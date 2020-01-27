Israel Delivers Cybersecurity Technology Innovation

A recent Merage-Homeland/Cybersecurity presentation featured 18 Israeli startup companies.

Cybersecurity refers to technology body processes and practices designed to protect networks, devices, programs, and data from attack, damage, or unauthorized access. Cybersecurity also refers to security information technology.

In an online world, cybersecurity is a key factor in keeping people and countries safe and secure.

Israel, a country that has known many wars and much terror forced upon it, is a leader in cybersecurity innovation.

The ongoing efforts of Southern California Israel Chambers of Commerce (SCICC), led by Jacob Segal, and Jason Ciment Executive Board Members, The Elite Entrepreneur Organization, headed by Katherine Kahen, and The Paul & Elizabeth Merage Family Foundation, in Newport Beach California, to bridge Israeli start-up companies with the US market place are truly remarkable.

This month, January 2020, at the home of prominent businessman Sam Delug, in Beverly Hills, California, attended by Hillel Newman, Israel Consul General to the West Coast USA and complemented by the lovely performance of Shany Zamir-Omer, a hefty group of Israeli cyber technology entrepreneurs, training at the Merage-Family-Foundation, introduced their business platform to a large crowd of investors and a curious audience.

Meet Hillel Newman, Israel’s new Consul General in L.A

Because Israel’s military is the people’s army, much of the army’s technology requirements are developed by the military for the military. Much of the cybersecurity technology ideas begin from an idea a serviceman or woman gets while doing his or her conscription service.

One company that is at the head of inventing cybersecurity technologies is RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., the Armament Development Authority, an Israeli Defense Technology Company. Founded as Israel’s National R&D Defense Laboratory for the development of weapons, and military technology within the Israeli Ministry of Defense, Rafael Development Corporation (RDC), a technology transfer company, was established as a joint venture with Elron Electronic Industries. The aim of the JV is to commercialize applications based on defense technologies for medical devices, telecommunications, and semiconductor industries. Under such a venture, the company has successfully established and developed several companies.

Cybersecurity’s various fields attest to the current zero unemployment and at the point of penning this article the cybersecurity forecast predicts that there will be a need for 3 million technicians in the next decade.

From space cybersecurity technology, that will fit well with President Trump’s space force, making our cities safe, saving soldiers’ lives, preventing loss of life savings to scams. Each Israel entrepreneur was given a speaking slot to introduce his or her innovation, its benefit and its marketplace projections.

The United States and Israel cooperate on several levels and fields of mutual interest. By the ongoing of bringing teams of innovators and inventors to be trained in the USA, The Merage-Family-Foundation acts as an executive bridge program, for the best and the brightest, between the two countries.

In attendance was Eitan Yudilevich, the Executive Director of BIRD, an acronym for Israel-U.S. Binational Industrial Research and Development. The BIRD Foundation’s mission is to stimulate, promote and support industrial R&D of mutual benefit to the U.S. and Israel, supporting cooperation for the two countries’ mutual benefits and possible business matchmaking.

The BIRD Foundation, established in 1977 by the U.S. and Israeli governments to generate mutually beneficial cooperation between U.S. and Israeli companies, including start-ups and established organizations. BIRD provides both matchmaking support between U.S. and Israeli companies, as well as funding covering up to 50 percent of project development costs, up to $1M per project. BIRD takes no equity in the companies.

BIRD’s scope extends to Agriculture, Communications, Construction Technologies, Electronics, Electro-optics, Life Sciences, Software, and Homeland Security, Renewable and Alternative Energy and other technology sectors, supporting some 20 projects annually. The cumulative sales of products developed through BIRD projects have exceeded $10 billion.

California has been spearheading relations between the United State and Israel, through technological accelerators and technology, science, arts and like exchanges.

A tech startup accelerator is an organization created by experienced tech entrepreneurs to help early-stage tech companies develop their product, hone their business model, and – most importantly – connect with investors.

The tech world is dynamic and fast moving. With SCICC keeping us well informed, we will surely know about United States and Israel contributions to this relentlessly fascinating world.