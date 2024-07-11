India-Bangla Border Forces Resolve Dispute Over International Border Fence Construction at Muhurighat

From Muhurighat (India-Bangladesh International Border) : The work on Single Row Fence (SRF) of International Barbed Wire Border Fencing (IBWBF) in the Muhurighat, Belonia area of South Tripura district, in Indian State of Tripura is now complete. Due to heavy rainfall, some erosion was noticed near the base of the border fence construction (IBWBF) and a retaining wall was built by the construction agency.

Border Fence Construction

When work on the retaining wall started, the counterpart of international Border Guard, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), objected to it and immediately the issue was resolved through communication between the company commander level flag meeting of Border Security Force of India (BSFI) and BGB.

Inspector General (IG) BSFI of India’s Tripura Frontier – Patel Piyush Purushottam Das, IPS spoke with Regional Commander of BGB, where the issue was clarified.

BGB subsequently agreed to the work and the construction work on the retaining wall resumed.

Note: BGB was known as East Pakistan Rifles (EPR) after the independence of Bangladesh, renamed Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) on on 3rd March, 1972 and then renamed BGB on 23 January 2011.

Issue Resolution

A robust mechanism is in place for resolving all such issues between the two international border guarding forces at all levels. The above information was issued by the Frontier Headquarter, BSFI at Salbagan in Indian State of Tripura on 07th July, 2024.

India erected the IBWBF all along the India Bangladesh International Border to check the unabated illegal infiltration, human trafficking, smuggling, specially cattle, Indian Fake Currency Notes, Arms, fanatic anti-Indian and pan-Islamic religious fundamental activities and insurgency.

Vigilant BSF #Tripura troops recently conducted operations against trans-border crimes at #IndoBangladeshBorder. They rescued 9 cattle, seized 1960 kg Sugar and miscellaneous contraband worth ₹ 20,99,800/-. They apprehended one Indian national and one Bangladeshi national.

Story by Shib Shankar Chatterjee/Academia.edu sourced by Academia.edu.