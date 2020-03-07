Chicas Tacos Winning Locals’ Taste Buds

This month I stopped by a very colorful Chicas Tacos located on Culver and Main in Culver City. Surrounded by blue and pink colors with music of oldies but goodies, I met Eduardo Garcia, the manager, an award-winning chef who is very serious about their brand.

On this occasion, my old friend, Tom Hallick was among my guests. Last month, Tom was the subject of a story written on him from the 80’s with the show “Murder She Wrote.”

Tom was the hottest soap star years ago as Brad Elliot on “The Young and The Restless.” He’s traveled the world three times and has a desire for all kinds of delicacies.

Culinary Journey

Chicas originated in downtown L.A. Today they are owned by Blvd. Hospitality which is headed by John Blanchard, Chris Blanchard, and Nick Rusconi.

So there’s every opportunity here to know that these men know their business very well. That’s why I decided to write this review.

Ah, but here’s the tacos that are a mainstay in L.A. culture. We’ll start with the Impossible Taco, which is plant-based with iceberg lettuce and radishes. There are many variations to plant-based tacos. I really love the cauliflower and mushroom with avocado, cashew creme and query fresco with cilantro.

When you try Chicas sweet sauce or their hot sauce you will get a taste sensation different from other sauces.

Tom Hallic loves the beef taco, prepared with flank steak, potatoes, homemade salsa, radishes and scallions. This is a winner. “Chicas beef taco is very tasty, I love it!” says Tom.

The pork taco with grilled onions is cooked slow-braised with tomato sauce. Since I’m a fish lover, the Battered Fish was my favorite. It’s prepared with Cesar salad, Marcela salsa, garlic croutons and fresh grated parmesan cheese on a corn tortilla.

Of course, there are other popular items such as their burritos and Burrito Bowls.

Their homemade Aquas Frescas include Cream To, Horchata Watermelon Cinnamon, and Horchata Cucumber Lime.

“For a quick bite in a fun atmosphere, Chicas is an enjoyable stop before going home.” – Tom Hallick.

Chicas Tacos,9345 Culver Blvd.Culver City 424-321-8226.

Celebrity Scene News awards 4 stars to Chicas Tacos, a mainstay in L.A.