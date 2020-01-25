At 5th World Holocaust Forum, Much Said, Doubt Followup

The Fifth World Holocaust Forum 2020, entitled “Remembering the Holocaust: Fighting Antisemitism,” took place at Yad Vashem, Jerusalem, on 23 January 2020. It marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Many world leaders partook in the Forum and several took to the stage to deliver a speech.

NEVER FORGET

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the world’s leaders: “When the Jewish people faced annihilation, the world turned its back on us.” I, the writer, say: NEVER EVER DENY this type of behavior was practiced!

If you look at the world today through the United Nations Organization’s (UN) eyes, an organization founded as the result of WWII, the world continues on the same path, constantly and perversely turning its back on Israel, the only Jewish state, the nation state of the Jewish people.

Britain’s Prince Charles said, “The Holocaust must never be allowed to become simply a fact of history.” But in the USA they do not as much as teach about the Holocaust, it is not part of history studies. According to a study released on Holocaust Remembrance Day, January 24, 2020, two-thirds of American millennials, surveyed in a recent poll, cannot identify what Auschwitz is. Also it found that knowledge of the genocide that murdered 6 million Jews during World War II, is not robust among American adults. The study shows that 4 in 10 USA millennials don’t know that 6 million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust.

United States Vice-President Mike Pence delivered a deeply thoughtful speech for which he received a long ovation. He said, “Remember what happens when the powerless cry for help and the powerful refuse to answer.” Does anyone remember the Polish Jews’ pre-Holocaust plea to Britain’s Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain: “Let us into Palestine.” Yet, the British held tight to their ‘White Paper’ decree and the Polish Jews, instead of finding a refuge in British Mandate Palestine, found their death in the gas chambers and the ovens of the Nazi death camps.

And Vladimir Putin, Russia’s President said, “Final Solution, darkest and most shameful pages of modern world history.” Indeed, it is the greatest crime against humanoids – Jews – perpetrated by other humanoids – German Nazis.

Yet, in July 2015, Western leaders, the P5+1 – United States, United Kingdom, Putin’s Russia, France, and China-plus an observer Germany, signed with Iran the feckless ‘Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action’ (JCPOA) – commonly known as the Iran nuclear agreement – that would allow this terror sponsor state to develop a nuclear arsenal in a short period of time.

Iran’s regime constantly calls for another Holocaust, to wipe Israel off the world’s map. Former Iran’s president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, said, Israel must be “wiped off the map.”

The Nazis ‘Final Solution,’ did not come to be. There was no final solution. The Jewish people are alive and thrive. However, if Iran is to achieve its nefarious ambition, to wipe Israel off the map, then it could be the ‘Final Solution,” since Israel houses the world’s largest Jewish population.

President Putin also said, “Nazis’ European accomplices were often ‘crueler than their masters.” My late mother, a Holocaust survivor, was a witness to this remark. When she spoke about her time under the yoke of the Nazis, languishing between one Nazi forced labor camp to another concentration camp, she said that the Lithuanians and the Ukrainians who collaborated with the Nazis and wore their badge of evil, while guarding the Jewish women prisoners were more cruel to her fellow women prisoners than the German Nazis themselves. Based on what we know the Nazis did, one can ask, how much more cruel can one be?

At Yad Vashem, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier addressed the Forum. Here is what he had to say about the German nation that turned to be the executioner of Jews:

“Germans haven’t learned the lesson of Holocaust, as Jew-hatred is still growing in Germany.” His country assumes full responsibility for the Nazi genocide of the Jewish people and Germany is still dealing with ‘same evil’ that led to the Holocaust.

“The industrial mass murder by Germans and their cohorts of six million Jews, the worst crime in humanity, was committed by my country,” said the laden-with-guilt German president. “The terrible war, which cost over 60 million lives, originated in my country,” he acknowledged.

“I wish I could say the Germans learned from history, but I cannot. I wish I could say, we Germans have learnt from history once and for all, but I cannot.”

So, Germans, just in case we see you attempting to whitewash the Holocaust events, do remember, Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier says: Germany’s responsibility for the murder of 6 million innocent Jews, including women and children, does not expire. I, the writer, say, it NEVER, EVER EXPIRES.

By President Steinmeier saying, “As evil of past spreads once more, we must say ‘Never Again‘,” referring to the growing antisemitism trend blowing from the Muslin community in Europe, one can ask, do the European countries have a way to put the Muslim Genie back in its bottle?

The ink is not yet dried on the reporting pages about the moving Forum and French President Emmanuel Macron, took off to meet Holocaust denier President Mahmoud Abbas in his palace in Ramallah. Likewise, Prince Charles is to meet with Holocaust denier President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem. Abbas has been aiding and abetting the murder of Jews for several decades and the many countries that attended the Forum fund his murdering of Jews policy. Both leaders already showed the vapid meaning of their own words at the Forum.

It is very sad for humanity as a whole to have to hold an “International Holocaust Remembrance Day.” As Yisrael Meir Lau, the Chief Rabbi of Israel and a Holocaust survivor said to the leaders of the world, “We have to forgive like brothers, we have to behave like friends that is our duty. Leaders of the world, the world is in your arms, in your hands; one signature and you can decide upon millions of people, so let us decide for love, and friendship and peace forever.”

And until there is peace forever, as for Jews, just remember and NEVER forget, YOU and only you can defend yourselves from evil.