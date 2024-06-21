Israel Existential Struggle: Only Jewish Settlement of Gaza Will Bring Security

The people of Israel are fighting against a murderous enemy that has lost every bit of human image and this must be the focal point of Israel’s goal to annihilate Hamas. The only real solution for peace is the Jewish Settlement of Gaza.

This story was translated from Hebrew of Eliahu Yosian’s appearance on Israel TV Channel 14.

Eliahu Yosian was born in Isfahan, Iran in 1980 to a family of 7. His life there prepared him to be a fascinating lecturer in everything related to Iran today and Persia of the past.

His father served as the manager of a bank branch in Iran until his position was taken away from him by the government due to being Jewish.

His childhood years were during the turbulent years of the beginning of the Ayatollah regime [1979] and the Iran-Iraq war. Life in Iran, which included studies in Muslim schools and the university, exposed him to Iranian culture in all its shades, to the Muslim world, to the differences of opinion between the various Muslim sects, as well as to being exposed to the Jewish culture in exile.

In 2003, on a road-non-road, Yosian immigrated to the Land of Israel where he served in the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Intelligence Corps 8200 unit, completed a master’s degree in Middle Eastern studies for the security forces at Bar-Ilan University, and is currently researcher of Iran after the Islamic Revolution.

Eliahu Yusian analyzes the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) spokesman’s latest statement and clarifies, “only Jewish settlement in Gaza will bring security to Israel.”

Gaza Jewish Settlement and Security

Gaza is Israel’s backyard.

On June 19, 2024 the IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari issued a statement to the public that shocked Israel: “Hamas is an idea that you cannot vanquish, cannot win against.”

So Let’s Think Together Along With Aliahu Yusian

Why did the Netanyahu government and the General Staff state that the goal of the war with Hamas was to destroy Hamas? And now eight months after the start of the war, they woke up to reality to realize differently.

Because the declaration of the war’s goals was a mistake from the start.

Eight months after the start of the war, they are now shuffling and not reaching a conclusion. And why? After all Gaza is the same Gaza that the IDF conquered in two days during the Six Day War.

The Israeli leadership arrived at a junction and they do not know what to do now. Therefore they are now looking for someone to take Gaza’s keys; and who do they want to give the keys to?

The Mohammedans from Egypt, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia who think just like Hamas.

And the disaster is that if they do bring the Mohammedans of Egypt, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to Gaza, they arm Hamas even more. And even worse, they cannot kill an Egyptian, Bahraini or Saudi soldier because Israel has peace agreements with these countries. Thus Israel puts itself in an even worse security trap.

Gaza will be Hamas with a military presence of Egyptian, Bahraini and Saudi soldiers who think like Hamas. And in the future, Israel will not be able to conduct attacks like the ones it conducts today.

The fact becomes clear that the IDF and the government of Israel do not have a solution for Gaza.

But there is a solution. And that solution is Jewish settlement.

They cannot run away from the reality of the Middle East, the enemy’s land loss is a victory.

In Judea and Samaria, Israel has 600,000 pioneers who are protecting its eastern front and they are embedded in the fabric of Israeli life.

In Gaza there is no other solution and no other choice but to have Jewish settlement, because only Jewish settlement will bring security.

Unfortunately, the IDF upper echelon and the government are liberal secularists. But no matter what, they must digest the religious characteristics of the Middle East and not the western liberal secularism.

What Caused the Appearance of This Mindset?

And why did this discussion come about after eight months of war? Because the IDF spokesperson suddenly announced that Hamas is an idea and an idea cannot be destroyed or defeated.

In the first days of the war, Israel’s leadership announced that the goals of the war were to destroy Hamas military and governing capabilities, that Hamas would no longer be able to threaten the State of Israel, bring security to the State of Israel and rescue the hostages Hamas abducted to Gaza.

But what would happen if Israel left Gaza? Muhammad, a little boy who grew up on the teachings of Hamas, in 5-7 years will be an adult and a terrorist, the same Hamas Muhammad terrorist that Israel eliminated several years back.

The fact is that Hamas does not rule Gaza, but the Gazans think Hamas and Hamas lives in them.

Let Us Make Some Comparisons Here

The Case of Egypt

According to Egyptian data, US President Obama and Biden overthrew the Mubarak government and thus sent the Egyptian nation to the polls. Egyptians voted and chose the Muslim Brotherhood to rule Egypt.

The question is why?

The answer is that the thinking of Egyptian citizens is the Muslim Brotherhood.

According to the Egyptian Ministry of Interior, 40% of Egyptians are Salafist Muslims; 30% support the Muslim Brotherhood; 20% believe in Fatah’s worldview and the remaining 10% are Coptic Christians.

That means, most Egyptians are religiously Muslims whose worldview is Salafism and the Muslim Brotherhood.

And so on the Philadelphi axis, Gaza’s border with Egypt, they turned a blind eye to the actions of Hamas.

It is true that the Egyptian secular regime believes in the peace agreement with Israel, but the one who mans the security guard post in the Philadelphi Corridor is Muhammad who believes in Salafism and the Muslim Brotherhood. Therefore he turns a blind eye when Hamas moves weapons into Gaza through Egyptian tunnels. The Egyptian politicians sit in their palaces and Muhammad decides on the ground.

The Case of Afghanistan

The American Army entered Afghanistan and killed thousands of Taliban there; they poured billions of dollars into the war effort, dropped tons of bombs on the Afghans and stayed there for many years. Finally when Biden left Afghanistan the Afghan nation went to the polls and elected the Taliban to rule the country.

The Taliban do not rule Afghanistan but Afghans think Taliban.

Mistake in Calculation

So, in defining the goals for the war in Gaza, the government of Israel and the IDF General Staff were simply wrong. Now they are trying to do a U-turn on their initial mindset. This is not throwing sand in the eyes of the Israeli public. Because right from the start they declared these war goals, which now, eight months into the war (they are starting to think) they can’t keep them. Therefore they declare they are doing a U-turn because they are liberal secularists with a Western worldview and they disdain the religious, nationalistic, Middle Eastern characteristics of the Middle East.

Fatah Back to Gaza?

And if they suggest that Hamas’ rival, the Fatah party, is brought from the Palestinian Authority (PA) into Gaza, nothing will change. Because 80% of Fatah support Hamas. It is a situation similar to Israel’s disengagement from the Gaza Strip in 2005. Hamas violently threw Fatah out of Gaza and if Israel leaves Gaza and Fatah comes in, Hamas will violently throw Fatah out of Gaza this time as well.

The Ongoing War on Jewish Pioneering

In the first thirty years of the State of Israel’s existence, the leading political party had a logo: “Settlement and Security,” because they understood that only Jewish settlement would bring security. Today, the junta that governs Israel is secular-liberal and hearing about Jewish settlement horrifies them.

The result of the 1967 Six Day War was liberating the areas occupied by Jordan, Judea and Samaria, mistakenly named “West Bank.” It took much sweat and blood for Jews to be permitted to settle in these two regions which today are considered to be Israel’s sea shore bulwark.

The worst of all is that if the government of Israel does not find an alternative to Hamas, Hamas will remain in Gaza. The fact is that the government of Israel cannot find an alternative to Hamas.

The only workable solution for Gaza is Jewish settlement the day after Hamas is finally and fully destroyed.

And I say to Israel: open the Rafah Crossing to Sinai and whoever wants to leave the Gaza Strip, the door is open, they are more than welcome to emigrate.