Monday, January 9, 2017

airport in Florida.
Florida Airport Attack: Suspect Charged, Could Face Death Penalty

Mina Fabulous -
Bloodshed in Florida's Fort Lauderdale Airport The suspect in the Florida airport attack was charged Saturday and could face the death penalty if convicted. Esteban Santiago,...
possible friction between trump nominees.
Possible Friction Between Two Trump Nominees for National Security Team?

Dwight L. Schwab Jr. -
President-elect Donald Trump may be about to find out what it is like to couple a Marine general with an Army general on his...
Obama Final Weekend Address.

Barack Obama Final Weekend Address in 400 Words

state-v-federal-law

Big Liberal City Law Versus State Law to Be Decided by...

blacks for trump.

Stop Trump Trying to Help African-Americans No Matter What, Says Far-Left...

‘Bright Lights,’ starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

January 2017 Calendar of Global Media and Showbiz Industry Social Networking...

burning tyres in bahrain.
When Will Iran Give Up Interfering in Bahrain?

Brij Sharma -
Just when it looked like the last vestiges of Bahrain troubles simmering since February 2011 had died down with Al Wefaq group's leader Ali...
chained hand of a prisoner.
Prison Riot Kills 56 Inmates in Brazil

Mina Fabulous -
"Biggest Massacre" Ever Committed At a Prison A bloody riot of rival inmates erupted at a prison in Brazil, killing at least 56 people. Media reports...
Theresa May.

Bahrain Stands To Benefit From UK PM’s Promise Of Help To...

Pakistan: Five Dead by Vaccination as Officials Deny Responsibility

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel Suspends Ties To Nations Who Voted For UN Settlement Resolution

christmas chanukka 2016.

Chanukkah – Christmas, 2016

obama and kerry backstabbers.
UNSC Resolution 2334 Takes Israel’s Shackles Off

Nurit Greenger -
Obama and Kerry are the new Nazi regime, calling the entire world to go against the Jewish nation. Its epicenter is the State of...
nedzad dresevic.
Tuzi Municipality in Montenegro Is Not Bosnian Sarajevo!

Mehdi Hyseni Ph.D. -
Tuzi Municipality in Montenegro is not Bosnian Sarajevo, therefore, comrade Nedzad Dresevic (Council member of Bosnian Party in Montenegro) can not seek the rights...
could obama beat trump.

Obama Says He Would Have Beaten Trump

drain the swamp.

A Patriots’ Bucket List for Terminating Failed Obama Presidency

iran hangs 16 prisoners

The Last Farewell: Iran Hangs More Young People

water cannon used on nodapl protestors.

A #NODAPL Thanksgiving Day 2016 Open Letter to President Barack Obama

An avoider songbird.

Suburban Development Hampers Songbird Reproduction

Animals Mina Fabulous -
Urbanization Makes Life 'Hard' For Songbirds New research reveals the downsides of suburban development and its impact on the lives of songbirds. According to the research,...
Powerful flood washes away houses.

Flood Threats Growing in Northern Part of US

Science Mina Fabulous -
Flood Risks Are Higher in Norther Portion of United States of America A new study revealed that the risk of flooding is projected to be...
sanctuary cities map.

Sanctuary Cities For Illegal Aliens Will Be A Top Domestic Issue On Trump Agenda

Immigration Dwight L. Schwab Jr. -
President-elect Donald Trump began his campaign for the presidency in June, 2015. At that time, his single biggest issue was illegal immigration. That raised...

China Announces Ban on Ivory Trade by 2017

Animals Mina Fabulous -
China's Announcement A Game Changer for Elephant Conservation China has announced a ban on ivory trade and all processing activities by the end of 2017....
A patient infected with Ebola virus.

Scientific Triumph: New Ebola Vaccine Offers 100% Protection

Science Mina Fabulous -
New Vaccine Ready to Eradicate Ebola Virus The world will finally say goodbye to Ebola as new experimental vaccine is proven to provide 100% protection...

Blood Stains The American Flag Again

Michael Pohrer -
Bloodstained Flag.
America may have been the land of the free, but recently, it seems more like the land of the freedom to kill. Blood stains...

Happy 4th July 2016: A Political Holiday

Michael Pohrer -
Happy July 4th 2016
Happy 4th July 2016 It is the 4th of July, the special day each year that patriotic Americans celebrate Independence Day. The Fourth of July is...

