to do something special for someone you love. This year,...
Something Amazing: Save Planet Earth By Using Prawn Bags
Egypt Will Benefit From Eco-Friendly Bags In a move to go green and save planet earth from the ill-effects of non-biodegrable plastics, bioengineers at the...
Heavy Snow Makes Life Miserable for Europe’s Refugees
Refugees Could Freeze to Death In Brutal Winter Life is even harder and more miserable for thousands of refugees across Europe as plummeting temperatures and...
Blood Stains The American Flag Again
America may have been the land of the free, but recently, it seems more like the land of the freedom to kill. Blood stains...
Happy 4th July 2016: A Political Holiday
Happy 4th July 2016 It is the 4th of July, the special day each year that patriotic Americans celebrate Independence Day. The Fourth of July is...