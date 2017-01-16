Trending Now
Trump Takes A Stand Against Media Bias With CNN Reporter
It appears the next President of the United States will have a war on his hands that doesn't involve a foreign country. President-elect Donald...
Predicting The Future – Part 3 – Strategic Foresight
Some things about the future just cannot be anticipated. How does the discipline of future studies and futurology factor those in when creating possible...
Bodoland Movement Demands Separate State, Blockades National Highway
Bodos Want Promised Separate State The long-standing demand of Bodos and Bodoland organizations for a separate Bodoland State and their political rights came to a...
West Plans Show of Strength Off Bahrain With Unified Trident
The navies of the western world are planning to come together to make a show of strength by holding exercises in the Arabian Gulf...
Only 8 Percent of People Keep Their New Year’s Resolutions; Will...
People have made their New Year's resolutions for 2017. However, only a very, very small percentage of goal makers will see their goals through...
America and New President Trump Should Support Turkey’s Access to EU
Refusing Turkey's membership to the European Union (EU) would unbalance the state system of international relations because we know official Ankara has signaled its...
Heavy Snow Makes Life Miserable for Europe’s Refugees
Refugees Could Freeze to Death In Brutal Winter Life is even harder and more miserable for thousands of refugees across Europe as plummeting temperatures and...
Suburban Development Hampers Songbird Reproduction
Urbanization Makes Life 'Hard' For Songbirds New research reveals the downsides of suburban development and its impact on the lives of songbirds. According to the research,...
Flood Threats Growing in Northern Part of US
Flood Risks Are Higher in Norther Portion of United States of America A new study revealed that the risk of flooding is projected to be...
Sanctuary Cities For Illegal Aliens Will Be A Top Domestic Issue On Trump Agenda
President-elect Donald Trump began his campaign for the presidency in June, 2015. At that time, his single biggest issue was illegal immigration. That raised...
China Announces Ban on Ivory Trade by 2017
China's Announcement A Game Changer for Elephant Conservation China has announced a ban on ivory trade and all processing activities by the end of 2017....
Blood Stains The American Flag Again
America may have been the land of the free, but recently, it seems more like the land of the freedom to kill. Blood stains...
Happy 4th July 2016: A Political Holiday
Happy 4th July 2016 It is the 4th of July, the special day each year that patriotic Americans celebrate Independence Day. The Fourth of July is...