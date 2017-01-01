Trending Now
Turn Your 2017 New Year’s Resolutions into “Monday Resolutions”!
Monday is the Best Time to Start Your Resolution There's no better way to start the New Year's resolution than to boost it with a...
George Soros The Manipulator of Freedom And Democracy
Most Americans are unfamiliar with the name George Soros. This multi-billionaire far-left globalist is a main financial driving force in the Democratic Party. He...
Bahrain Stands To Benefit From UK PM’s Promise Of Help To...
British Prime Minister Theresa May's strong words against Iran and the determination she expressed to safeguard the interests of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)...
Pakistan: Five Dead by Vaccination as Officials Deny Responsibility
Five children have been killed by the vaccination campaign in Pakistan's tribal area of Khyber Agency in the past 8 days. The authorities have...
UNSC Resolution 2334 Takes Israel’s Shackles Off
Obama and Kerry are the new Nazi regime, calling the entire world to go against the Jewish nation. Its epicenter is the State of...
Tuzi Municipality in Montenegro Is Not Bosnian Sarajevo!
Tuzi Municipality in Montenegro is not Bosnian Sarajevo, therefore, comrade Nedzad Dresevic (Council member of Bosnian Party in Montenegro) can not seek the rights...
Scientific Triumph: New Ebola Vaccine Offers 100% Protection
New Vaccine Ready to Eradicate Ebola Virus The world will finally say goodbye to Ebola as new experimental vaccine is proven to provide 100% protection...
Tragedy of Illegal Aliens and Multiple Deportations Continues
President-elect Donald Trump promised to crack down on illegal immigration if he was elected. That became reality over a month ago in his stunning...
Conservation Success: Survey Shows ‘Encouraging’ Lion Population in Kenya’s Meru National Park
Born Free Foundation and Partners Conduct Lion Census in Meru National Park A new large carnivore census showed an encouraging lion population in Meru National...
New Roadmap Guides Conservation Efforts in Amazon River
Safeguard Amazon Biodiversity, Monitor Infrastructure Development With a mission to preserve the rich biodiversity of the Amazon, a team of scientists from WCS (Wildlife Conservation...
Digestive Diseases Linked To Depression in Young People
Data Taken from 6,500 Teens A new study reveals temporal patterns in young people that point to the association of depression to diseases. It connects...
Blood Stains The American Flag Again
America may have been the land of the free, but recently, it seems more like the land of the freedom to kill. Blood stains...
Happy 4th July 2016: A Political Holiday
Happy 4th July 2016 It is the 4th of July, the special day each year that patriotic Americans celebrate Independence Day. The Fourth of July is...