JerusalemCares: Why Israel’s Fight Is Everyone’s Fight

A soldier of two nations — and one moral mission, to shine the light on the state of Israel. #JerusalemCares

What does it mean to fight for freedom? For most Americans, it’s a matter of principle. For Mark Hardie, it became a matter of service — twice. Long Beach, Southern California native, Mark wore the uniform of both the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the United States Army.

Mark, a convert to Judaism, risked his life for two homelands united by shared democratic values.

In a time when Israel is often reduced to headlines and hashtags, Mark’s journey reminds us that support for the Jewish state is not merely a Jewish issue — it is a human one. It is about defending democracy, human rights, and the dignity of all people against extremism and terror.

The Unexpected Path To Israel

Mark’s path began in California politics — serving as a staff attorney for Governor Pete Wilson and later as a special assistant to Senator Barbara Boxer. But in 1995, he took upon himself a new life commitment by converting to Judaism.

When Israel’s security came under threat in the early 2000s, Mark made an extraordinary decision — to enlist in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

While serving in the IDF ranks Mark became fully aware that he is serving is with what is nowadays known as “the world’s most moral army.” He serves with soldiers who were always mindful of human rights, even on the front line while their mission was to protect life, not take it needlessly.

Mark Hardie is almost certainly the first African American Jew to have served in the IDF.

As an IDF soldier he was treated “like a celebrity,” he recalls. He was featured in a local newspaper article, the IDF spokesperson’s department arranged for him to appear on shows and his comrades were forever curious to know about American celebrities, e.g., singer Michael Jackson, Oprah Winfrey, basketball star Michael Jordan.

The attention Mark received brought about the idea to call himself a “diplomat of peace,” proving that strength and compassion are not opposites but partners.

From Jerusalem to Fort Leonard Wood

When America was attacked on 9/11, Mark, once again, stepped forward and enlisted in the U.S. Army and even earned the National Defense Service Medal.

Few people can claim to have defended two democracies on opposite sides of the globe. Fewer still can do so while holding a law degree, a deep religious conviction, and a burning desire to help veterans, women, and underserved communities back home.

Why Mark Hardie Matters — Now

In today’s climate, Israel is too often misunderstood — portrayed solely through the lens of conflict rather than shared values. Mark’s life detonates those clichés. His life path attests that standing with Israel is not about ethnicity or heritage; it is all about principles.

A Call to Listen, and to Learn

If we want to build bridges of understanding, we need stories like Mark Hardie’s — stories that bypass ideology and speak to the human spirit. His journey is a living answer to the question: Why should people of all backgrounds stand with Israel?

Because freedom is indivisible. Because the fight against terror, hate, and tyranny is not someone else’s fight. And because, as Mark’s life proves, the best defense of democracy is not just talk — it’s action.

Mark Hardie now seeks to expand on his life experience and bring his support for Israel messages to the public discourse in synagogues, churches, schools, and civic groups across America. In listening to him, we hear not only the voice of a soldier but the conscience of a free world that still believes in courage, faith, and hope.

A Human Story That Defends Israel

Today, Israel is under attack not only from terrorists, but from smear campaigns that paint it as the villain. What better rebuttal than the life story of a man who has literally fought for both America and Israel — and who proudly calls both his homelands?

Mark’s story tells the world: Israel’s struggle is not only a Jewish struggle. It is a human struggle.

What We Must Do Now

If you believe Israel has a right to exist in peace and security; if you believe America must always stand by its allies, then you have a role to play. Here’s what Mark Hardie’s example demands of all of us:

Tell the human stories. Facts and figures are important, but people change minds. Share Mark’s journey with your neighbors, your schools, your congregations. Stand up publicly. Write letters to editors. Challenge misinformation online. Show that support for Israel comes from every color, creed, and walk of life. Invest in the bridge-builders. Support veterans’ groups, interfaith coalitions, and speakers like Mark who can reach audiences that politics alone cannot. Refuse to be silent. Antisemitism grows when good people look away. Whether it wears the mask of terrorism abroad or rhetoric at home, call it out.

The “#JerusalemCares” Diplomat

In order to be able to promote Israel and shine positive lights on his second homeland, as Mark plans to do, Mark branded these upcoming activities with the name-tag “Jerusalem Cares.”

With 8,000 followers on TikTok, with more than 780,000 likes and 1.5 million viewed one of his videos, Mark is setting up his social media for “#JerusalemCares” public diplomacy activities.

Mark’s saying: “I was a soldier in war; now I’m a soldier for peace,” reminds us that democracy is not defended by words alone, courage is a requisite. It is defended by people willing to act — and to stand up for what is right, even when it’s most challenging.

Israel needs that courage from us now. America needs it, too.

When people ask why Americans should stand with Israel, I point to Mark Hardie. His life experience, which he shares with us, is the answer.

Mark is not only a veteran of two armies; he is a diplomat of peace, proving that strength and compassion are not opposites, but partners. In his words: “I was a soldier in war; now I’m a soldier for peace who believes in peace through strength.”

With #JerusalemCares Mark will become a valuable contributor to Israel’s “hasbara” – Public Diplomacy efforts.