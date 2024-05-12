Why The Never Ending Embargo On The Jews?

Once again, Israel must learn to only depend on herself! The Biden Administration places an embargo on the Jews, threatening to hold back precision weapons.

In the end, the world, in general, opposes the Jews having a sovereign state.

In 1948, the year Israel declared independence, the world objected that the Jews will declare a sovereign state.

When, in 1948, when little nascent Israel stood alone against all the Arab countries who declared a war against it, the world imposed an arms embargo on Israel.

And Thank God, Israel managed completely without them, and won the war and declared independence.

In 1954, then Israel Prime Minister David Ben Gurion traveled to the US to meet with then President Dwight David Eisenhower to request his assistance and support in the early and difficult days of the nascent Israel.

John Foster Dulles, then US Secretary of State, confronted Ben Gurion and challenged him in a testy exchange in which Ben Gurion convincingly replied to Dulles’ put-down exchange of words.

Then in 1956, the Sinai Operation*, the Americans were the ones who forced then Israel Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion to give up the Third Kingdom of Israel dream, and forced his government to withdraw from Sinai and Gaza after the brilliant IFF (Israel Defense Forces) military victory.

*On October 29, 1956, Israeli forces moved across the border, defeated the Egyptian army in the Sinai, captured Sharm el-Sheikh and thereby guaranteed Israeli strategic control over the Straits of Tiran. Britain and France issued their ultimatum and landed troops, effectively carrying out the agreed upon operation.

In 1967, the Six Day War, Israel won a crushing victory primarily because Israel did not listen to the harassers and gave the enemy the first preemptive blow.

Then came 1973 and the Yom Kippur War. And wow, how much one can write about this war and how much the Americans nefariously did to Israel. It is true, even then the Americans sided with Israel when they delivered arms shipments by air train. However, even then, just like today, they stood by Israel’s right to defend itself, and in the same breath insisted that it did not mean that Israel also had the right to win, be victorious.

For the Americans the Jews have an absolute prohibition to defeat the enemy and be victorious. And thus the Americans guarantee that more Jews will be murdered by enemies who were not vanquished.

And as Israel has been rolling from war to war every few years, then came the First Lebanon War*, in 1982. Anyone who has read even a little about the processes leading up to that war knows what the grinding millstones the American administration administered at the Israeli government until it “approved” to launch only a limited operation that, as we know, turned into a long war.

*The 1982 Lebanon War began on 6 June 1982, when Israel responded to attacks by invading southern Lebanon. The invasion followed a series of attacks and counter-attacks between the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) operating in southern Lebanon and the Israeli military.

It is too short to mention and detail everything, but among the abusers it is impossible not to mention the world’s unceasing attempt to establish a Palestinian state on Israel’s head, which was manifested in the Oslo Accords and the disengagement from Gaza. And of course this is still the case today, no change.

When it comes to the Jews, the world is forbidden to learn from mistakes made. What always happens is the world reproduces and repeats the mistakes, endangering the existence of the Jews.

Let’s also not forget the pressure on Israel exerted by the “friends” from America to cancel the Lavi fighter plane project*. Because, God forbid, little Israel will develop independence and be freed from the American money, weapons and fighter jet addiction, and in any case would also wean itself off America, its capricious friend.

*The IAI (Israel Aerospace Industries) Lavi (Hebrew: lion) project was a single-engine fourth-generation multirole jet fighter developed in Israel, by Israel.

Embargo on The Jews

On Tuesday, May 7, 2024, the Biden Administration confirmed that it had recently paused a significant shipment of smart bombs to Israel, fearing their potential use in a major ground operation in Rafah, a densely populated city in southern Gaza.

This “fear” is only political, to please Biden’s Michigan Muslim and anti-Israel constituents and also to hinder Israel’s goal to vanquish Hamas.

This marks the first time since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict, but not first time as detailed above, that the US has delayed a weapons shipment to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), which has been receiving continuous [but insufficient] US arms supply since the war began on October 8, 2023.

Israel’s war on Hamas is compared to the US dropping two atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki that brought Japan to its knees in WWII.

Senator Lindsay Graham ripped into Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defense for withholding the much necessary arms for Israel.

“It is Hiroshima and Nagasaki on steroids” Senator Graham said when questioning Austin.

The US Administration is giving a hand to the goal of Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas to kill every Jew in Israel by impeding the delivery of the necessary arms to Israel.

Israel Will Achieve Its War Goals

After Biden’s announcement that he will stop sending bombs and artillery shells to Israel if it launches a major invasion of Rafah, that he will be withholding the necessary arms to Israel, the reply from Israel was: “We have enough means to enter Rafah and occupy it without American assistance. Rafah will be occupied in any case. The main problem is the message it sends to Hezbollah and Iran that Israel will apparently come without weapons to the conflict in the north.”

In my opinion, Biden just made a grave mistake, both morally and politically.

Israel may be the US best reliable ally in the Middle East and perhaps the world. The American Administration is disloyal to its friend.

Of such best friends as the United States (US) it is said, “My God, just save me from my ‘lovers'”!