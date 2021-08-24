Arab Fifth Column Growing in Israel

I penned this op-ed on 08/30/2014 but for some reason never published it. Sadly, the arab fifth column situation did not go away. Rather, it intensified. On August 23, 2021 I decided to finally update and publish it.

The 2-state Solution Peddling

I am against another Arab state in Israel’s heartland. Meaning, “Palestine.” Because the closer you bring the enemy to you the closer is the danger from them to you. A “Palestine” will be a living hell for Israel. Foreseen to be established in Israel’s backyard, “Palestine” will be Israel’s Achilles Heel, its weakness in spite of the state’s overall strength, and Israel will never have peace nor security, the two factors without which Israel cannot survive.

I am totally against the two-state [dis]solution that has been peddled and touted since 1993. The whole idea has failed miserably, but Israel’s leaders are unable to admit it.

Hamas and Israel

In 2014, in an apparent bid to cripple Israel’s operations, Hamas fired rockets at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration halted American commercial flights to Israel’s main international gateway and some European carriers followed suit.

In May 2015, when Hamas fired 4,400 rockets at Israel’s population in 11 straight days, international flights due to land in Israel’s Ben Gurion International airport were diverted.

In a very weird way, I think it is good that Hamas fired rockets at Ben Gurion international airport. It should be a wake-up call. Because, for years I have been saying that the government[s] of Israel may never end playing silly and dangerous appeasement games with the Arab savages until the country’s gate to the world, its main airport was targeted. Then, hopefully, they will wake up! Hopefully.

Bombing Empty Buildings

Short of that, Israel can continue bombing some empty buildings and meaningless targets in Gaza, make continuous meaningless threats about hitting Gaza’s Hamas and Islamic Jihad RRH hard – really, really hard – and then seek a rapid “ceasefire” that leaves the Hamas terrorcracy intact to rearm and attack Israel again, at their will. Letting life return to normal in Gaza without annihilating Hamas is an ongoing absurdity, and ongoing insanity.

Seriously, after Hamas fires hundreds of mortars and rockets at Israel, returning to normal life in Israel, cannot be said to be normal. Because there is a constant fear that the vicious cycle of violence will erupt again and kidnapping and murder of Israelis will happen again, as it always does.

Delaying The Inevitable Conclusion

The government[s] of Israel have forever been looking for any excuse possible to avoid the inevitable conclusion that Israel needs to re-conquer and re-occupy Gaza for a while. Then impose Denazification – the process of bringing the leaders of the Nazi regime in Germany to justice and purging all elements of Nazism from public life, carried out especially between 1945 and 1948 – of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, de-arm them and demilitarize the Strip.

Since the early days after the Oslo Accords were signed in 1993-1995, it has been clear and obvious that this would be necessary sooner or later. But the Israelis’ “bury head in sand” policy continues.

Young Israeli soldiers went to war and fought operational wars with Hamas that only delayed the inevitable. Some, with their life, helped push the goal posts for a few more years until the cycle repeated.

Israeli Left’s Insanity

Leading this insanity is Israel’s political and population Left. And this Left will not REALLY, [hopefully], feel threatened until Israel’s international airport is targeted again so they cannot go on their ski holidays or pop over to the French Riviera, or fly to shop in London and New York.

Reality has been set. There is no wiggle room left. Then Prime Minister Netanyahu and company could not hide from the obvious any longer. Today’s Bennet-Lapid coalition will not be able to hide from the obvious either. There is no alternative to the long overdue R&D = Reoccupation and Denazifization of Gaza, until Gaza forever is no longer a threat to Israel.

Anti-Israel Israeli Arabs

There is also no room left to have delusions about Arabs holding Israeli citizenship and passports. The Arab fifth Column show their face in clear daylight. Their radicalization and turning their back on Israel has been made clear.

The bulk of these Arabs holding Israeli citizenship are not at all good citizens. They cheer and support Hamas.

It was alleged that when injured Israeli soldiers, wounded in the skirmishes in Gaza arrived at Soroka Medical Center, in the Negev, Southern Israel, the hospital’s Arab staff CHEERED that Israeli soldiers had been wounded. When false reports emerged that an Israeli soldier was kidnapped by Hamas, the streets of the Town of Nazareth, where many Arabs live, broke out in celebration.

Pro-Hamas street demonstrations were held everywhere where Arabs holding Israeli citizenship live. Demonstrating with them were Leftist Israeli-Jews. The businesses of many Arabs holding Israeli citizenship were closed down as a sign of solidarity with Hamas.

Lieberman Upsets The Left

Then Israel’s Foreign Minister, Avigdor Lieberman, upset the Leftist “caring” crowd by demanding that all businesses owned by Arabs that were shut down in support of Hamas be boycotted by Israeli-Jews and the government.

The Left soiled its nappies. But I think Mr. Lieberman hardly went far enough. It is time for the government of Israel to cut the money purse strings. DEFUND and refuse to provide ANY revenue to any Arab town or village that engages in openly supporting Hamas and other enemies of Israel. This is openly practiced treason against the State of Israel.

These Arabs want a war against the Jews? The Jews must fight back!

Conclusion

For so many years the bleeding heart Leftists in Israel and beyond have whined that Arab terrorism is simply a nuisance for Israel but not an existential threat. Therefore, Israel was over-reacting to it in a “disproportionate” manner. Well, now that the savages are shooting rockets at Ben Gurion international airport it is obvious to all that terrorism IS an existential threat to Israel. And just what is the measured and proportionate response to an existential threat?

A “Palestinian state, a Palestine” is clearly an existential threat to Israel. So is the “Palestinians’ right of return.” So is “Land for peace.” so is every slogan that brings about more terror into Israel and erodes the state’s national security to a level of existential threat.