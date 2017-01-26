Thursday, January 26, 2017

Dakota Access Pipeline protestors.
Trump Approves Dakota Access Pipe Line

Bruce Edwin -
Trump approves the Dakota Access Pipe Line, another Trump team player is threatened, more Trumps are bullied, and more entertainment and world news is...
water cannon used on nodapl protestors.
Trump Signs Two Executive Orders Approving Keystone, Dakota Pipelines

Dwight L. Schwab Jr. -
A new day has arrived at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and Tuesday made it crystal clear. In a move that President Donald Trump had promised...
LILY run

Madonna Possibly Investigated By The Secret Service

President Trump's Journey Begins: 2016 county electoral map.

Week One of President Trump’s Journey Begins

Norwegian Perspective: Women Regret a One-night Stand More Often Than Men

womens march los angeles

Women’s Rights, White Nationalists, and the Trump Train

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.
Middle East

Women Political Prisoners in Iran Including Nazanin Ratcliff Honor Fallen Firefighters

Hassan Mahmoudi -
Women political prisoners in Tehran's notorious Evin Prison honored and paid tribute to firefighters who died battling the blaze that brought down a 17-story...
three children with missing fingers.
Middle East

Iran: Boyer Ahmad Governor Too Busy To Care About The People

Hassan Mahmoudi -
Iran is spending billions of dollars a year to prop up the Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, according to the U.N.'s envoy to Syria and...
Italian rescuers at Hotel Rigopiano.

Deadly Avalanche Buries Italian Spa Resort After Earthquake; At Least 30...

bahrain executions.

Bahrain Executions: West and Rights Groups’ Double Standards to the Fore

Plane crash captured in pictures.

Kyrgyzstan: Cargo Plane Crash Kills 37

rally for a separate bodoland state.

Bodoland Movement Demands Separate State, Blockades National Highway

pulpit orator.
Opinions

Impossible for Trump to Harm America More Than Pulpit Orators, Their...

Barbara Ann Jackson -
Mr. Trump, could I meet and talk with you and / or your staff? Years of research, commentaries, reports, articles, and blogs have called attention...
Jenny and Rufus Triplett.
Opinions

No Shelter for an African-American Muslim Under Hurricane Trump

Rufus and Jenny Triplett -
There's a storm brewing. We all knew this from the time he threw his hat into the ring. We could feel it. We felt...
new year's resolutions

Only 8 Percent of People Keep Their New Year’s Resolutions; Will...

Turkey: Erdogan talking about EU.

America and New President Trump Should Support Turkey’s Access to EU

obama and kerry backstabbers.

UNSC Resolution 2334 Takes Israel’s Shackles Off

nedzad dresevic.

Tuzi Municipality in Montenegro Is Not Bosnian Sarajevo!

Deadly Tornadoes Hammer South; At Least 18 Dead in Georgia and Missisippi

Weather Mina Fabulous -
Spawning Tornadoes Strike South Severe weather that kicked up tornadoes left a trail of destruction in south-eastern USA, killing at least 18 people in Georgia...
credit card debt

Controlling Credit Card Debt After the Holidays

Personal Finance Melissa Thompson -
Credit cards and other forms of personal debt were designed to help you make it through the holidays and other high-spending situations without having...
wormhole.

A Wormhole In Your Backyard

Science Kevin Roeten -
Diagram of A Wormhole The diagram sketched below is a highly simplified version of what scientists call a "wormhole." A wormhole is a passage through...
Ifa spiritual reading for 2017.

Ifa Foundation Releases Spiritual Reading of the Year: 2017

Non Profits External Writer -
The following is the official annual reading of the year, by the Ifa Foundation, as taught by the African Traditional Religion (ATR) known as...
Manatee Valentine 2017 poster

Fall in Love With a Manatee For Valentine’s Day

Environment Alan Gray -
Valentine's Day is a wonderful day in our calendar, a time of the year to do something special for someone you love. This year,...

Blood Stains The American Flag Again

Michael Pohrer -
Bloodstained Flag.
Cartoons
America may have been the land of the free, but recently, it seems more like the land of the freedom to kill. Blood stains...

Happy 4th July 2016: A Political Holiday

Michael Pohrer -
Happy July 4th 2016
Cartoons
Happy 4th July 2016 It is the 4th of July, the special day each year that patriotic Americans celebrate Independence Day. The Fourth of July is...

