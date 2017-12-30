Thousands Chant “Death to Dictator” “Death to Rouhani” in Iranian Cities

Thousands of Iranians chanted anti-regime slogans, including against the regime’s President Hassan Rouhani, in protests in a number of Iranian cities including the north-eastern city of Mashhad on Thursday, December 28.

Mashhad is the second most populous city in Iran and capital of Razavi Khorasan Province. The residents of Mashhad were protesting against the rising cost of living.

The demonstration of the people of Mashhad spread quickly to a vast area of the city. About 10,000 people participated. Demonstrators, who included men, women, elderly people, youths and children, chanted “No to high prices,” “Rouhani’s government; with empty promises.” The presence of women in this gathering was remarkable.

There were angry chants of “Death to the Dictator” and “Death to Rouhani.”

In Yesterday’s demonstrations in Mashhad, the regime’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) forces, Basij militia on motorcycles, plainclothes guards, and riot police arrested a large number of protesters. The number of detainees in Mashhad is at least 100.

Mohammad Rahim Nowrouzian, the governor of Mashhad, scared of the people’s anger, described the demonstration as “illegal” and said that “it was planned by the state’s opponents and counter-revolutionaries.”

Also, today, Thousands of Iranians chanted anti-regime slogans, including “Death to the Dictator” and “Death to Rouhani.” In the western city of Kermanshah on Friday, December 29.

