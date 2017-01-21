Saturday, January 21, 2017

hillary clinton at trump inauguration.
Politics

The Hour Struck Noon and No Pardon for Hillary Was Forthcoming

Dwight L. Schwab Jr. -
Maybe the pensive look on Hillary Clinton's face at yesterday's inauguration was more than her thoughts of not being the one sworn in. The...
crowd at trump inauguration.
Politics

Trump Rails Against the Washington Establishment in His Inauguration Address

Dwight L. Schwab Jr. -
President Donald J. Trump began his presidency in the familiar fashion of his campaign and transition period; defiant. He delivered a searing message during...
president donald j trump.

President Donald J. Trump Takes the Oath of Office

George Soros at Davos.

Paid Protesters To Join the Ranks at Trump Inauguration Friday?

gut bacteria - symptoms of an unhealthy gut .

Have an Unhealthy Gut? 10 Symptoms You Might

feet.

5 Signs of Illness Your Feet Are Trying to Tell You

three children with missing fingers.
Middle East

Iran: Boyer Ahmad Governor Too Busy To Care About The People

Hassan Mahmoudi -
Iran is spending billions of dollars a year to prop up the Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, according to the U.N.'s envoy to Syria and...
Italian rescuers at Hotel Rigopiano.
Europe

Deadly Avalanche Buries Italian Spa Resort After Earthquake; At Least 30...

Mina Fabulous -
Titanic Avalanche Buries Luxury Spa Resort in Italy With the ongoing search and rescue operation for possible survivors in the Rigopiano hotel avalanche that made...
bahrain executions.

Bahrain Executions: West and Rights Groups’ Double Standards to the Fore

Plane crash captured in pictures.

Kyrgyzstan: Cargo Plane Crash Kills 37

rally for a separate bodoland state.

Bodoland Movement Demands Separate State, Blockades National Highway

navy exercise.

West Plans Show of Strength Off Bahrain With Unified Trident

pulpit orator.
Opinions

Impossible for Trump to Harm America More Than Pulpit Orators, Their...

Barbara Ann Jackson -
Mr. Trump, could I meet and talk with you and / or your staff? Years of research, commentaries, reports, articles, and blogs have called attention...
Jenny and Rufus Triplett.
Opinions

No Shelter for an African-American Muslim Under Hurricane Trump

Rufus and Jenny Triplett -
There's a storm brewing. We all knew this from the time he threw his hat into the ring. We could feel it. We felt...
new year's resolutions

Only 8 Percent of People Keep Their New Year’s Resolutions; Will...

Turkey: Erdogan talking about EU.

America and New President Trump Should Support Turkey’s Access to EU

obama and kerry backstabbers.

UNSC Resolution 2334 Takes Israel’s Shackles Off

nedzad dresevic.

Tuzi Municipality in Montenegro Is Not Bosnian Sarajevo!

wormhole.

A Wormhole In Your Backyard

Science Kevin Roeten -
Diagram of A Wormhole The diagram sketched below is a highly simplified version of what scientists call a "wormhole." A wormhole is a passage through...
Ifa spiritual reading for 2017.

Ifa Foundation Releases Spiritual Reading of the Year: 2017

Non Profits External Writer -
The following is the official annual reading of the year, by the Ifa Foundation, as taught by the African Traditional Religion (ATR) known as...
Manatee Valentine 2017 poster

Fall in Love With a Manatee For Valentine’s Day

Environment Alan Gray -
Valentine's Day is a wonderful day in our calendar, a time of the year to do something special for someone you love. This year,...
prawns

Something Amazing: Save Planet Earth By Using Prawn Bags

Science Mina Fabulous -
Egypt Will Benefit From Eco-Friendly Bags In a move to go green and save planet earth from the ill-effects of non-biodegrable plastics, bioengineers at the...
snow blankets a street in europe.

Heavy Snow Makes Life Miserable for Europe’s Refugees

Weather Mina Fabulous -
Refugees Could Freeze to Death In Brutal Winter Life is even harder and more miserable for thousands of refugees across Europe as plummeting temperatures and...

Blood Stains The American Flag Again

Michael Pohrer -
Bloodstained Flag.
Cartoons
America may have been the land of the free, but recently, it seems more like the land of the freedom to kill. Blood stains...

Happy 4th July 2016: A Political Holiday

Michael Pohrer -
Happy July 4th 2016
Cartoons
Happy 4th July 2016 It is the 4th of July, the special day each year that patriotic Americans celebrate Independence Day. The Fourth of July is...

