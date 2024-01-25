On Ongoing Muslim-Arab Hostility Toward Israel, Hamas & UNRWA

Israel and the world really pay attention to Muslim-Arab Hostility towards Israel, because they really do mean what they say. Dr. Einat Wilf says that October 7, 2023, should put an end to any notion of “the poor Palestinians.”

For the “Palestinians” to have arrived at that morning massacre required years of massive investments in a formidable and fortified tunnel infrastructure, financial and economic planning, discipline, strategy, and vision – albeit of a perverse kind.

Muslim-Arab Hostility Toward Israel

For more than a century, the Arabs who in 1964 renamed themselves “Palestinians” have tragically devoted themselves to the singular dedication of one goal: that the Jewish people will not have their state anywhere in their historic land of Israel. Once that state was established, the goal remained the same, but the goalposts shifted: that the Jewish people will know not one day of peace until their country ceases to exist.

Hamas is but the most brutal and successful executor of the fundamental Arab (Palestinian) goal. They planned their brutal attack in full knowledge that it would be hugely popular among their people and that they would enjoy broad support by whatever anti-Jewish ideology prevails at the moment.

This should not have come as a surprise. The Arabs have always been aided and abetted by every anti-Jewish ideology of the past century, whether it was Nazism in the 1930s and 1940s, Pan-Arabism in the 1950s and 1960s, Soviet Communism in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, and Sunni-Jihadi Islamism in the 1990s and early 2000s. Now Shi’ite Jihadi Islamism of Iran and others like it, and extreme Western progressivism, all of which have only ever been “pro-Palestinian” insofar as the Arabs and Arab-Palestinians fought the Jewish state.

On October 7, 2023, Jews in Israel and Jews around the world woke up to their complacency, surprised once more that their enemies really meant what they said.

Hamas – Exposing the Global Octopus Network

Dr. Udi Levy served as head of the unit in the economic war against terrorism at the Mossad – The Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations, the national intelligence agency of the State of Israel – in a discussion (in Hebrew) with Elazar Strom.

Dr. Udi Levy reveals active Islam’s global network financial sources. “For most people this is a fairly new revelation but not for me. For many years I have worked on this matter with many people,” says Dr. Levy.

Today everyone is talking about Hamas’s money. But it must be understood that those funds of Hamas are actually funds that come from a wide global network behind which stands the Muslim Brotherhood, originating in Egypt. In the 50s the Brotherhood left Egypt and moved to three countries that opened their doors for them: Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait.

And from there on, with a combination of common interests, when these countries actually allow them to use the state’s infrastructure to spread their ideology, they have built a global monster, to which Hamas belongs. This monster has one very central goal, which is to turn the entire world into an Islamic hegemony.

Within this monster there are several layers. A layer of so-called more moderate movements that are supposed to conquer control and rule with the help of the ideology of conquering the hearts. And there are much more radical movements, one of which is Hamas, another is Al Qaeda and other Islamic movements. But as for their financial matters, they are all connected to the same financial udders.

It is true that in 2003 Saudi Arabia ceased to be part of that network because then, for the first time, the Saudi royal family realized that the money they were giving now stood up to them; that the Saudi Osama bin Laden, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, was actually trying to stage a coup within Saudi Arabia. But Qatar and Kuwait remained in the network with Qatar being the leader of this entire network.

European countries were conquered by Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood. Israel, not yet because in Israel they understand the core of this matter. The most strategic assets of the European countries are in the hands of Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood.

The largest banks, the best attire stores, the famous Harrods, the luxury department store in London, England, are all owned by Qataris; the elite football teams in the world are owned by Qataris and/or their money and Hamas is running a network of construction companies worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Many politicians in Europe are financed and bought by Qatari money and thus they become their protectors. In the USA, the most supportive lobbyists of the Qataris are rich Jews. They are the ones who most promote the Qataris inside the USA.

If not for the Swords of Iron War so much of Hamas’s facets would have not been revealed. And if it weren’t for the war, the world would not have been exposed that all the Antisemitism in the American and European universities is fueled and funded by the Qataris.

The Qataris bought the universities. And all the Antisemitism poison does not come out only in Al-Jarena TV, but also in universities. The US Congress is now investigating the funds that flow to universities from Qatar.

It sounds like a virus that attacks and there is no cure for it. For many, many years the State of Israel has used Qatar to maintain a “quiet” state of affairs with the Gaza Strip.

Israel has let the Qataris realize their wildest dreams to deliver, in an open and official way, huge sums of money for Hamas in Gaza, while dropping under its feet the opportunity to try to influence a global campaign that would have presented Qatar as a country that finances terrorism.

The concept that Hamas is deterred to which Israel was captive was a very bad concept. Added to it was another conception that Qatar is a partner, but the truth is that Qatar is the enemy of the State of Israel.

Qatar will do everything in its power to keep Hamas the day after the war is over because Hamas is Qatar’s strategic asset, which stands completely against the interest of the State of Israel.

The State of Israel is afraid of Qatar, a country of 1.5 million inhabitants; other countries in the world are also afraid of Qatar. Therefore, it could be said that Qatar conquered the world.

The Israeli Hostages Held by Hamas

There is a very significant leverage over the Qataris. They are very sensitive to international public opinion. They are sensitive to their reputation.

In a second everything can turn upside down on the Qataris’ heads. I am of the opinion that is not the prevalent one that a very strong influencing pressure on the Qataris with a significant threat from world leaders of Germans, the Americans, telling the Qataris, “Listen to us well; within 15 days all the abductees are released or we start a completely different approach process of confronting you, confiscating your assets and harming you. You will not be participating in the Olympic Games, you will face international investigations and trials, and you will be completely exposed.”

It is a difficult process because each country has its own interests, but if there is heavy pressure on the Qataris, considering the Qataris’ ability to have a tremendous influence on Hamas, it could be a well worth approach that could work. Because if the Qataris make a single threat that they stop financing the Hamas leadership and tell them to leave Qatar and also threaten to stop financing Hamas as a whole, or freeze their bank accounts, within a day there is no Hamas. Hamas without money is not Hamas.

“I am very much hopeful that due to the terrible events on October 7, which Israel went through, many fundamental issues will surface. Apparently it is already flooding. If it were not for the tragedy, this would have not even surfaced to require the utmost attention and actions. The public in Israel and the world would not have been aware of it either. So, after this terrible event, I am full of hopes and prayers that something good will come out of it,” Dr. Levy sums it up.

Why And How UNRWA

Since 1948 the Arabs who left Israel due to the Independence War that broke out and who found themselves refugees, refused to be resettled. Reason: if they would agree to be resettled that would have meant recognizing that the Jewish State, Israel, de facto-exists.

Since the 1960s, UNRWA (The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) was practically hijacked by the Arab refugees themselves, in order to turn UNRWA to become a “Palestinian” organization serving them for their own good. From its outset UNRWA was founded as an organization that is a counter weight against the 1947 partition plan* of the land of Israel to a Jewish and Arab state.

* On November 29, 1947 the United Nations adopted Resolution 181 (also known as the Partition Resolution) that would divide Great Britain’s former Palestinian mandate into Jewish and Arab states in May 1948 when the British mandate was scheduled to end. The Arabs rejected the plan.

The US and Britain already then wanted to shut down UNRWA, since it was clear to them that it was a failing organization that did not bring to fruition and implement its mandate to resettle even Arab refugees.

Hamas & UNRWA

In return, the Arab states came to the Western countries and threatened them by telling them that they made a mistake voting for the establishment of the Jewish State, Israel, but they cannot and will not make the mistake of shutting down UNRWA.

Ever since then UNRWA has become a behemoth, a corrupt and ineffective monstrosity. It has now been revealed in the service of Hamas.

I hope that the above clearly explains the Muslim world’s ongoing hostility toward Israel, and the damaging Hamas and UNRWA angle.