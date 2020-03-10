Reality Check for Purim: The PArabs Vs, Israel

It is the holiday of Purim, 2020.

According to the Book of Esther, Haman the Agagite was the King’s vizier and the main adversary of the Jews living in the land of the Persian Empire under King Ahasuerus, traditionally identified as Xerxes I.

In almost every generation the Jews can point at someone who is a Haman-like person plotting to destroy them.

In the last half century it has been the Arabs who took Haman’s role and assiduously tried to destroy the state of Israel.

The PArabs Are The Unending Problem

The Arabs who, for political reasons and to undermine Israel, renamed themselves “Palestinians” (I call them PArabs) were given ample opportunities to conduct civil peaceful coexistence with Israel. But no, they succeeded in making the world believe they are the victims and Israel is the aggressor, which is a total lie and the truth turned upside down.

In order to continue to appear the victims they are not, and to continue receiving billions of dollars they frivolously waste, from a foolish and a Jew-opposing world that bought into their lies, these Arabs continue to be the aggressors and Jew murderers under the guise and the fabrication of defending themselves from the evil Jewish monster. This happens because it seems a Jew is always a better scapegoat.

Recently President Trump and his team have offered these Arabs a quasi-state of their own, with a capital in a suburb of Jerusalem-east, and $50 billion in possible aid if they learn to behave with civility.

Think of what the PArabs could do with $50 billion if the kleptocracy of their ‘leaders’ ended.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, Bahrain, Oman nodded their heads to this starting point of Trump’s plan, which requires further adjustments. These Arab states also voted against Trump’s plan at the Arab League, and the O.I.C because nobody wants to stand out.

By now it is pretty clear that many Arab-Muslim states have become tired of the entire PArab business of 53 years, since the 1967 Six Day War.

The Arab-Muslim world is in disarray. The Arab Spring has brought upon this part of the world a dark cloud that will not go away.

There are civil wars going on in Libya, Syria, and Yemen. There are ongoing problems with the Muslim Brotherhood and Islamic State remnants around the Middle East. Egypt is in a water war with Ethiopia. Lebanon’s economy is tanking while the terror group Hezbollah has taken over the country.

Above it all, the Sunni Arab states are greatly worried about a nuclear-aggressive Shia Iran, which is causing as much mischief as it can in Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. This package of troubles everywhere has become much more important to deal with than whatever the corrupt Mahmoud Abbas and his corrupt cohorts want.

Trump’s plan for peace between the PArabs and Israel could be the last offer they get and could even be the best deal they’re going to be offered in the future unless some fool is going to try to push a different deal to appease them. It is not only the American public saying so, it is also the Saudis, the Emiratis, the Bahrainis, and the Egyptians who are saying the same thing.

We, the people of the world, want Israel to be secured and the Israelis to be safe in their homeland without having to look over their shoulder to see if there is an Arab coming at them with a knife to attack with the intent to murder. PArabs do this to become a shahid – martyr in Islam – and receive pay-for-slay salary.

We, the people of the world, want to make sure that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will not have to fight one more war with the Arabs and have Israel cry again over the many fallen. The IDF must always be able to deter any would-be aggressors, and it is Israel who must decide what territory it must keep for its security – it is Israel’s decision, not ours, the people of the world – to make that deterrence credible.

The Bible, History, the Balfour Declaration, the World’s Powers after WW I Mandate, and also UNSC Resolution 242, issued after the Six Day War, on November 22, 1967, and much else besides, could only nullify talking about ‘occupied PArab lands’ and whether Israel has, or has not, rights to Judea and Samaria which Jordan, the illegal occupier of that land, named West Bank.

Israel is a sovereign country. It possesses supreme or ultimate power over its legally allocated land. Let Israel take care of its rightful needs.

The Talmud wisdom tells us: “If someone comes to kill you, rise up and kill him first.” It is time to get rid of any and all Haman like figures.