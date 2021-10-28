Jerusalem ‘The Heart of Jewish People’ Must Not Be Broken

Is the United States, again, refusing to recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of the State of Israel? The administration is backing out of an agreement and breaking the heart of Jewish people.

In light of the Biden administration’s attack on Israel’s sovereignty and its drive to simply cut Jerusalem that it will allocate to a future “Palestine,” I searched my archives to bring back to light more about the United States’ ill foreign policy when it comes to Jerusalem.

I wrote in 2012:

I am a confused American citizen. Am I living in a free republic that follows its constitution or am I living in a lawless country?

Jerusalem in US Law

In 1995 a law was put in place in the US Congress to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Israel, or else. It is the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995, a public law that was passed, almost unanimously, by the 104th Congress, on October 23, 1995.

For years, successive US presidents ignored this Law. When President Donald Trump came to office, the United States Embassy was finally moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and the US officially recognized Jerusalem as the Capital of the state of Israel. President Trump signed and sealed the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995.

In 2012 I continued as follows:

Talking about dishonesty… this last week in March 2012, the State Department, speaking to us through its spokesperson Victoria Nuland, made it crystal clear that it refuses to recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of the state of Israel. It goes even further to the extent that the US administration refuses to put Israel, as the birthplace, in the passport of an American citizen born in Jerusalem.

Note: The issue of the birthplace Jerusalem, Israel, has been since resolved, in a long battle through the courts and was finally decided by the US Supreme court: In October 30, 2020, Menachem Zivotofsky, a U.S. citizen who was born in Jerusalem was the first Jerusalem-born American to get his U.S. passport that lists ‘Israel’ as his birthplace instead of the city.

And I continued:

How undemocratic can it get when three US Presidents ignored OUR representatives and our country’s law?

Little did we know that State Department bureaucrats run the country, not the president.

Friends, almost sixty-four years have passed since Israel was declared the sovereign nation-state of the Jewish people. Until 1967, the new city of Jerusalem Israel, built side by side with the old city that was illegally occupied by Jordan for nineteen years, was not recognized as its capital. After 1967, the confusion remains and appears to be growing; Jerusalem is still a runner-up to be Israel’s capital, not the finalist.

It is up to us, the people, to demand that the United States, unwaveringly, recognize Jerusalem as the State of Israel’s capital city.

For heaven’s sake, the US government recognizes capitals such as Teheran, Tripoli, Damascus and Pyongyang; even Ramallah that is not even a capital of a country, rather, an authority, receives more recognition than Jerusalem.

What is going on? Where is the respect the United States should show its truest ally, Israel?

Clearly, what we didn’t know then was that demanding that legislators “do something” will yield no result if the bureaucrats don’t want it to happen.

This just proves once again, that politicians talk out of both sides of their mouths, with a different message, to appeal to everyone. But their actions show their true intentions.

We can no longer allow the American administrations’ breathtaking insults and disrespect for Israel’s sovereignty to go on unanswered.

It is Israel that decides where foreign embassies can open their offices. If South Sudan can open an embassy in Jerusalem, so can the United States; so can all countries that have an embassy or consulate representation in Israel. Like all capitals in the world, it is time for Israel to have an embassy row avenue in Jerusalem.

Where is our voice to demand of our representatives to implement the law that they, themselves, passed?

It seems that “representatives,” once they are inside the Congress, change from representing the people, to representing the lobbyists.

Where is the official demand of the government of Israel? Where is the demand that every country sets up its embassy in Jerusalem and nowhere else will be approved?

I am outraged. Are you?

President Obama’s State Department will not even say that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel.

We say, Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Jewish people only and the city is not ownerless; apart from Israel no one has the right to decide about Jerusalem’s fate.

That was the case in 2012, a continuation of presidential lawlessness, that was finally corrected by Donald Trump.

Breaking The Heart of Jewish People

Now, under the Biden administration, Jerusalem is back on the chopping block

The Biden administration is ignoring international law and is planning a lawless attack on Israel’s sovereignty.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken seems to have an intent to spark a crisis over Jerusalem.

The State Department wants to open a consulate for the Arabs named themselves “Palestinians” that will report directly to the State Department, despite Israel’s objections; this consulate will be located in the heart of Jerusalem neighborhood that was always under Israel’s sovereignty.

This is an unprecedented move! There cannot be an American consulate that will serve only the Arabs in the heart of Jerusalem, the city that is the heart of the Jewish people.

It is clear that the U.S. government conscience disappeared with the Biden administration.

The Biden administration’s goal is to disrespect and abuse the state of Israel, which the anti-Israel Congress “Squad” is pushing for as well. The Biden Administration is no friend of Israel; Secretary of State Antony Blinken is a poor diplomat, an irresponsible Secretary of State.

Opening a consulate in the heart of Jerusalem to serve the ARABS who call themselves “Palestinians” ONLY amounts to a de facto US embassy to serve the Arab-“Palestinians” on Israeli territory; de facto USA recognition and a torpedoed push for the creation of “Palestine,” now is the Palestinian Authority terror entity that will turn to be a terror state in the heart of the state of Israel.

The move’s true purpose is to undermine Israel’s sovereignty in its own capital city and will jeopardize future prospects for peace between Israel and Arab-“Palestinians” if there has ever been any prospect.

This is not only a disastrous move for Israel, its repercussions will be as disastrous, possibly even more disastrous for the United States.

The atrocious step of opening a US consulate, designated to serve the Arabs only that will report directly to the State Department, meaning, a foreign entity’s representation from sovereign Israel, which is against international law altogether, is a violation of the sovereignty of the State of Israel that has not been seen since before the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948.

Although the United States says it is a friend of the State of Israel, it is now clear to the Jewish people that it is not a sincere supporter, rather, it is a ‘friend’ Israel cannot trust or rely on in crucial times of need. And with this move, if it materializes, the State of Israel will have to cease to be the true friend of the United States, as it is now and possibly this will be a great loss to the United States. After all, the benefits the US extracts from Israel are vast.

This consulate is a Trojan horse and it is a shame and a disgrace for the United States to force this Trojan horse on the State of Israel.

In May 2011 I wrote: ‘Jerusalem, Israel Is The Violin For All Your Songs’

Jerusalem is the Capital of the Jewish People and only the Capital of the Jewish People.

Jerusalem is the heart of the Jewish People, it must not be broken, meaning the city to be divided.

Just as no one’s heart should be divided – or broken – neither will Jerusalem be the Capital City for two People; it is the undivided Capital of the Jewish Nation only, for infinity.