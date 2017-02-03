Friday, February 3, 2017

rex tillerson confirmed.
Politics

Rex Tillerson Confirmed as Secretary of State With No Time to...

Dwight L. Schwab Jr. -
President Trump's newly confirmed secretary of State on Thursday is criticized for being "too close" to the Russians. Former Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson is...
asra nomani.
Politics

The Other Side of the Temporary Ban on Select Muslim Countries

Dwight L. Schwab Jr. -
The mainstream media will never report it, but it is a fact; many Muslims actually support President Trump's temporary ban on immigration from seven...
trump selects neil gorsuch.

Trump Picks Supreme Court Nominee, Readies for Far Left Reaction No...

Why Do People Abuse Alcohol?

Why Do People Abuse Alcohol?

French beauty queen Iris Mittenaere.

Miss France Wins Miss Universe Crown

US President Donald Trump everywhere.

Trump’s Immigration Ban Sparks Massive Protests

Michael Flynn puts Iran on notice.
Middle East

Bahrain Troublemakers’ Iranian Handlers Getting Emboldened

Brij Sharma -
There has been much outrage in US President Donald Trump's administration following Iran's testing of a ballistic missile this week and Tehran has been...
iran irgc exercises.
Middle East

Truant Iran May Face Arab Gulf Sanctions

Brij Sharma -
That Iran figures in the list of seven countries whose citizens will not be issued visas for America under an order issued by US...
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Women Political Prisoners in Iran Including Nazanin Ratcliff Honor Fallen Firefighters

three children with missing fingers.

Iran: Boyer Ahmad Governor Too Busy To Care About The People

Italian rescuers at Hotel Rigopiano.

Deadly Avalanche Buries Italian Spa Resort After Earthquake; At Least 30...

bahrain executions.

Bahrain Executions: West and Rights Groups’ Double Standards to the Fore

Assembling the Wall.
Opinions

President Trump and the Wall

Nurit Greenger -
Everyone who does not understand national sovereignty is up in arms about Trump's going ahead to seal the United States' border with Mexico. People are...
eco-friendly
Thoughts

The Eco-Friendly Evolution of 3 Essential Products

Melissa Thompson -
In business, there are basically two ways to operate. You can be the person who follows all the trends, hoping to achieve a small...
pulpit orator.

Impossible for Trump to Harm America More Than Pulpit Orators, Their...

Jenny and Rufus Triplett.

No Shelter for an African-American Muslim Under Hurricane Trump

new year's resolutions

Only 8 Percent of People Keep Their New Year’s Resolutions; Will...

Turkey: Erdogan talking about EU.

America and New President Trump Should Support Turkey’s Access to EU

blood parrotfish.

Parrotfish Help Coral Reefs Grow Faster and Healthier

Animals Mina Fabulous -
Parrotfish Are Savers of Coral Reefs A new study revealed the compelling role of parrotfish in saving Caribbean coral reefs from total degradation. The study headed...
dog food

The Dog Foods You Need to Avoid Giving Your Pet

Animals Melissa Thompson -
Even though your dog will eat pretty much anything; that doesn't mean that they should. There are some things, such as chocolate, that a...
money making

3 Legitimate Money Making Methods to Supplement Your Income

Personal Finance Melissa Thompson -
In a perfect world, when your landlord raises your rent your boss should raise your salary. Unfortunately, that doesn't always happen, and you're on...
red cross teaching children to swim.

Disasters Keep American Red Cross Busy Around the Globe

Non Profits Melissa Thompson -
American Red Cross helps those bombarded by weather and other crises When Superstorm Sandy hit the U.S. Eastern seaboard in October, 2012, the American Red...

Deadly Tornadoes Hammer South; At Least 18 Dead in Georgia and Missisippi

Weather Mina Fabulous -
Spawning Tornadoes Strike South Severe weather that kicked up tornadoes left a trail of destruction in south-eastern USA, killing at least 18 people in Georgia...

Blood Stains The American Flag Again

Michael Pohrer -
Bloodstained Flag.
Cartoons
America may have been the land of the free, but recently, it seems more like the land of the freedom to kill. Blood stains...

Happy 4th July 2016: A Political Holiday

Michael Pohrer -
Happy July 4th 2016
Cartoons
Happy 4th July 2016 It is the 4th of July, the special day each year that patriotic Americans celebrate Independence Day. The Fourth of July is...

