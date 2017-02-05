BUSINESS
US NEWS
The Good and Bad News for Obamacare Enrollment
The Trump administration announced Friday that 9.2 million people signed up for insurance through ObamaCare for 2017 in the 39 states that use the...
The End of Mindless Political Correctness Has Begun
In a move that was predictable, the House chairman who oversees Justice Department spending has sent a clear message to so-called "sanctuary cities." There...
WORLD
The UN and Kashmir: Where Do We Go From Here?
If we were to judge the UN based upon its history of involvement in efforts to resolve international conflicts, the simplest answer is that...
Bahrain Troublemakers’ Iranian Handlers Getting Emboldened
There has been much outrage in US President Donald Trump's administration following Iran's testing of a ballistic missile this week and Tehran has been...
THOUGHTS
President Trump and the Wall
Everyone who does not understand national sovereignty is up in arms about Trump's going ahead to seal the United States' border with Mexico. People are...
The Eco-Friendly Evolution of 3 Essential Products
In business, there are basically two ways to operate. You can be the person who follows all the trends, hoping to achieve a small...
ISSUES
Parrotfish Help Coral Reefs Grow Faster and Healthier
Parrotfish Are Savers of Coral Reefs A new study revealed the compelling role of parrotfish in saving Caribbean coral reefs from total degradation. The study headed...
The Dog Foods You Need to Avoid Giving Your Pet
Even though your dog will eat pretty much anything; that doesn't mean that they should. There are some things, such as chocolate, that a...
3 Legitimate Money Making Methods to Supplement Your Income
In a perfect world, when your landlord raises your rent your boss should raise your salary. Unfortunately, that doesn't always happen, and you're on...
Disasters Keep American Red Cross Busy Around the Globe
American Red Cross helps those bombarded by weather and other crises When Superstorm Sandy hit the U.S. Eastern seaboard in October, 2012, the American Red...
Deadly Tornadoes Hammer South; At Least 18 Dead in Georgia and Missisippi
Spawning Tornadoes Strike South Severe weather that kicked up tornadoes left a trail of destruction in south-eastern USA, killing at least 18 people in Georgia...
CARTOONS
Blood Stains The American Flag Again
America may have been the land of the free, but recently, it seems more like the land of the freedom to kill. Blood stains...
Happy 4th July 2016: A Political Holiday
Happy 4th July 2016 It is the 4th of July, the special day each year that patriotic Americans celebrate Independence Day. The Fourth of July is...